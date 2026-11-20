Bolsonaro Taken to Hospital With Severe Pain
Brazil’s former president is in hospital with severe abdominal pain, and no diagnosis has been announced.
Brazil: Politics
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s former president, was taken from his home in Brasília to DF Star, a private hospital, on the afternoon of Friday 20 November 2026 after severe abdominal pain. He was admitted for further tests and a diagnostic investigation.
The 71-year-old is serving a 27-year-3-month sentence for a coup attempt under humanitarian house arrest, which lets a prisoner stay at home for health reasons. Brasília’s district military police escorted him from his home in Jardim Botânico, a residential district of the capital.
Key Facts
- Who. Jair Bolsonaro, 71, Brazil’s former president, serving a coup sentence under house arrest.
- What. Taken to DF Star hospital in Brasília with severe abdominal pain; admitted for tests.
- When. Friday afternoon, 20 November 2026.
- As of 20 November 2026, 21:25 GMT.
Brazil’s former president is in hospital with severe abdominal pain, and no diagnosis has been announced.
Bolsonaro is serving 27 years and 3 months for attempting a coup after he lost the 2022 election to Lula, the current president. Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Brazil’s top court, granted him humanitarian house arrest on 24 March 2026, after he was treated for bronchopneumonia, a serious lung infection.
Moraes extended the house arrest on 3 July 2026 with no end date. Bolsonaro’s health has been fragile since he was stabbed in the abdomen at a campaign event in Juiz de Fora in September 2018.
In April 2025 he was hospitalised with a bowel obstruction. He fell ill at an event in Santa Cruz, in Rio Grande do Norte state, was treated in Natal and then flown to Brasília.
On Friday he was taken for further tests and a diagnostic investigation, and he was admitted. His son Carlos Bolsonaro, a senator-elect, announced the trip on social media.
No diagnosis, operation or discharge date has been announced. No cause for the pain has been given.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Bolsonaro taken to hospital?
He felt severe abdominal pain on Friday and was taken for tests.
Is Bolsonaro still under house arrest?
He was serving house arrest at home before the trip, and no change has been announced.
Has a diagnosis been announced?
No. Tests and a diagnostic investigation are under way.
Sources: Supreme Federal Court (STF) house-arrest decisions of 24 March and 3 July 2026; statements by Carlos Bolsonaro on X, 20 November 2026.
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