BBVA Peru Marks 75 Years on Lima Exchange

File photo. Towers in the San Isidro district of Lima, where BBVA Perú has its head office. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Peru · Banking · Markets

BBVA Perú, a bank based in Lima, marked its 75th anniversary by ringing the bell (a campanazo, the traditional bell ceremony) at the Bolsa de Valores de Lima (BVL), the Lima stock exchange. The bank announced the ceremony in a statement dated Wednesday 21 October 2026, and it did not give the date of the ceremony itself.

In its 21 October statement the bank says its shares have returned 45% so far in 2026 and that its market value is above S/24 billion in Peruvian soles (about US$7.1 billion at the 13 November rate of 3.40 soles per dollar). Those are the bank’s own figures, not a forecast.

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Key Facts Who BBVA Perú, a Lima-based bank that began as Banco Continental, and the Lima stock exchange (Bolsa de Valores de Lima).

What A bell-ringing ceremony marking the bank’s 75th anniversary; the bank dates its start to 9 October 1951.

Numbers Market value above S/24 billion (about US$7.1 billion); shares up 45% in 2026, the bank says.

Listing The bank says its shares have traded on the Lima exchange since 4 January 1971 and it has 21 bond issues.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Bank Told the Exchange

Alex Fort Brescia, chairman of BBVA Perú’s board, said the 75 years are “the result of the trust of our clients and shareholders.” He added that celebrating at the exchange reaffirms the bank’s aim to keep supporting companies. Miguel Ángel Zapatero, general manager of the BVL and a corporate manager at nuam, the exchange group that owns it, said the bank’s record reflects a long-term relationship with the capital market.

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The BVL is a subsidiary of nuam.

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The Bank in Numbers

BBVA Perú says it serves about 9 million people and 700,000 companies. In a separate statement on 19 October it reported more than 4.8 million active digital clients, with eight in ten monetary operations made through digital channels.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On the bond side, the bank says it has 21 issues worth S/3,036 million (about US$893 million). It says it placed S/650 million (about US$191 million) of subordinated bonds in Peru this year to strengthen its capital, and paid about S/1,196 million (about US$352 million) in dividends in April.

What It Means for You

For readers who follow Peruvian stocks, the statement is a data point on how a large bank has done on the BVL in 2026, set against a market we covered in our report on plans for Chile and Colombia stock access. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and the 45% is a company figure whose method it did not state.

Banking watchers can compare the bank with peers such as Credicorp, a Peru-listed financial group, and its latest results, and with the policy backdrop after the latest rate decision of the Banco Central de Reserva del Perú, the central bank. More context sits on our Peru news page.

What Is Not Known

The bank did not say on which day the bell was rung, when its market value was taken, whether the 45% is price change alone or includes dividends, or how much of the stock is held by outside investors. It also did not give a dividend per share.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was BBVA Perú founded?

BBVA Perú says it began operations on 9 October 1951 as Banco Continental. Its shares have been listed on the Lima stock exchange since 4 January 1971.

How much is BBVA Perú worth on the stock market?

The bank says its market value is above S/24 billion in Peruvian soles (about US$7.1 billion). It also says its shares have returned 45% so far in 2026.

What is a campanazo?

It is a bell-ringing ceremony at the Lima stock exchange. BBVA Perú held one for its 75th anniversary.

Sources: BBVA Perú statement on the Campanazo at the BVL, 21 October 2026 (bbva.com/es/pe); BBVA Perú statement on its 75 years, 19 October 2026 (bbva.com/es/pe); Exchange rate: market close, 13 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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