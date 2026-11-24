Lula wants a ministry devoted only to security, but its structure, budget, leader and start date are still being settled.

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Politics: Brazil

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is working to create a new federal Ministry of Public Security, and the name of its minister is expected after the president’s international trips. The Federal Senate cleared the constitutional change that opens the way on Tuesday 3 November 2026.

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The ministry would take public security away from the Justice Ministry, a split Lula promised during his campaign. For readers abroad, it decides who in Brasília will lead the fight against gangs such as the PCC (First Capital Command) and the Comando Vermelho (Red Command), two of Brazil’s biggest criminal groups.

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Key Facts What. President Lula’s government is preparing a federal Ministry of Public Security, split from Justice.

Status. The Senate passed the amendment on 3 November 2026; no report of the decree yet.

When. Minister’s name expected after Lula’s foreign trips; decree date unknown.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Lula wants a ministry devoted only to security, but its structure, budget, leader and start date are still being settled.

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On Thursday 5 November 2026, in a live broadcast with Deputy André Janones, a federal lawmaker from Minas Gerais state, Lula said he would create the ministry by provisional measure. He said: “Vou mandar a medida provisória criando o Ministério da Segurança Pública” (I will send the provisional measure creating the Ministry of Public Security).

Two days earlier, on Tuesday 3 November, the Federal Senate approved the Public Security constitutional amendment, known as PEC 18/2025 (short for Proposta de Emenda à Constituição, a constitutional amendment proposal), by 73 votes to none in the first round and 75 to none in the second. The amendment opens the legal route for a campaign promise explored in Lula’s Public Security Ministry Pledge and the Runoff, published on 14 October.

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The Planalto Palace in Brasília, seat of Brazil’s presidency. (Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado)

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A provisional measure (medida provisória, MP) is a presidential decree with the force of law, and it takes effect when it is published in the Official Gazette (Diário Oficial). It is valid for 60 days, extended by another 60 if Congress has not voted, and both houses must convert it into law for it to become permanent, under article 62 of the Constitution.

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No report found by 06:00 GMT on Tuesday 24 November shows the amendment promulgated, meaning formally in force, or the decree published. Promulgation is the step that has to come first.

On Friday 6 November Lula met ministers including Miriam Belchior, chief of staff at the Casa Civil (the presidential office), and Wellington César Lima e Silva, the Justice Minister. They discussed the new ministry’s structure, budget and powers.

The minister’s name is expected after the president’s international trips, and no date has been given. Chico Lucas, the national public security secretary who heads Senasp, the federal public security secretariat, is among those considered to lead it.

Other names floated include former ministers Fernando Haddad and Rui Costa, and Camilo Santana, a senator from Ceará state in Lula’s Workers’ Party. Lincoln Gakiya, a São Paulo prosecutor with Gaeco, the state anti-organised-crime unit, who has been threatened by the PCC, was also sounded out.

Reported plans would use Senasp as the base of the new ministry. The full list of agencies that would move from the Justice Ministry has not been published.

The PCC and the Comando Vermelho operate across borders, so the ministry’s priorities will matter to Brazil’s foreign police partners. Brazil is also a large market for US firms, which makes the security budget a business question as well.

The final structure, the name of the minister and the installation date are all unknown. Acting by decree gives Lula speed, but Congress must still convert the measure into law.

The next checkpoint is the promulgation of the amendment, which the Senate president, Davi Alcolumbre, said on Tuesday 10 November would take about 15 days. After the decree is published, Congress has the 60-day clock to convert it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a provisional measure?

It is a presidential decree with the force of law that takes effect once it is published in the Official Gazette. Congress must then turn it into law for it to last.

Who will lead the new ministry?

That has not been decided. Several names are floated, including Chico Lucas, the head of the national public security secretariat.

Why does this matter outside Brazil?

Gangs such as the PCC and the Red Command operate across borders. A dedicated ministry will shape how Brazil’s federal forces target them.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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