Key Facts Who. Naftali Bennett, chairman of the B'Yachad party, and Benjamin Netanyahu, caretaker (interim) prime minister.

What. A private meeting in Netanyahu's office that Likud called a security briefing. Gadi Eisenkot, the former army chief now trying to form a government, was unaware of it, his spokesperson said.

Where and when. The Knesset, Israel's parliament, on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

Duration. Reported as more than two hours, possibly nearly three.

Seats. Netanyahu's bloc holds 53 of the 120 Knesset seats and Eisenkot's bloc 48. A government needs 61.

Mandate. Israel's President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot on 8 November with forming a government. The mandate runs 28 days and can be extended by 14.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives a 44.5% chance Netanyahu is out by 31 December and 66.5% by 30 June 2027 (as of 4:22 p.m. ET, 18 November).

A Meeting Eisenkot Did Not Expect

Naftali Bennett, chairman of the B'Yachad party, met caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, for more than two hours and possibly nearly three. Follow every step in our Israel election aftermath and coalition talks hub.

Netanyahu's Likud party described the session as a security briefing. Maj.-Gen. Guy Markizano, the prime minister's military secretary, joined about 20 minutes after it began.

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A spokesperson for Eisenkot said he was unaware the meeting would take place. A joint meeting of Bennett, Eisenkot and three other opposition leaders, set for 1:30 p.m., was pushed back to 3 p.m. after the Netanyahu meeting began.

In Eastern Time (ET), that is about 6:30 a.m. moved to 8 a.m., if the times are Israeli local time.

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Israel’s Knesset (parliament) building in Jerusalem. File photo.

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What Bennett Is Reported to Want

Israeli television reported that Bennett has urged leaders in Eisenkot's bloc to consider a unity government seriously. It also reported that he backs Eisenkot serving as prime minister first in a rotation with Netanyahu.

On Tuesday, 17 November, Bennett visited the unity tent that Likud lawmaker Elisha Medan had set up outside the Knesset to demand a unity government. Bennett said: “I am very optimistic.

I will not elaborate in this forum.” He added: “There is not much time, and we need to establish a good, Zionist government and simply get to work.”

Bennett has not publicly stated his position on a unity government or on the makeup of a possible coalition. The rotation idea rests on a single television report.

Where the Coalition Arithmetic Stands

The 27 October election left neither bloc with the 61 seats needed in the 120-seat Knesset. Israel's Central Elections Committee certified the result and found no fraud, with Netanyahu's bloc at 53 seats and Eisenkot's at 48.

Herzog tasked Eisenkot on Sunday, 8 November, giving him 28 days to assemble a majority. Eisenkot, whose party is Yashar, has vowed not to serve under Netanyahu and has set four principles that lawmakers must accept to join his coalition.

Avigdor Liberman, who leads the Yisrael Beytenu party, and Yair Golan, who leads The Democrats, have rejected a unity government with Netanyahu. Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party and Bennett's running mate on the B'Yachad ticket, was invited to the joint meeting.

Eisenkot's bloc has opened the door to talks with the ultra-Orthodox parties, long key partners in Netanyahu's coalitions. Eisenkot has also reportedly made recognition of Hamas as a terrorist group a condition for Ra'am, an Arab party with eight seats.

What It Means for US Readers

Israel's government formation shapes the diplomatic and security partner Washington deals with on Gaza and regional policy. A unity arrangement with Netanyahu and a coalition led by Eisenkot would point to different governments.

For now, Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister while Eisenkot holds the formal mandate. Our live hub tracks each new development.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what, if anything, Bennett and Netanyahu agreed. Likud calls the session a security briefing, and the rotation proposal rests on a single television report.

Reports differ on how long the meeting lasted, and they do not state a time zone. The ET times above assume Israeli local time.

It is not known whether Eisenkot's bloc would accept any unity arrangement, given the public refusals by Liberman and Golan. Nor is it known whether the ultra-Orthodox parties or Ra'am will join an Eisenkot-led coalition.

We found no post-election poll by a named institute, no official statement of the date the mandate expires. A calculation from the 28-day term points to about 6 December, or about 20 December with the extension, but it is unverified.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, the contract "Netanyahu out by…?" (about US$125 million traded) priced a 44.5% chance by 31 December 2026, 63.5% by 31 March 2027 and 66.5% by 30 June 2027, as of 4:22 p.m. ET on 18 November 2026. These are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who met at the Knesset on 18 November 2026?

Naftali Bennett, chairman of the B'Yachad party, met caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting lasted more than two hours.

Did Gadi Eisenkot know about the meeting?

His spokesperson said he was unaware it would take place. Eisenkot is the former army chief Israel's Israel's President Isaac Herzog tasked with forming a government.

What is the state of the coalition talks?

Neither bloc has the 61 seats needed, with Netanyahu's at 53 and Eisenkot's at 48. Eisenkot's 28-day mandate, which can be extended by 14 days, runs to about early December by our own unverified calculation.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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