Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Bolsa de Valores operates the Santiago stock exchange (the Bolsa de Santiago) in Chile, and it is itself a listed company under the ticker COMERCIO. This profile shows who owns it, who sits on its board and what its latest audited and interim filings report. Full name Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Bolsa de Valores (a Chilean special joint-stock company, “sociedad anónima especial”, a form that applies to stock exchanges) Ticker / exchange COMERCIO, the trading name on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); listed in the CMF securities register under No. 1149 Headquarters Calle Bandera 63, Santiago, Chile Sector Stock exchange: trading platforms and services for issuers Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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