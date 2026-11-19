HMOBI Participações is the Rio de Janeiro holding company behind MetrôRio, the city's subway operator, and its shares trade on B3, Brazil's main stock exchange. Its controlling shareholder is a fund carrying the name of Mubadala Capital, the investment arm of Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi investment company, with three Brazilian pension funds alongside. Full name HMOBI Participações S.A. (brand name Hmobi) Exchange HMOB3 (ordinary shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange Headquarters Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Sector Holding company for urban rail and transport concessions Website ri.hmobi-sa.com.br Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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