Congress has finished the law that bars Argentina's central bank from financing the state, after Deputies accepted the Senate's changes without a single vote against.

Headquarters of Argentina's central bank (BCRA) in Buenos Aires. Photo: Galio, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons

Politics: Argentina

Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies voted on Thursday 26 November 2026 to finish rewriting the central bank’s charter. The tally was 141 votes in favour, none against and 99 abstentions, enough to accept the Senate’s changes.

The law now needs the signature of President Javier Milei and publication in the Official Gazette, with no date given. The bank’s own charter page said on 26 November that Congress passed the reform and that it will update the page once both steps are done.

Key Facts What. Congress finished the central bank charter reform; Deputies accepted the Senate’s changes on 26 November.

Rule. Removing the bank’s president or directors now needs an absolute Senate majority, 37 of 72 votes.

Next. President Milei must promulgate the law, then publish it in the Official Gazette; no date given.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

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Congress has finished the law that bars Argentina’s central bank from financing the state, after Deputies accepted the Senate’s changes without a single vote against.

The government sent the bill to Congress at the end of July 2026, asking lawmakers to rewrite the bank’s rules. Deputies passed it on 26 August by 144 votes to 102, with 9 abstentions, according to the Chamber’s record.

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The Senate passed it with changes in September, by 46 votes to 22 on 24 September, according to the Senate record. Because the two chambers differed, Deputies had to accept the Senate text or insist on their own.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The main change concerns the removal of the bank’s president, vice-president and directors. Under the Senate wording, the executive must first win an absolute majority of the Senate, which means 37 of 72 votes.

Entrance atrium of the Palace of the National Congress in Buenos Aires. Photo: Chamber of Deputies of Argentina, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The version Deputies passed on 26 August, according to the Chamber’s record, required both chambers and a two-thirds majority. Milei’s governing party, La Libertad Avanza, accepted the Senate text because it lacked two-thirds to insist on its own.

As passed on 26 November, the law makes preserving the value of the peso the bank’s main mission and drops steering credit to particular sectors. It also bars the bank from lending to the national state, the provinces, Buenos Aires City and municipalities.

It abolishes the short-term advances, known as adelantos transitorios, that the bank could give the Treasury. It also bans buying government bonds directly when they are issued and ends the economy minister’s right to speak at board meetings.

Finally, the law bans issuing money without backing and lets the bank use reserves, gold or liquid assets as collateral. Such loans against collateral are known in finance as repo deals, a common way to raise cash.

President Javier Milei said on 26 November that “more than 90 years of fraud through printing money to finance the fiscal deficit” are over, in translation from Spanish. Economy Minister Luis Caputo wrote on social media the same day that it is “a huge step, institutionally and economically”.

Federico Sturzenegger, the minister in charge of cutting regulation, wrote on social media on 26 November that with this change the president “self-restricted his power to remove the authorities”. He added that advances to the Treasury are now banned.

The 99 abstentions came from the Peronist bloc, the main opposition. It holds 99 of the chamber’s 257 seats.

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Senator Flavia Royón, of the Salta province party Primero los Salteños, voted for the bill on 24 September but objected to one part. She said she would reject the articles that let reserves serve as collateral without limits and without any duty to inform Congress.

Deputies began debating the 2027 budget on 26 November, in a marathon session expected to run into the early hours of Friday. The bill projects growth of 4% and inflation of 18% for 2027.

The bill also assumes an official exchange rate of about 1,848 pesos per US$ at the end of 2027. Against the market rate of 1,601 pesos per US$ on 26 November 2026, from the RT data service, that is a weaker peso by about 15%.

Ahead of the session, the government had budget deals with the Pro (conservative) and UCR (Radical Civic Union) parties and with lawmakers who answer to the governors of Tucumán, Catamarca and San Juan. Those governors press for road funds, a share of the fuel tax and withheld Treasury transfers, known as ATN.

The Peronists want set-asides for disability funding in the budget. If Deputies approve it, the budget goes to the Senate.

The outcome of the budget vote was not known at 18:00 GMT on 26 November. The Malvinas sovereignty bill, on the Falkland Islands, was dropped from the day’s agenda and postponed to extraordinary sessions in December.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the central bank law already in force?

Not yet. It still needs the president’s promulgation and publication in the Official Gazette, according to the central bank’s own page.

Can the president now remove the bank’s leaders at will?

No. The executive must first win an absolute majority in the Senate before removing the bank’s president, vice-president or directors.

Why did no lawmaker vote against?

Most of the opposition abstained rather than voting no. That left the final tally with no votes against the law.

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

Sources Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) charter page, 26 November 2026; Argentine Chamber of Deputies session of 26 November 2026; statements by President Javier Milei, Economy Minister Luis Caputo and Deregulation Minister Federico Sturzenegger, 26 November 2026

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