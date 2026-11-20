A losing presidential candidate is in the United States, his Brazilian passports are void, and the other judges of the panel must now say whether that stands.

Photo: Rob Sinclair / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Politics: Brazil

Justice Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court voted on Friday 20 November 2026 to keep Senator Flávio Bolsonaro’s passports cancelled. He wrote that the senator, who lost October’s presidential runoff, “left the national territory” in breach of a court order.

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Next. The Supreme Court’s First Panel, a judging chamber voting online, closes judgment Monday 30 November 2026.

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A losing presidential candidate is in the United States, his Brazilian passports are void, and the other judges of the panel must now say whether that stands.

The order was notified on Monday 26 October 2026, a day after Flávio Bolsonaro lost the presidential runoff to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Moraes cancelled all his Brazilian passports, including the diplomatic one, and gave him 24 hours to hand over his passports.

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He crossed from Foz do Iguaçu, a Brazilian border city, into Argentina on Tuesday 27 October. He then flew on to the United States and landed near Miami, Florida, on Wednesday 28 October.

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In his ruling Moraes wrote that the senator “failed to comply with the court order to hand over passports”, an obligation tied to the ban on leaving the country. He called the departure “a notorious fact” and said it could obstruct the investigations.

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The justice also found no reason to revisit his earlier decisions. “There is nothing to correct in the understanding applied,” he wrote, because the appeal offered no argument able to undo their grounds.

The plenary of the Supreme Federal Court in Brasília during the 2025 ceremony that made Edson Fachin court president and Alexandre de Moraes vice-president. Photo: Ricardo Stuckert / PR

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The Federal Police, the national detective force, asked for these measures in the first place. The force is investigating suspected money laundering and currency evasion involving the senator and the lawyer Willer Tomaz, along with Tomaz’s role in online betting businesses.

One line of inquiry covers R$1.4 billion (about US$236 million) in transactions linked to Tomaz and the betting house Blaze, while another covers a betting house called BestBet. The conversion uses R$5.93 per US$, the market close of 19 November 2026.

The police file points to a chain of holding companies, Alcazar Holdings in Madeira, Portugal, and Cathedral Holdings in Portugal. Cathedral is the sole shareholder of Rede Loto, which controls BestBet.

Tomaz, whom the senator is still barred from contacting, denies wrongdoing and says the money flows are lawful. Flávio Bolsonaro also denies wrongdoing.

His defence is the strongest voice against the ruling. It asked the court to revoke everything, give the passports back and remove the restrictions from Federal Police and Foreign Ministry systems.

The defence also cites a reply from the bank Santander saying he was not a partner, holder or authorised user of the accounts of the companies investigated. That argument goes to the underlying case, which Moraes did not treat as a reason to lift the passport ban.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office, the federal prosecution service, also opposed the appeal, which Brazilian procedure calls an agravo regimental. It wrote that a court order “may be appealed, but not met with undisguised contempt.”

The Federal Police read the trip more cautiously than the court. It said travelling abroad with his family does not by itself amount to flight or justify immediate arrest, but it is investigating the circumstances of the non-compliance.

Flávio Bolsonaro lost the runoff of Sunday 25 October 2026 to Lula by about 4.4 million votes, and the candidate of the opposition now sits abroad. With his Brazilian passports cancelled, he holds no valid Brazilian travel document, and the court has called his absence a risk to the inquiry.

Only Moraes, the lead judge, or rapporteur, of petition PET 16.877, has voted so far. The record does not say how the other judges of the First Panel will vote, where the senator is staying, or whether Brazil would seek his return.

We found no report of an extradition request, and none of the reports mentions a role for Washington. The online judgment closes on Monday 30 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Flávio Bolsonaro be arrested?

The Federal Police have said his trip does not by itself justify an immediate arrest. Whether the court goes further has not been decided.

What happens next in the case?

The other First Panel judges vote online until the judgment closes. Their votes will show whether Moraes’s reading holds.

Does the United States have a role?

The court record does not mention one. Whether Brazil would seek his return is also unknown.

Sources Supreme Federal Court (STF) virtual plenary, First Panel, petition PET 16.877; Prosecutor-General’s Office; Federal Police statements.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.