Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA) is an Angolan commercial bank whose shares began trading on the Angolan stock exchange after a record public offering in 2025. This profile shows who owns it, who runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Banco de Fomento Angola, S.A. (BFA), an Angolan commercial bank Ticker / exchange Shares admitted to trading on BODIVA (Bolsa de Dívida e Valores de Angola, the Angolan debt and securities exchange) in September 2025; ISIN (international securities identification number) AOBFAAAAAA08; trading code not stated in the filings Headquarters Luanda, Angola Sector Banking: retail, corporate and private banking Website bfa.ao Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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