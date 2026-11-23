Brazil’s central bank chief tied wage gains to inflation while his bank holds interest rates high, a stance that one senator has attacked on the Senate floor.

File photo. Buildings on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo, including the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (left, blue) and the Central Bank branch (centre, black), 9 February 2022. Photo: PProdonoff, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Brazil

Gabriel Galípolo, president of Brazil’s central bank, said on Monday 23 November 2026 that the real rise in the minimum wage, meaning the rise above inflation, adds pressure on inflation. He spoke in São Paulo at Macro Vision, an economics conference hosted by the bank Itaú.

He also repeated that price stability is the central bank’s main mission, and he announced no rate decision. The Copom, the bank’s rate-setting committee, decides on Wednesday 9 December.

Key Facts What. Galípolo, the central bank president, says wage gains above inflation add price pressure.

Next. The Copom, the bank’s rate-setting committee, decides on Wednesday 9 December.

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:07 GMT.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bettors give 89.5% to no December rate change (US$155,926 event volume, 1:07 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

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Brazil’s central bank chief tied wage gains to inflation while his bank holds interest rates high, a stance that one senator has attacked on the Senate floor.

The Copom cut the Selic five times in a row this year, by a quarter point each time, from 15.00% in March to 13.75% in September, according to the central bank’s own data series. It then held the rate at its meeting on 3 and 4 November, which ended the run of cuts.

Galípolo also said it is possible to protect social programmes and benefits while revisiting the rules and triggers that let spending rise when revenue rises. He added that this would ease the tension between economic policies.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The central bank’s Focus survey of analysts, published on 23 November, expects inflation at 5.15% in 2026 and 5.12% in 2027, and sees the Selic at 13.00% at the end of 2027. The target is 3% with a tolerance of 1.5 points either side, and the statistics institute IBGE reports 4.63% over the 12 months to October, just above the 4.5% upper edge of that band.

File photo. The Central Bank of Brazil headquarters in Brasília, in a 2010 photo. Photo: Banco Central do Brasil (CC BY 2.0).

Against that inflation, the Selic implies a real interest rate of about 8.7%, a simple calculation rather than an official figure. The minimum wage is R$1,621 a month in 2026 (about US$271 at R$5.99 per US$1), and the government forecasts R$1,741 for 2027 (about US$291), a rise of R$120 or 7.4%, as Finance Minister Dario Durigan said in August 2026.

The 2027 figure becomes final only when the government issues a decree. Galípolo’s remark came while the government’s fiscal adjustment bill, known as the Plano Moretti after Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti, awaited a vote in the lower house.

The Senate passed the bill by 69 votes to 2, with one abstention, on 18 November, according to Congress records. It caps real spending growth at 2% instead of 2.5% in years when extra containment applies, and the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, was expected to take it up this week.

Roberta Folgueral, commercial director at the investment firm B&T XP, called the text “tímido e o desafio ainda está na mesa” (“timid, and the challenge is still on the table”) on 23 November. The dollar touched R$6.00 that morning, its highest since April 2025, according to market data, as the Monday morning call lays out.

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Senator Cid Gomes of the Brazilian Socialist Party, speaking in the Senate on Wednesday 18 November, called Galípolo “um cavalo de Troia do mercado financeiro” (“a Trojan horse of the financial market”) and urged a pact to lower the rate. He spoke during the final Senate vote on the fiscal bill, and Brazil’s left is divided over that plan.

For readers outside Brazil, the central bank’s own series shows the policy rate at 13.75%, while market data put the real at about R$5.99 per US$1 on 23 November 2026. At that rate R$100 is worth about US$16.70, against about US$17.30 at the close on 16 November.

Galípolo did not say whether the bank would hold or change the rate in December, and he gave no figure for how much the minimum wage adds to prices. The record is also silent on whether the bank will revise its inflation forecast before the Copom meets.

Galípolo gave no guidance on December, and the Chamber’s vote was still pending when this was written. For the wider picture, see the Sunday Big Read and the Brazil page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Selic?

It is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank’s Copom committee. Higher rates make borrowing dearer and tend to slow price rises.

Did Galípolo signal a December rate move?

No, he announced no decision and gave no guidance. The Copom decides collectively, and its next decision is due on 9 December.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, Selic series 432, Focus survey and Copom calendar (bcb.gov.br); IBGE, consumer price index for October 2026 (ibge.gov.br); Congress records on PLP 299/2026 (congressonacional.leg.br); Senate floor speech by Senator Cid Gomes, 18 November 2026; Finance Minister Dario Durigan, minimum wage forecast, August 2026.

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