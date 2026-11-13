BBVA Peru Marks 75 Years on Lima Exchange

IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.66▲ 0.28% USD/MXN18.52▼ 0.44% USD/CLP994.16▼ 0.13% USD/COP3,308▲ 0.86% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.17% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.78% BRENT 96.01 ▲ 0.20% WTI 88.79 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.07 ▼ 1.75% GOLD 3,881 ▼ 0.12% SILVER 48.82 ▼ 2.31% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.63 ▼ 1.35% PETR4 45.25 ▲ 1.23% VALE3 63.34 ▼ 0.95% ITUB4 42.40 ▲ 1.73% BBDC4 14.46 ▲ 0.98% ABEV3 15.77 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 15.06 ▼ 2.71% B3SA3 14.87 ▲ 0.75% WEGE3 51.30 ▼ 0.68% PRIO3 63.03 ▼ 0.43% SUZB3 54.74 ▼ 2.32% RENT3 30.13 ▲ 1.86% AZZA3 16.03 ▼ 5.15% CSAN3 3.05 ▲ 7.02% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.49 ▲ 4.18% GMAT3 4.22 ▲ 9.90% PSSA3 46.47 ▲ 1.15% CVCB3 0.84 — 0.00% POSI3 3.10 ▼ 8.01% SLCE3 18.13 ▼ 1.25% NATU3 5.14 ▼ 3.56% BRKM5 3.09 ▲ 0.65% RANI3 8.15 ▼ 0.37% CSNA3 3.79 ▼ 10.40% IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.66 ▲ 0.31% USD/MXN 18.52 ▼ 0.44% USD/CLP 994.16 ▼ 0.13% USD/COP 3,308 ▲ 0.86% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.17% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.79% BRENT 96.01 ▲ 0.20% WTI 88.79 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.07 ▼ 1.75% GOLD 3,881 ▼ 0.12% SILVER 48.82 ▼ 2.31% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.63 ▼ 1.35% PETR4 45.25 ▲ 1.23% VALE3 63.34 ▼ 0.95% ITUB4 42.40 ▲ 1.73% BBDC4 14.46 ▲ 0.98% ABEV3 15.77 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 15.06 ▼ 2.71% B3SA3 14.87 ▲ 0.75% WEGE3 51.30 ▼ 0.68% PRIO3 63.03 ▼ 0.43% SUZB3 54.74 ▼ 2.32% RENT3 30.13 ▲ 1.86% AZZA3 16.03 ▼ 5.15% CSAN3 3.05 ▲ 7.02% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.49 ▲ 4.18% GMAT3 4.22 ▲ 9.90% PSSA3 46.47 ▲ 1.15% CVCB3 0.84 — 0.00% POSI3 3.10 ▼ 8.01% SLCE3 18.13 ▼ 1.25% NATU3 5.14 ▼ 3.56% BRKM5 3.09 ▲ 0.65% RANI3 8.15 ▼ 0.37% CSNA3 3.79 ▼ 10.40%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Peru Latin America

BBVA Peru Marks 75 Years on Lima Exchange

By · · 4 min read
Office towers of the San Isidro financial district in Lima, Peru, with a tower carrying BBVA Continental signage
File photo. Towers in the San Isidro district of Lima, where BBVA Perú has its head office. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Peru · Banking · Markets

BBVA Perú, a bank based in Lima, marked its 75th anniversary by ringing the bell (a campanazo, the traditional bell ceremony) at the Bolsa de Valores de Lima (BVL), the Lima stock exchange. The bank announced the ceremony in a statement dated Wednesday 21 October 2026, and it did not give the date of the ceremony itself.

In its 21 October statement the bank says its shares have returned 45% so far in 2026 and that its market value is above S/24 billion in Peruvian soles (about US$7.1 billion at the 13 November rate of 3.40 soles per dollar). Those are the bank’s own figures, not a forecast.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Latin America story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Key Facts

  • Who BBVA Perú, a Lima-based bank that began as Banco Continental, and the Lima stock exchange (Bolsa de Valores de Lima).
  • What A bell-ringing ceremony marking the bank’s 75th anniversary; the bank dates its start to 9 October 1951.
  • Numbers Market value above S/24 billion (about US$7.1 billion); shares up 45% in 2026, the bank says.
  • Listing The bank says its shares have traded on the Lima exchange since 4 January 1971 and it has 21 bond issues.
  • Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Bank Told the Exchange

Alex Fort Brescia, chairman of BBVA Perú’s board, said the 75 years are “the result of the trust of our clients and shareholders.” He added that celebrating at the exchange reaffirms the bank’s aim to keep supporting companies. Miguel Ángel Zapatero, general manager of the BVL and a corporate manager at nuam, the exchange group that owns it, said the bank’s record reflects a long-term relationship with the capital market.

The BVL is a subsidiary of nuam.

The Bank in Numbers

BBVA Perú says it serves about 9 million people and 700,000 companies. In a separate statement on 19 October it reported more than 4.8 million active digital clients, with eight in ten monetary operations made through digital channels.

On the bond side, the bank says it has 21 issues worth S/3,036 million (about US$893 million). It says it placed S/650 million (about US$191 million) of subordinated bonds in Peru this year to strengthen its capital, and paid about S/1,196 million (about US$352 million) in dividends in April.

What It Means for You

For readers who follow Peruvian stocks, the statement is a data point on how a large bank has done on the BVL in 2026, set against a market we covered in our report on plans for Chile and Colombia stock access. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and the 45% is a company figure whose method it did not state.

Banking watchers can compare the bank with peers such as Credicorp, a Peru-listed financial group, and its latest results, and with the policy backdrop after the latest rate decision of the Banco Central de Reserva del Perú, the central bank. More context sits on our Peru news page.

What Is Not Known

The bank did not say on which day the bell was rung, when its market value was taken, whether the 45% is price change alone or includes dividends, or how much of the stock is held by outside investors. It also did not give a dividend per share.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was BBVA Perú founded?

BBVA Perú says it began operations on 9 October 1951 as Banco Continental. Its shares have been listed on the Lima stock exchange since 4 January 1971.

How much is BBVA Perú worth on the stock market?

The bank says its market value is above S/24 billion in Peruvian soles (about US$7.1 billion). It also says its shares have returned 45% so far in 2026.

What is a campanazo?

It is a bell-ringing ceremony at the Lima stock exchange. BBVA Perú held one for its 75th anniversary.

Sources: BBVA Perú statement on the Campanazo at the BVL, 21 October 2026 (bbva.com/es/pe); BBVA Perú statement on its 75 years, 19 October 2026 (bbva.com/es/pe); Exchange rate: market close, 13 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Living in or visiting Lima? See this month's events and our Lima city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →
Banco Continental bank anniversary BBVA Peru BVL lima stock exchange nuam Peru banks Peru stocks

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.