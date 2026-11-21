Brazil Investing Rules for Foreigners in 2026
The paperwork has shrunk since 2025, but the tax bill has not, and a few answers still sit with a broker rather than in a public rule.
Guide: Investing Guides
A foreigner can buy Brazilian shares and bonds in 2026 with less paperwork than before 2025, but a new 10% tax on dividends has changed the sums. The rules sit in a joint resolution of the securities regulator (the CVM) and the central bank (the BCB), which took effect on Wednesday 1 January 2025.
This guide sets out what the official texts say about accounts, taxes and currency charges, and it marks every point we could not confirm. It is journalism, not tax or investment advice, and a licensed Brazilian broker must confirm how your own case is treated.
Key Facts
- Accounts. Individuals investing their own money from a non-resident real account need no local representative or securities-regulator registration.
- Dividends. Law 15,270 taxes dividends sent abroad at 10% from 1 January 2026.
- Currency tax. The IOF currency tax is zero on foreign investors’ portfolio inflows, returns and dividend payouts.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 21 November 2026, 21:00 GMT.
The paperwork has shrunk since 2025, but the tax bill has not, and a few answers still sit with a broker rather than in a public rule.
In plain English
- CVM: the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, Brazil’s securities regulator.
- BCB: the Banco Central do Brasil, the central bank.
- CPF: the number the tax authority, the Receita Federal, gives each taxpayer.
- CNR: a real-denominated account in Brazil for people who live abroad.
- IOF: a federal tax charged on foreign-exchange deals.
What Changed on 1 January 2025
Joint Resolution 13 of the CVM and the BCB, dated Tuesday 3 December 2024, took effect on 1 January 2025. It revoked Resolution 4,373 of 2014, the rule that had governed foreign portfolio investors for a decade, along with seven other texts.
Registrations made under the old rule need no update and stayed available for consultation for one year after the new rule began. Foreigners may use the same instruments and face the same sign-up requirements and trading limits as Brazilian residents.
As a rule, a foreign investor must name a representative in Brazil, which has to be a financial institution, and must register with the CVM. Individuals are exempt from both when they invest their own money from a non-resident real account in their own name, subject to the CVM’s own sign-up checks.
How a Foreigner Opens an Account
The usual route is a CNR, a real-denominated account for people who live abroad, at a Brazilian bank or broker, and the institution decides which documents to ask for. Our guides to
opening a Brazilian bank account and to buying shares on the B3, São Paulo’s stock exchange walk through that step.
The resolution bars foreign investors from investing residents’ money through a real account in Brazil. It also forbids receiving or paying money for these investments through accounts held abroad.
Individuals who invest outside a CNR, still with their own money, may skip the representative up to R$2 million (about US$336,000 at the 5.9488 reais per dollar close of the RT market-data service on Friday 20 November 2026) in total monthly contributions per intermediary. Above that line the full requirements apply.
The Receita Federal, Brazil’s tax authority, issues the CPF, the taxpayer number for individuals, and the joint resolution itself does not mention it. Foreigners living abroad must apply in person at a Brazilian consulate, says the government’s gov.br service portal.
Dividends Now Carry a 10% Withholding Tax
Law 15,270, signed on Wednesday 26 November 2025, applies a 10% income tax at source to profits and dividends sent abroad from Thursday 1 January 2026. Brazil had left dividends untaxed since 1996, so for many foreign holders this is the biggest change in years.
Profits earned up to the 2025 financial year are exempt if their payment was approved by Wednesday 31 December 2025. Foreign governments that grant reciprocal treatment, sovereign funds and foreign pension entities are also exempt.
The law lets a foreign beneficiary claim a credit when the company’s own tax rate plus the 10% passes a set ceiling, and the claim must come within 360 days of each financial year. Our
dividend tax explainer works through an example.
Interest on equity, a payout many Brazilian companies use instead of dividends, is taxed at source too. The consolidated text of Law 9,249 now shows 17.5%, after a 2025 supplementary law (number 224) changed it from 15%.
Gains, Government Bonds and the IOF
We could not confirm from an official text how gains on share sales are taxed for foreign investors, so ask your broker how it treats them. The 10% dividend tax above is the one change we could verify in the law itself.
Income from federal government bonds bought since 16 February 2006 carries 0% withholding for non-residents under Law 11,312. The exception covers residents of countries that levy no income tax or less than 20%, and it applies only to deals within the rules of the National Monetary Council (CMN), the government’s financial rule-setter.
Under Decree 6,306, the IOF is zero on foreign-exchange deals that bring a foreign investor’s money into financial and capital markets, return it, or send dividends and interest on equity abroad. The government raised other IOF rates in 2025, and the official text lists 3.5% on residual outflows and 0.38% on residual inflows.
Notes on the decree’s opening line and on those two rates cite a 2025 legislative decree suspending part of the rule and a Supreme Court case (ADC 96), so we cannot say which version applies today. The three zero items above carry no such note of their own.
Tesouro Direto and What Is Not Confirmed
Tesouro Direto is the Treasury’s retail platform for government bonds. We could not read an official Treasury page on whether non-residents may use it, and banks reportedly differ, so we make no claim either way.
We also could not confirm the current IOF rate on other transfers, the full capital gains rule for foreigners or the tax treatment of every fund structure. Each answer should be confirmed in writing by the institution that will hold your assets.
Questions worth putting to a broker are which account type it will open, how it withholds tax on dividends, and which IOF category applies to a transfer. For background on becoming a Brazilian tax resident, see our guide to
taxes for expats and the earlier investing guide, and keep up with Brazil news.
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Background: Brazil Economy Explained, US$2.65 Trillion in 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
Do I need a CPF to invest in Brazil from abroad?
The joint resolution does not mention a CPF. Brazil’s government says foreigners abroad apply for one in person at a consulate, so ask your institution what it requires.
Is there a tax on the money I bring in?
Decree 6,306 sets the IOF at zero for foreign investors' inflows into financial and capital markets. Other currency deals can be charged, so ask the bank which category yours falls under.
How much is the dividend tax for foreigners?
Dividends sent abroad are taxed at 10% from 1 January 2026, under Law 15,270. Profits approved for payment by 31 December 2025 stay outside it.
Can a foreigner buy Tesouro Direto?
We could not confirm it from an official Treasury page. Several banks reportedly offer it to non-resident clients, so ask your institution directly.
Is this tax or investment advice?
No. It reports what Brazilian official texts say, and a licensed Brazilian broker or tax adviser must confirm your own case.
Sources
Resolução Conjunta CVM/BCB nº 13, 3 Dec 2024 · Lei 15.270/2025 · Lei 11.312/2006 · Lei 11.033/2004 · Lei 9.249/1995 · Decreto 6.306/2007 · Decreto 12.499/2025 · gov.br, CPF registration abroad
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Brazil news · Bank account for foreigners · Latin America Power Map
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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