Grupo Salta Educação is a Rio de Janeiro company that describes itself as Brazil's largest basic-education school group. Its shares trade on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the codes SALT3 and SALT4. Full name Grupo Salta Educação S.A. (S.A. means public limited company), formerly EscEx Educação S.A. Tickers / exchange SALT3 (ordinary, voting shares) and SALT4 (preferred shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange (Nível 2, a B3 listing segment with extra governance rules) Headquarters Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Sector Basic education, the school years before university: school networks (CVM sector label: holding company, education) Website ri.gruposaltaedu.com Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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