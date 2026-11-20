A new decree lets Bolivia’s Treasury send up to 50% more money to the state oil company, while an IMF programme calls for ending fuel subsidies. The limit is not a payment.

Photo: Pavel Špindler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Economy: Bolivia

Bolivia’s government on Thursday 19 November 2026 raised by 50%, to 9 billion bolivianos (Bs, about US$766 million), the ceiling on national Treasury money for fuel imports. Supreme Decree 5778 lets the national Treasury assign that sum to Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), the state oil company.

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The ceiling funds the gap between what fuel costs to import and the price at which it can be sold at home. Every conversion in this report uses the Central Bank of Bolivia’s official reference rate of Bs 11.75 per US$ on Friday 20 November 2026.

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Key Facts What. Treasury may now give state oil firm YPFB up to Bs 9 billion (about US$766 million).

Where. Bolivia, where a loan programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) calls for ending remaining fuel subsidies.

When. Decree dated Thursday 19 November 2026; the ceiling has risen nine-fold since July.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

A new decree lets Bolivia’s Treasury send up to 50% more money to the state oil company, while an IMF programme calls for ending fuel subsidies. The limit is not a payment.

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The ceiling is a limit, not a payment: YPFB must first ask, and the Ministry of Economy and Public Finance then assigns the money through a budget entry on a specific form. The decree says the price-stabilisation measures for fuel must be maintained in the current economic situation.

The Treasury pays the gap to YPFB, which imports the fuel. The ceiling sets how far that support can go before another decree is needed.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The step is the fourth decree on the ceiling since July. Decree 5652 of 9 July set it at Bs 1 billion (about US$85 million), and Decree 5683 of 27 August doubled it to Bs 2 billion (about US$170 million).

Decree 5705 of 14 September lifted the limit to Bs 6 billion (about US$511 million). With this week’s decree the ceiling has risen nine-fold in 133 days.

The extra Bs 3 billion (about US$255 million) is larger than the first payment of about US$214 million that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, released to Bolivia in October. That payment came with a 36-month Extended Fund Facility, a loan programme of about US$1.9 billion, approved on Friday 2 October.

File photo. A street stall selling route signs for minibuses and other transport in La Paz, Bolivia, August 2018. Photo: Olga Lidia Paredes Alcoreza, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The IMF release puts the access at SDR 1.369 billion (the IMF’s unit of account), or 570% of Bolivia’s quota, its membership share. Later payments are phased over the 36 months and depend on programme reviews.

Among the fiscal measures, the IMF lists phasing out remaining fuel subsidies through an automatic pricing mechanism, alongside stronger and better-targeted social protection. It also says the programme will promote a more flexible exchange rate regime and a market-determined exchange rate.

The exchange rate matters because a market-determined rate can change the dollar value of every boliviano figure above. For that reason this report converts all amounts at the Central Bank of Bolivia’s rate of 20 November rather than an older one.

The IMF programme calls for ending remaining fuel subsidies, while the new decree keeps Treasury money flowing to cover import costs. The two aims pull in different directions, and the decree does not say how they will be reconciled.

We set out the IMF programme’s path toward world fuel prices on 7 October in Bolivia IMF Deal Sets Path to World Fuel Prices. The new decree shows the Treasury paying for the old system while that path is still being drawn.

On 18 November the Federación Túpac Katari, a La Paz farmers’ federation, said it will not accept withdrawal of the gasoline and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas, used for cooking) subsidy. That is at odds with the IMF phase-out.

The statement followed a remark by Sebastián Daroca, president of YPFB, about 12 January as a deadline for ending subsidies, a date the Hydrocarbons Ministry, the government’s energy department, said was not defined. Neither the ministry nor the decree gives an end date for the gasoline subsidy.

Public reports do not say how much of the new ceiling YPFB will actually draw. Each request has to pass through the ministry’s budget entry before money moves.

The political actors behind these choices are set out in Bolivia politics explained. More coverage sits under Bolivia news.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does the decree mean YPFB receives the money now?

No. The ceiling only sets the most the Treasury may assign, and YPFB must request each amount.

Why does the IMF programme matter for fuel prices?

The IMF lists ending remaining fuel subsidies through automatic pricing among its fiscal measures. The new decree shows that goal and current spending still pull in different directions.

What could change next?

The end date of the gasoline subsidy has not been set, and a La Paz farmers’ federation opposes removing it. Both points will matter for how the ceiling is used.

Sources Supreme Decree 5778 (Bolivia, 19 November 2026) and earlier Decrees 5705, 5683 and 5652 · Central Bank of Bolivia · International Monetary Fund

In depth Bolivia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error