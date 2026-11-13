Brazil Power Firm Eneva Profit Falls 8%

File photo, March 2010. High-voltage transmission towers in Jundiaí, São Paulo state. The photo does not show Axia lines. Photo: João Batista Shimoto, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · ENERGY

Key Facts The company Eneva is a Brazilian power and natural gas company that sells electricity from gas-fired plants.

The result Net profit fell 8.2% to R$322.9 million (about US$57 million); EBITDA, operating earnings, fell 22.8%.

The drop Net revenue fell 26.9% to R$3.235 billion (about US$574 million) from a year earlier.

The new plant Azulão I, a gas-fired plant in Amazonas state, began commercial operation in August.

The debt Net debt fell to R$17.3 billion (about US$3.1 billion) since June; leverage eased to 2.97 times EBITDA.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Eneva, a Brazilian power and natural gas company, reported on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that its third-quarter net profit fell 8.2% to R$322.9 million (about US$57 million). Net revenue dropped 26.9% to R$3.235 billion (about US$574 million, at about R$5.64 per US$ on 13 November), yet the share of revenue that became operating earnings improved.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the quarter shows how Brazil’s power market is changing as some older supply contracts end and new plants start. Our guide to Brazil’s power sector gives the background, and the Eneva company profile holds the company’s full record.

What Happened

Eneva’s net profit was R$322.9 million (about US$57 million), down 8.2% from R$351.7 million (about US$62 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, known as EBITDA and used as a measure of operating cash earnings, fell 22.8% to R$1.407 billion (about US$249 million).

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The EBITDA margin, which shows how much of each real of sales becomes operating earnings, rose 2.3 percentage points to 43.5%. A year earlier the margin was 41.2%.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why Revenue and EBITDA Fell

The company cited the end of contracts at its thermal plants in Espírito Santo state, the sale process of its coal-fired plants and non-cash accounting provisions. Coal-fired plants burn coal to make electricity and are called on when other sources fall short.

Eneva also received a payment from Vale, the Brazilian mining company, for the early end of a liquefied natural gas supply contract. The contract with Vale is now closed.

Live Company Intelligence Eneva S.A — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

New Plants and Gas Trading

Azulão I began commercial operation in August and added R$50 million (about US$9 million) of EBITDA in the quarter. New contracts for thermal plants in Espírito Santo, won in government capacity auctions that pay plants to stand ready, added R$66 million (about US$12 million).

Eneva’s natural gas trading business earned R$163 million (about US$29 million) of EBITDA, R$135 million (about US$24 million) more than a year earlier. The company said the gain came from trades in the natural gas and liquefied natural gas markets.

Debt Eased From June

Net debt was R$17.3 billion (about US$3.1 billion) at the end of September, down from R$19.8 billion (about US$3.5 billion) at the end of June. A year earlier it stood at R$15.5 billion (about US$2.7 billion).

Leverage, which is net debt divided by EBITDA, eased to 2.97 times from 3.2 times in June. A higher figure means the company needs more years of operating earnings to repay what it owes.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian shares through a US fund, the quarter shows a company moving from older contracts to new plants and trading income. A lower profit with a higher margin means Eneva earned more from each real of sales but had fewer sales to count.

Travelers and expats feel the sector only indirectly, through power bills and how often thermal plants run. Gas-fired plants work harder when rainfall is low and hydropower dams, like the one pictured, run short.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether revenue has reached its low point, because the contracts ended on different dates. The next quarter will show how much profit remains without the Vale payment.

The first full quarter of Azulão I and the Espírito Santo plants has not yet happened. Their contribution to EBITDA in the fourth quarter is therefore still open.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Was Eneva’s Profit in the Third Quarter of 2026?

Eneva reported net profit of R$322.9 million (about US$57 million), down 8.2% from a year earlier. Net revenue was R$3.235 billion (about US$574 million), down 26.9%.

Why Did Eneva’s Revenue Fall 26.9%?

The company cited the end of contracts at its Espírito Santo plants, the sale process of its coal-fired plants and non-cash accounting provisions. A payment from Vale for ending a gas contract early also fed into the quarter.

How Much Debt Does Eneva Have?

Net debt was R$17.3 billion (about US$3.1 billion) at the end of September, down from R$19.8 billion (about US$3.5 billion) in June. Leverage eased to 2.97 times EBITDA.

Sources: Eneva, investor relations, results for the third quarter of 2026 (company statement), 11 November 2026; exchange rate of about R$5.64 per US$, 13 November 2026.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.