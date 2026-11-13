Brazil Builder Cyrela Profit Drops 21%

Office towers and a silver-clad pavilion on Avenida Faria Lima, São Paulo's financial district, undated. Photo: Mauro Cateb, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · REAL ESTATE

Key Facts The company Cyrela is a Brazilian homebuilder based in São Paulo that develops and sells apartments.

The result Third-quarter net profit fell 21% to R$481 million (about US$85 million).

The revenue Net revenue rose 12% to R$2.382 billion (about US$422 million).

The launches New projects put on sale totalled R$2.863 billion (about US$508 million), down 16% from a year earlier.

The debt Adjusted net debt, debt minus cash, fell 11% to R$1.708 billion (about US$303 million) in the quarter.

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Cyrela, a São Paulo homebuilder, said its net profit for the three months to 30 September 2026 fell 21% to R$481 million (about US$85 million). Revenue rose 12% to R$2.382 billion (about US$422 million, at about R$5.64 per US$ on 13 November), but the net margin, the share of revenue left as profit, fell to 20.2%.

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For US readers, Cyrela is a read on Brazil’s housing market and on how households cope with high borrowing costs. Our Cyrela company profile has the company’s longer record.

What Happened

Net profit of R$481 million (about US$85 million) was 21% lower than in the third quarter of 2025, and the net margin fell 8.4 percentage points to 20.2% from 28.6%. The gross margin, which is profit left after construction costs, rose 1 percentage point to 34%.

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Commercial expenses, which include the cost of sales stands, rose 30% to R$308 million (about US$55 million). That increase took a larger share of each real of revenue.

The gap between the two margins, 34% against 20.2%, is where selling, administrative and financing costs sit. A higher gross margin therefore did not protect the bottom line.

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Cash and Debt

The company generated R$341 million (about US$60 million) of cash in the quarter. Adjusted net debt, which is debt minus cash as the company adjusts it, fell 11% to R$1.708 billion (about US$303 million) from the end of the second quarter.

Lower debt gives a builder more room when sales slow. It also cuts the interest it pays each month.

Sales and Launches Slowed

Operating data for the quarter showed net sales of R$2.117 billion (about US$375 million), down 14%, and launches of R$2.863 billion (about US$508 million), down 16%. Launches are new projects put on sale, and sales are apartments sold to buyers.

Revenue still grew because homebuilders book income as construction advances, not on the day a flat is sold. Weaker sales and launches today can therefore show up in revenue only in later quarters.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian shares through a US fund, the quarter shows a builder that is paying down debt while its profit margin shrinks. The mix of rising revenue and falling sales is the figure to follow in the next report.

Buyers and renters can read the quarter as a sign of how hard builders work for each sale. Selling costs rose 30% while net sales fell 14%.

What Is Not Known

It is open whether the 30% rise in commercial expenses will continue, because selling costs depend on the number of projects on sale. The next quarter will show whether launches recover.

It is not known how much of the 21% fall in profit comes from higher selling costs and how much from other items. It is also not known whether the fall in the net margin will persist.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Was Cyrela’s Profit in the Third Quarter of 2026?

Cyrela reported net profit of R$481 million (about US$85 million), down 21% from a year earlier. Net revenue rose 12% to R$2.382 billion (about US$422 million).

Why Did Cyrela’s Net Margin Fall?

The net margin, the share of revenue left as profit, fell 8.4 percentage points to 20.2%. Commercial expenses rose 30% to R$308 million (about US$55 million).

Is Cyrela Reducing Its Debt?

Yes. Adjusted net debt fell 11% to R$1.708 billion (about US$303 million) at the end of September, 11% lower than at the end of June.

Sources: Cyrela Brazil Realty, investor relations, results and operating data for the third quarter of 2026 (company statement), November 2026; exchange rate of about R$5.64 per US$, 13 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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