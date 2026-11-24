Lula’s cabinet bargaining and the fight for control of Congress are now running on the same clock. The same column says his most strategic ministers would be named before his swearing-in on 5 January.

Fachada do bloco A, na Esplanada dos Ministérios, o qual fazem parte o Ministério da Cidadania e o Ministério da Mulher, da Família e dos Direitos Humanos. Foto: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has yet to announce his fourth-term ministers, and the vote that decides who runs Congress is 69 days away, on Monday 1 February 2027. Allies say he may hold back some lesser ministries and state-company boards until then, according to a political column of 24 November that the presidency has not confirmed.

For readers abroad, the timing shows that the shape of his fourth term depends on who runs the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, the two houses that decide which bills reach a vote. The Centrão, a bloc of centre-right parties that trade votes for government posts, holds the balance.

Key Facts Who. Lula, Brazil’s president, and the Centrão, the centre-right bloc that trades votes for posts.

What. Allies say he may hold some posts until Congress picks its leaders; unconfirmed.

When. Leadership votes on Monday 1 February 2027; his term starts 5 January 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

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Lula’s cabinet bargaining and the fight for control of Congress are now running on the same clock. The same column says his most strategic ministers would be named before his swearing-in on 5 January.

The leadership votes take place on Monday 1 February 2027, the day new senators and deputies take office and each house elects its board, called the Mesa Diretora. The ballot is secret, so no party can be sure how its members voted.

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Lula won re-election on Sunday 25 October 2026 in a runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator for the Liberal Party (PL) of former president Jair Bolsonaro. The next day he received Hugo Motta, speaker of the lower house, and Davi Alcolumbre, president of the Senate, at the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence, and told them his Workers’ Party (PT) would back both for another term.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On election night, Sunday 25 October 2026, Lula described his relationship with the legislature in his own words. “Eu não escolhi o Congresso. Foi o povo que escolheu”, he said, meaning that the people chose Congress, and that he will vote, work and approve things with it.

The twin towers of Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília. (File photo) Foto: Carlos Moura/Agência Senado

The PL will hold the largest bloc in the 513-seat Chamber, with 121 deputies, and 28 of the 81 senators. The party treats the Senate presidency as a priority because that post controls the agenda of bills, nominations and requests to impeach Supreme Court justices.

The party’s push for the Senate presidency is Rogério Marinho, a PL senator who coordinated Flávio Bolsonaro’s campaign. Senator Tereza Cristina of the Progressive Party (PP) has also been named as a possible candidate, and in the Chamber the PL has not said whether it will back Motta or field its own candidate.

Motta, of the Republicanos party, has gathered support from centrist parties and the PT, while Alcolumbre, of União Brasil, a centre-right party, faces rival bids. Lula’s backing helps either man only if enough secret ballots follow it.

The reported plan would leave some ministries and the boards of state firms and public banks unassigned until after 1 February. The presidency has not confirmed it, and no list of posts has been published.

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Allies describe it as a loyalty test: parties that deliver votes in key ballots would receive posts, and those that do not would wait. In that case the first weeks of his term would run with some posts still open.

Names circulating for the top jobs, including Senator Camilo Santana of the PT for chief of staff and Piauí governor Rafael Fonteles for Finance, remain speculation. None has been announced.

The stakes reach beyond Brasília. Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy, and the two houses decide which of Lula’s bills reach a vote.

A hostile Senate could also slow nominations to the Supreme Court and other bodies. The PL’s control of the Senate agenda would also decide whether requests to impeach justices ever reach a vote.

It is not known which posts are held, when announcements will come, or who will win on 1 February. Lula’s fourth term starts on 5 January 2027, under Article 82 of the Constitution, almost four weeks before the houses choose their leaders.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Lula care who leads Congress?

The leaders of the two houses set which bills and nominations come to a vote. A friendly speaker and Senate president make his agenda easier to pass.

Has the government confirmed the plan to hold back posts?

No, the presidency has not confirmed it. The report rests on what Lula is said to have told allies.

What is the Centrão?

It is a loose bloc of centre-right parties that support whichever government offers them posts. Its votes often decide close ballots in Congress.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: statements of President Lula after the 25 October 2026 runoff; Congress calendar for the 1 February 2027 leadership elections; the Constitution of Brazil, Article 82; Câmara dos Deputados · Senado Federal

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