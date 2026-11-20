Unpaid Ebola staff in Haut-Uélé province have announced a full strike, and no official reply has been found.

File photo, 2023. Rooftops of Nyakasanza commune in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, with a tall mast and hills in the distance. (Photo: Vinny kitenge, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

DR Congo · Ebola Response

Health workers at the Ebola treatment centre in Isiro, a city in Haut-Uélé province in northeastern Congo, said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that they will stop work from Saturday 21 November. In a public statement they say they have gone four months, from August to November, without pay.

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Congo’s health ministry declared this Ebola outbreak on 15 May 2026. A walkout at a treatment centre leaves fewer hands on the wards while the outbreak continues.

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Key Facts Who. Ebola treatment centre staff in Isiro, capital of Haut-Uélé province, Congo.

What. A full strike from Saturday 21 November 2026 over four months without pay.

Why. Staff say pay for August to November 2026 is unpaid; no official reply found.

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:45 GMT.

Unpaid Ebola staff in Haut-Uélé province have announced a full strike, and no official reply has been found.

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Dr Moïse Mabibi read out the staff statement, which says: “At the risk of our lives and those of our families, we give body and soul every day to ensure the response to a disease of extreme gravity.” It adds that “our multiple steps and cries of distress have only led to vague and evasive promises” and demands “concrete and immediate actions”.

The staff plan a “grève sèche”, a full stoppage with no minimum service, until they get a satisfactory answer. So far one Congolese news outlet has carried the workers’ statement, and we have not confirmed it independently.

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We also could not confirm the amount owed, who is due to pay it, or any official reply.

Bunia, in Ituri province, another centre of the outbreak in northeastern Congo. (File photo) Photo: DMSelenge, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Pay disputes have recurred in the response. Treatment-centre staff in Butembo, in North Kivu province, went on strike in November, and Ituri staff did so in July 2026.

Mines minister Louis Watum Kabamba handed US$1.1 million to the Ebola response body on Tuesday 17 November. We reported that gift in Congo Minister Hands US$1.1M to Ebola Fight.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are the Ebola workers in Isiro striking?

They say they have received no pay for four months, from August to November 2026. They also cite the risks of treating patients every day.

Has the government responded?

We found no official reply as of Friday 20 November 2026. The workers say earlier appeals brought only vague promises.

Sources: public statement by the Isiro Ebola treatment centre staff, 19 November 2026, as carried by one Congolese news outlet; Congo’s Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Social Welfare outbreak declaration, 15 May 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error