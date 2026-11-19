Sudeste S.A. is a holding company (a company that owns stakes in other companies) based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, whose ordinary (voting) shares are listed on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange. This profile shows who owns and runs it and what its latest filings report.
|Full name
|Sudeste S.A. (the CVM registry lists the former name Opportunity Sudeste S.A.)
|Ticker / exchange
|OPSE3 (ordinary shares, the class with voting rights) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, Básico segment (B3's basic listing tier, as recorded in the CVM registry); the CVM registry records listing from 26 November 1997 and trading from 10 November 2023
|Headquarters
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|Sector
|Holding company (CVM sector label: administration and holding companies without a main sector)
|Website
|sudestenet.com.br (address listed in the CVM registry)
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
Company Intelligence — Institutional Access
This dossier is part of our Company Intelligence database.
Every full profile, with revenue, profit, owners and management, checked against the filings: US$490 a year or US$49 a month. Teams: Corporate US$1,450, Institutional US$3,900 a year.Start annual · US$490Monthly · US$49Team access →
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Part of LatAm Company Intelligence
This company profile belongs to The Rio Times' research on every listed company and exchange in Latin America and the Caribbean. Browse the full intelligence hub →
Latest coverage
Vale Wants Porto Sudeste Without Paying Cash for It
Vale and BlackRock Bid Up to US$3.5 Billion for Porto Sudeste
Porto Sudeste Sale Draws Four Bidders to Eike Batista’s Old $5 Billion Port
Vale Leads $5 Billion Consortium With Gerdau in Porto Sudeste Bid
Brazil’s Porto do Sudeste Auction Marks Final Chapter for Eike Batista’s Mining Legacy
Not ready to buy? Try Company Intelligence free for 14 days →
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Read More from The Rio Times