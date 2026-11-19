Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Bolsa de Valores operates the Santiago stock exchange (the Bolsa de Santiago) in Chile, and it is itself a listed company under the ticker COMERCIO. This profile shows who owns it, who sits on its board and what its latest audited and interim filings report.
|Full name
|Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Bolsa de Valores (a Chilean special joint-stock company, “sociedad anónima especial”, a form that applies to stock exchanges)
|Ticker / exchange
|COMERCIO, the trading name on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); listed in the CMF securities register under No. 1149
|Headquarters
|Calle Bandera 63, Santiago, Chile
|Sector
|Stock exchange: trading platforms and services for issuers
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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