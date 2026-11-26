A Brazilian court has ordered a Vasco striker held before trial in an inquiry into drug and weapons trafficking. The judge found indications that he and another player tried to interfere with witnesses, and no court has ruled on his guilt.

São Januário, Vasco da Gama's stadium in Rio de Janeiro's north zone, seen from the air. File photo, 2016. (Photo: Diego Baravelli, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief · Sports: Brazil

Police arrested David Corrêa, known as David, a striker for the Vasco da Gama football club, on the morning of Thursday 26 November 2026. Officers served a preventive detention warrant, a custody order issued before trial, at the club’s training centre in Jacarepaguá, a district of western Rio de Janeiro.

The warrant came from the 5th Criminal Court of Serra, a city in Espírito Santo state, where the state Civil Police are investigating a drug and weapons network. David is a suspect and has not been convicted, and under Brazil’s Constitution nobody is considered guilty until a final criminal sentence.

Key Facts Who. David Corrêa, a striker at Rio club Vasco da Gama, is a suspect, not convicted.

What. Arrested on a pre-trial custody order from a court in Serra, Espírito Santo.

When. Thursday 26 November 2026, 10:40 local time (13:40 GMT), at the club’s training centre in Rio.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Thursday 26 November 2026, 14:40 GMT.

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A Brazilian court has ordered a Vasco striker held before trial in an inquiry into drug and weapons trafficking. The judge found indications that he and another player tried to interfere with witnesses, and no court has ruled on his guilt.

File photo, 2014: a tile panel by the Portuguese artist Jorge Colaço at the main entrance of São Januário, the stadium of Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: Luiz Eugenio Teixeira Leite, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The case grows out of Operation A Tropa, or The Troop, which the Espírito Santo Civil Police launched on Monday 31 August 2026. It served four temporary arrest warrants and 15 search warrants in several states, including Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Goiás and the Federal District, which includes the capital Brasília.

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The aim of the operation is to dismantle a criminal organisation involved in arms trafficking, drug trafficking and money laundering. One of the targets was a player at a professional club in Rio de Janeiro.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The inquiry began with an attempted murder in Serra in 2024. David has denied any involvement in drug or arms trafficking, through his lawyer.

In late October, Rio’s Civil Police summoned him to the police station in Leblon, a Rio neighbourhood, to hand over his passport, and his lawyer delivered it on his behalf. The Espírito Santo court had barred him from leaving Brazil while the case continued.

On Thursday the court went further and decreed his preventive detention. The judge, Cristina Eller Pimenta Bernardo of the 5th Criminal Court of Serra, found indications that he and another player tried to interfere with witnesses.

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The court also ordered preventive detention for Hayner, a right-back at Vila Nova, a club based in Goiás state. Hayner was a target of searches at his home during the operation.

Vasco da Gama is one of Rio de Janeiro’s four traditional big clubs, with its home ground at São Januário in the city’s north zone. The club has not said how the arrest affects his place in the squad.

Article 5 of Brazil’s Constitution says nobody is considered guilty until a final criminal sentence, and that an arrest needs a written, reasoned order from a competent judge. Both rules apply to David while the case continues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was David arrested?

A court in Espírito Santo ordered his detention before trial in an inquiry into drug and weapons trafficking. He is a suspect, not a convicted person.

Has David been convicted?

No. Brazil’s Constitution treats everyone as innocent until a final criminal sentence, and he has denied involvement.

What is Operation A Tropa?

It is an Espírito Santo Civil Police investigation into an alleged criminal organisation involved in arms trafficking, drug trafficking and money laundering.

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