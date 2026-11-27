For expats the test is tax residence, not nationality, and ARCA decides who has it. ARCA’s notices say nothing more specific about foreigners.

The Buenos Aires headquarters of Argentina's federal tax agency, then called AFIP and now ARCA, which must apply the new law. File photo, 2006. (Photo: Sking, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Expats: Argentina

A foreigner who lives in Argentina and files a tax return now has to ask whether the government’s new simplified income-tax regime covers them. Ley 27.826, nicknamed “Inocencia Fiscal II” (Fiscal Innocence II), took effect on Friday 9 October 2026, when the Boletín Oficial, Argentina’s official gazette, published it.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The law amends Ley 27.799, the first Inocencia Fiscal law, which created the “declaración jurada simplificada de Ganancias”, a simplified return for Ganancias, Argentina’s income tax. The government promulgated it by Decreto 1160/2026.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Tax residents of Argentina from fiscal 2026; fiscal 2025 needs no residence.

What. Ley 27.826 widens Argentina’s simplified income-tax return, run by ARCA, the federal tax agency, and cuts fines.

When. In force since 9 October 2026; the 50% fines cut needs action by 18 December 2026.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 15:30 GMT.

For expats the test is tax residence, not nationality, and ARCA decides who has it. ARCA’s notices say nothing more specific about foreigners.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Argentina expats Email address Follow

Under Ley 27.799 as rewritten by Ley 27.826, filers must be tax residents for the whole fiscal period. ARCA, Argentina’s federal tax agency, called residence “la única condición sustantiva de acceso y permanencia” (the only substantive condition for access and permanence) in a news item of Monday 26 October 2026.

ARCA’s general resolution (RG) 5916/2026, published in the Boletín Oficial on Monday 26 October 2026, removed the income and asset limits on access. Taxpayers on ARCA’s special register of the biggest taxpayers, called large national taxpayers, and public officials may join, but only to file and pay on time, without the other benefits.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The same notice says residence is not required to join for fiscal 2025, the first year covered, which keeps the treatment of the first law (Ley 27.799). For later years, residence in Argentina for the whole fiscal period becomes the general condition.

ARCA’s news item of 26 October 2026 does not mention foreign nationals separately. Tax residence itself comes from Argentina’s income-tax law, so expats should check their own status before relying on the regime from fiscal 2026.

The National Congress palace in Buenos Aires, where the Inocencia Fiscal laws were passed. File photo.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The protection is a presumption of accuracy. The law treats a discrepancy as significant when it adds at least 15% to the declared tax and passes a minimum equal to 5% of the amount that defines simple tax evasion under the criminal tax regime.

ARCA’s guidance of 14 April 2026 says “Tu declaración se presume correcta” (your return is presumed correct) and that ARCA may question it only with concrete evidence of significant irregularities larger than 15%. If a taxpayer paid during a dispute and a final ruling later annuls ARCA’s challenge, the law obliges ARCA to refund with interest within 45 working days.

Sebastián Domínguez, CEO of SDC Asesores Tributarios, a tax advisory firm, said on 26 October 2026 that the 30 October deadline for those re-filing under the simplified regime “should be extended again” (translation from the Spanish). ARCA did extend the individuals’ filing deadline, to Monday 16 November 2026 (RG 5918/2026, ARCA news of 30 October 2026), and that date has passed.

ARCA’s notice of 26 October says the 2025 opt-in runs until a special deadline and counts the balance as paid on time even if a difference is paid later with interest. The notice gives no date for that special deadline.

Taxpayers who join should note article 40 bis of Ley 27.799, which governs how funds enter the formal financial system. ARCA’s stated aim in RG 5822/2026, announced on Tuesday 10 February 2026, is to encourage assets to enter the formal economy, and interest on foreign-currency deposits is excluded from income-tax withholding.

The UIF, the Financial Information Unit and Argentina’s anti-money-laundering authority, issued Resolution 144/2026 in early November 2026 to set a special simplified due-diligence scheme for individuals and undivided estates that joined the regime. According to the Buenos Aires economics professional council (CPCECABA), firms obliged to follow anti-money-laundering rules must treat proven adhesion as a favourable factor in a client’s risk profile, while the checks on politically exposed persons and United Nations sanctions lists stay in force.

Ley 27.826 cuts by 25% the fines for formal breaches under articles 38 and 39 of Ley 11.683, the tax procedures law, for individuals and small firms that are not large taxpayers. ARCA’s resolution RG 5927/2026, announced on Thursday 12 November 2026, adds a 50% cut in fines for obligations that fell due from 2 January 2026 and were breached before 9 October 2026.

ARCA said the 50% cut covers small and medium firms, non-profits and individuals. They need no extra paperwork, as long as the omitted formal duty is fulfilled first.

A resident with a late or missed formal filing may therefore qualify, but only if the omitted duty is fulfilled before Friday 18 December 2026. Fines already under administrative or court dispute also need a filing through ARCA’s “Presentaciones Digitales” web service by that date.

The next dated step is Friday 18 December 2026, the last day to fulfil an omitted obligation and keep the 50% cut. This is journalism, not tax advice, and the relief is not an amnesty, so a local accountant should check individual cases.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Argentina 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the simplified return apply to me as a foreigner?

For fiscal 2025 ARCA says residence is not required to join; from later years tax residence for the whole year is the test, not nationality. ARCA decides who is resident.

Can I still switch a 2025 return into the regime?

ARCA’s 26 October notice says the 2025 option runs until a special filing deadline, on condition that the balance was paid on time. It gives no date, so ask ARCA whether the window is still open.

What does the fines relief depend on?

It depends on fulfilling the omitted formal duty before the December deadline. Fines under dispute need an extra filing through ARCA’s digital service.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error