Grupo Salta Educação is a Rio de Janeiro company that describes itself as Brazil's largest basic-education school group. Its shares trade on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the codes SALT3 and SALT4.
|Full name
|Grupo Salta Educação S.A. (S.A. means public limited company), formerly EscEx Educação S.A.
|Tickers / exchange
|SALT3 (ordinary, voting shares) and SALT4 (preferred shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange (Nível 2, a B3 listing segment with extra governance rules)
|Headquarters
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|Sector
|Basic education, the school years before university: school networks (CVM sector label: holding company, education)
|Website
|ri.gruposaltaedu.com
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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