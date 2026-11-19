COFIDE is Peru’s state development bank, which lends to other banks and finances infrastructure and small businesses. This profile shows who owns it, who runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Corporación Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. (COFIDE), a Peruvian development bank owned almost entirely by the state Ticker / exchange COFIDCC1 in the issuer list of the Bolsa de Valores de Lima (BVL, the Lima Stock Exchange) Headquarters San Isidro, Lima, Peru Sector Development banking: financing of infrastructure, productive investment and small businesses Website cofide.com.pe Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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