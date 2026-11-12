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since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Society

Brazil Death Records to Note Police Action

By · · 4 min read
A white São Paulo Military Police patrol car parked in front of uniformed officers
File photo. A São Paulo Military Police patrol car, December 2021. Photo: Governo do Estado de São Paulo, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brazil’s National Council of Justice (CNJ), the body that oversees the country’s courts, approved a rule on Thursday 29 October 2026 that makes registry offices (cartórios, the notary offices that issue civil records) note when a person died in an operation by public security forces. Until now the certificate listed only the medical cause, such as a gunshot wound.

The change matters to anyone following policing and human rights in Brazil, including US readers tracking security cooperation and corporate risk. The council says the aim is that families no longer have to prove again and again how a relative died.

Key Facts

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What. Death certificates will carry a standard note when a death happened during or because of a public security intervention.

When. The council’s virtual session ended on Thursday 29 October 2026, with a unanimous vote.

Who. It covers deaths involving police and other public security bodies, in the rule’s wording.

What stays the same. The medical cause of death is not altered, and no automatic liability is declared.

Next step. The national civil registry operator has 90 days from publication to create a reporting field.

Brazil’s national judicial council approved a rule that adds the context of a police killing to the death record, while leaving the medical cause of death unchanged.

What Happened

The CNJ approved the rule unanimously in its 16th virtual session, which closed on Thursday 29 October 2026. The council’s president, Edson Fachin, who also heads the Supreme Court, was the rapporteur and proposer of the rule.

The proposal was first presented on Tuesday 29 September 2026 at the council’s 15th ordinary session. It grew out of work by the council’s human rights observatory for the judiciary, with support from a justice programme run with the United Nations Development Programme.

The standard note reads “Morte não natural, violenta, ocorrida em decorrência ou no contexto de intervenção de órgão de segurança pública”, meaning a non-natural, violent death linked to a public security intervention. The wording can differ only if the supporting court or official document states it otherwise.

Windows of the Salão Nobre, Superior Tribunal de Justiça, Brasília
Windows of the Salão Nobre (main hall) of the Superior Tribunal de Justiça, a federal court in Brasília. photo. The Salão Nobre, a ceremonial hall of the Superior Tribunal de Justiça in Brasília, 11 November 2015. Photo: Sergio Amaral/STJ, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What Changes on the Certificate

The note is added next to the medical cause and does not replace it. Terms such as “auto de resistência” (a police report of a death during “resistance”), “resistência seguida de morte” and “confronto” are barred from the records.

Drawing up the death record and issuing the certificate stay free of charge. Corrections to older certificates can be requested at the registry with a court decision or other official document.

More on Brazil’s justice system is in our Brazil coverage.

Why It Matters

The council says the old practice left families to prove the circumstances of a death every time they sought reparations or benefits. It also left the state without reliable data to design prevention policies.

A national registry operator, the body that runs the shared civil registry database, must keep a public dashboard of the data.

What Is Not Known

The council’s announcement does not give the number of the resolution or the date of its official publication. The reports we reviewed do not state when it takes effect, so the start date is unconfirmed.

No official figure has been published on how many certificates the rule will affect.

What to Watch Next

The national civil registry operator must create a dedicated field in its information system within 90 days of publication. That deadline will show when the public dashboard can begin to report data.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the certificate now say the police killed the person?

No. It says the death was violent and occurred in the context of a public security intervention. The note does not establish civil, administrative or criminal liability.

Is the medical cause of death still recorded?

Yes. The medical cause stays on the document, and the new note is added alongside it.

Can families correct certificates already issued?

Yes, with a court decision or other official document or, if none exists, through a court procedure with prosecutors taking part.

Sources: Conselho Nacional de Justiça (CNJ), news release on the 16th virtual session, 30 October 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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