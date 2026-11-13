Brazil Builder Cyrela Profit Drops 21%

IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.66▲ 0.28% USD/MXN18.52▼ 0.44% USD/CLP994.16▼ 0.13% USD/COP3,308▲ 0.86% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.17% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.78% BRENT 96.01 ▲ 0.20% WTI 88.79 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.07 ▼ 1.75% GOLD 3,881 ▼ 0.12% SILVER 48.82 ▼ 2.31% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.63 ▼ 1.35% PETR4 45.25 ▲ 1.23% VALE3 63.34 ▼ 0.95% ITUB4 42.40 ▲ 1.73% BBDC4 14.46 ▲ 0.98% ABEV3 15.77 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 15.06 ▼ 2.71% B3SA3 14.87 ▲ 0.75% WEGE3 51.30 ▼ 0.68% PRIO3 63.03 ▼ 0.43% SUZB3 54.74 ▼ 2.32% RENT3 30.13 ▲ 1.86% AZZA3 16.03 ▼ 5.15% CSAN3 3.05 ▲ 7.02% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.49 ▲ 4.18% GMAT3 4.22 ▲ 9.90% PSSA3 46.47 ▲ 1.15% CVCB3 0.84 — 0.00% POSI3 3.10 ▼ 8.01% SLCE3 18.13 ▼ 1.25% NATU3 5.14 ▼ 3.56% BRKM5 3.09 ▲ 0.65% RANI3 8.15 ▼ 0.37% CSNA3 3.79 ▼ 10.40% IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.66 ▲ 0.31% USD/MXN 18.52 ▼ 0.44% USD/CLP 994.16 ▼ 0.13% USD/COP 3,308 ▲ 0.86% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.17% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.79% BRENT 96.01 ▲ 0.20% WTI 88.79 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.07 ▼ 1.75% GOLD 3,881 ▼ 0.12% SILVER 48.82 ▼ 2.31% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.63 ▼ 1.35% PETR4 45.25 ▲ 1.23% VALE3 63.34 ▼ 0.95% ITUB4 42.40 ▲ 1.73% BBDC4 14.46 ▲ 0.98% ABEV3 15.77 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 15.06 ▼ 2.71% B3SA3 14.87 ▲ 0.75% WEGE3 51.30 ▼ 0.68% PRIO3 63.03 ▼ 0.43% SUZB3 54.74 ▼ 2.32% RENT3 30.13 ▲ 1.86% AZZA3 16.03 ▼ 5.15% CSAN3 3.05 ▲ 7.02% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.49 ▲ 4.18% GMAT3 4.22 ▲ 9.90% PSSA3 46.47 ▲ 1.15% CVCB3 0.84 — 0.00% POSI3 3.10 ▼ 8.01% SLCE3 18.13 ▼ 1.25% NATU3 5.14 ▼ 3.56% BRKM5 3.09 ▲ 0.65% RANI3 8.15 ▼ 0.37% CSNA3 3.79 ▼ 10.40%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Brazil Economy

Brazil Builder Cyrela Profit Drops 21%

By · · 4 min read
Office towers along Avenida Faria Lima, São Paulo's financial district
Office towers and a silver-clad pavilion on Avenida Faria Lima, São Paulo's financial district, undated. Photo: Mauro Cateb, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · REAL ESTATE

Key Facts

  • The company Cyrela is a Brazilian homebuilder based in São Paulo that develops and sells apartments.
  • The result Third-quarter net profit fell 21% to R$481 million (about US$85 million).
  • The revenue Net revenue rose 12% to R$2.382 billion (about US$422 million).
  • The launches New projects put on sale totalled R$2.863 billion (about US$508 million), down 16% from a year earlier.
  • The debt Adjusted net debt, debt minus cash, fell 11% to R$1.708 billion (about US$303 million) in the quarter.
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Cyrela, a São Paulo homebuilder, said its net profit for the three months to 30 September 2026 fell 21% to R$481 million (about US$85 million). Revenue rose 12% to R$2.382 billion (about US$422 million, at about R$5.64 per US$ on 13 November), but the net margin, the share of revenue left as profit, fell to 20.2%.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Brazil story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

For US readers, Cyrela is a read on Brazil’s housing market and on how households cope with high borrowing costs. Our Cyrela company profile has the company’s longer record.

What Happened

Net profit of R$481 million (about US$85 million) was 21% lower than in the third quarter of 2025, and the net margin fell 8.4 percentage points to 20.2% from 28.6%. The gross margin, which is profit left after construction costs, rose 1 percentage point to 34%.

Commercial expenses, which include the cost of sales stands, rose 30% to R$308 million (about US$55 million). That increase took a larger share of each real of revenue.

The gap between the two margins, 34% against 20.2%, is where selling, administrative and financing costs sit. A higher gross margin therefore did not protect the bottom line.

Avenida Paulista in São Paulo at dusk
File photo: Avenida Paulista in São Paulo at dusk, undated. Photo: Ricardo Migliani, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Cash and Debt

The company generated R$341 million (about US$60 million) of cash in the quarter. Adjusted net debt, which is debt minus cash as the company adjusts it, fell 11% to R$1.708 billion (about US$303 million) from the end of the second quarter.

Lower debt gives a builder more room when sales slow. It also cuts the interest it pays each month.

Sales and Launches Slowed

Operating data for the quarter showed net sales of R$2.117 billion (about US$375 million), down 14%, and launches of R$2.863 billion (about US$508 million), down 16%. Launches are new projects put on sale, and sales are apartments sold to buyers.

Revenue still grew because homebuilders book income as construction advances, not on the day a flat is sold. Weaker sales and launches today can therefore show up in revenue only in later quarters.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian shares through a US fund, the quarter shows a builder that is paying down debt while its profit margin shrinks. The mix of rising revenue and falling sales is the figure to follow in the next report.

Buyers and renters can read the quarter as a sign of how hard builders work for each sale. Selling costs rose 30% while net sales fell 14%.

What Is Not Known

It is open whether the 30% rise in commercial expenses will continue, because selling costs depend on the number of projects on sale. The next quarter will show whether launches recover.

It is not known how much of the 21% fall in profit comes from higher selling costs and how much from other items. It is also not known whether the fall in the net margin will persist.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Was Cyrela’s Profit in the Third Quarter of 2026?

Cyrela reported net profit of R$481 million (about US$85 million), down 21% from a year earlier. Net revenue rose 12% to R$2.382 billion (about US$422 million).

Why Did Cyrela’s Net Margin Fall?

The net margin, the share of revenue left as profit, fell 8.4 percentage points to 20.2%. Commercial expenses rose 30% to R$308 million (about US$55 million).

Is Cyrela Reducing Its Debt?

Yes. Adjusted net debt fell 11% to R$1.708 billion (about US$303 million) at the end of September, 11% lower than at the end of June.

Sources: Cyrela Brazil Realty, investor relations, results and operating data for the third quarter of 2026 (company statement), November 2026; exchange rate of about R$5.64 per US$, 13 November 2026.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Brazil Brazil stocks CYRE3 Cyrela earnings Homebuilders Real Estate São Paulo Third quarter 2026

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.