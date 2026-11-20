Ghana · United States

Family, friends and city leaders buried Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian student, after a funeral in the Bronx, a New York City borough, on Friday 20 November 2026. He was shot dead last month while walking to school, and the service drew officials and the Ghanaian community.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Javits Frimpong, 15, a Ghanaian student who moved to New York a year ago.

What. He was shot dead on 29 October while walking to school; a teenage suspect is charged.

Where. Funeral in the Bronx, New York City; burial in Valhalla, north of the city.

When. Funeral on Friday 20 November 2026.

Status. As of 20 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

A Ghanaian teenager who hoped to become a doctor was mourned by his parents, New York’s mayor and city leaders, while the case over his death moves through court.

Javits moved to New York about a year ago to join his father, and he hoped to become a doctor. He was shot dead on 29 October as he walked to DreamYard Preparatory School, a school in the Bronx.

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A teenage suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is charged with murder and is presumed innocent. On Tuesday 17 November, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office, the borough’s prosecutor, said, a judge kept his case in adult court, in the Youth Part of Bronx County Supreme Court, New York’s main trial court.

File photo: Independence Square in Accra, Ghana’s capital, where the national Independence Arch stands. It is not a picture from the funeral.

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The Youth Part hears cases of 16- and 17-year-olds under New York’s Raise the Age law, which raised the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18. As our earlier report on the court ruling explains, the ruling keeps the case in adult court rather than sending it to Family Court, where juvenile cases are heard.

The service took place at New Covenant Christian Ministries, a church in the Bronx, and Javits was laid to rest in Valhalla, a town in Westchester County north of New York City. A large crowd gathered at the church for the service.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who offered his “deepest condolences,” was among the officials at the church. He consoled the family before he spoke.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, the state’s chief legal officer, came with Representative Ritchie Torres, a member of the US Congress, and Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels, who runs the city’s public schools. Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who represents the family, was there too.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a well-known civil rights leader, delivered the eulogy at the service on Friday. He told the mourners that although Javits never went to medical school, the community would use his memory to heal itself.

Javits’s father said: “I was supposed to celebrate your achievements, not stand beside your grave.” His mother, also through a translator, told him: “Javits, you were my only child. My only son. My greatest blessing.”

The death drew grief in the United States and in Ghana, where the funeral was livestreamed. The family wants him remembered as a future doctor, and Sharpton asked the community to heal in his name.

The people most directly affected are his parents and the Ghanaians who followed the service, in the Bronx and through the livestream at home. The case also tests how New York treats teenage defendants in the most serious crimes, since a judge has kept it in adult court.

For Americans following the case, the open questions are legal: whether the other suspects are found and whether a grand jury indicts the teenager. Until police confirm a motive, nothing in the record explains why a student on his way to school was shot.

Police are still searching for two other suspects and have not confirmed a motive. The teenager’s next court date is Monday 21 December 2026, and it could move earlier if a grand jury, the panel that decides on formal charges, returns an indictment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Javits Frimpong?

He was a Ghanaian student who moved to New York about a year ago to join his father and hoped to become a doctor. He was shot dead while walking to school in the Bronx.

What is the status of the case?

A teenage suspect is charged with murder and is presumed innocent. A judge has kept the case in the Youth Part of Bronx County Supreme Court.

Has a motive been found?

Police have not confirmed a motive, and other suspects are still being sought. The teenager’s next court date is Monday 21 December 2026.