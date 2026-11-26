Brazil’s central bank chief says the government is not debating the inflation target, while economists expect the benchmark interest rate to stay at 13% or higher through 2027.

Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s central bank president, Gabriel Galípolo, said on Monday 23 November 2026 that there is no debate inside the government about changing the inflation target. “Zero, zero,” he told the Macro Vision 2026 conference in São Paulo, run by Itaú BBA, the investment-bank arm of the Brazilian lender Itaú Unibanco.

For US investors who hold Brazilian bonds, the message is that inflation sits above the official ceiling while the benchmark Selic rate stays high. The central bank held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November 2026.

Key Facts Who. Gabriel Galípolo, president of Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank.

What. He said the government is not debating the 3% inflation target.

When. Monday 23 November 2026, at the Itaú BBA Macro Vision conference in São Paulo.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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Brazil’s central bank chief says the government is not debating the inflation target, while economists expect the benchmark interest rate to stay at 13% or higher through 2027.

Galípolo spoke on the panel “Política Monetária em um novo ciclo”, or Monetary Policy in a New Cycle, moderated by Diogo Guillen, Itaú’s chief economist. Macro Vision is the bank’s annual economics conference, and this was its 17th edition.

On the target, he said, in our translation, that within the government there is no debate at all about changing the target or the system. In Portuguese he put it as “Dentro do governo não há qualquer tipo de debate sobre mudança de meta, mudança do sistema”, and closed with “zero, zero”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: Avenida Paulista, São Paulo’s main financial avenue.

The official target is 3%, with a tolerance band of 1.5 points, so the ceiling is 4.5%, according to the Banco Central do Brasil, the central bank. Inflation is already above that ceiling.

The target is set by the National Monetary Council, a three-member body made up of the finance minister, the planning minister and the central bank president. Galípolo’s remark therefore speaks to a decision that sits partly with the government he serves.

IBGE, the national statistics agency, reported that 12-month IPCA inflation, the official consumer price index, reached 4.63% in October 2026. It stood at 4.58% in September and 4.22% in August.

The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, began 2026 at 15.00%, according to the central bank’s own data series. The bank then cut it five times by 0.25 points, reaching 13.75% on 17 September 2026.

At its meeting of 3-4 November 2026, the Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75%, unanimously. Analysts were split on whether it would cut, so the hold surprised many.

The central bank’s Focus survey, a weekly poll of market economists, shows how long inflation is expected to run above target. In the survey data of 19 November 2026, the median forecast for IPCA was 5.15% for 2026 and 5.12% for 2027.

The same survey put the Selic at 13.75% at the end of 2026 and 13.00% at the end of 2027, up from 12.75% for that date the day before. That implies only a 0.75-point cut across all of 2027.

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The Focus survey of 19 November also sees IPCA at 4.00% in 2028, still above the 3% target. It expects the dollar at R$5.55 at the end of 2026 and R$5.50 at the end of 2027.

The currency has been in focus too, because the central bank sold US$1 billion in a spot-market auction, a same-day dollar sale, on Thursday 19 November 2026 to calm the dollar. The cut-off rate was R$5.86 per US$.

PTAX, the central bank’s daily average dollar rate, was R$5.8573 on 24 November, R$5.8825 on 25 November and R$5.7446 on 26 November. That is a fall of 2.3% in one day, to the lowest of the three.

For US readers, a tight Selic keeps Brazilian bonds and the real, Brazil’s currency, attractive to carry traders, who borrow cheaply abroad to earn Brazil’s higher interest. The same tightness holds back borrowing at home, which is the price of bringing inflation down.

The next Copom decision is due on Wednesday 9 December 2026, when the committee will again weigh a cut against inflation that sits above the ceiling. The accounts of Galípolo’s speech that we could confirm record no hint of how it will vote.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Brazil changing its inflation target?

Galípolo said no. He said there is no debate about it inside the government.

Why does the speech matter to investors abroad?

It points to interest rates staying tight while inflation is above target. That supports the appeal of Brazilian bonds and the real for carry traders, but it slows borrowing at home.

When does the central bank next decide on rates?

The rate-setting committee’s next decision comes in December. Its last meeting left the Selic unchanged.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: speech of 23 November 2026; central bank rate and survey data; IBGE inflation data; Banco Central do Brasil · IBGE · Itaú BBA Macro Vision 2026 panel of 23 November 2026

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