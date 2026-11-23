Argentina Senate May Pause Primaries in 2027
The bill is narrower than first proposed: it would suspend the primaries for one election rather than abolish them.
Brief | Politics: Argentina
The governing bloc in Argentina’s Senate aims to vote on Thursday 26 November 2026 on a bill that would pause the country’s compulsory primaries for 2027. In these open primaries, known as PASO, all voters pick each party’s candidates months before the general election.
Key Facts
- Who. Libertad Avanza, President Javier Milei’s party, is led in the Senate by Patricia Bullrich.
- What. A bill would pause the compulsory open primaries for 2027; floor vote targeted for Thursday 26 November.
- Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives Milei 47% to win in 2027. Bets, not polls; 12:42 p.m. ET, 23 November.
- As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 18:00 GMT
The bill is narrower than first proposed: it would suspend the primaries for one election rather than abolish them.
The Senate Constitutional Affairs Committee, chaired by Senator Agustín Coto, signed a majority report on Wednesday 18 November with 11 signatures. Eight senators backed it, two dissented and one dissented in part.
President Javier Milei’s Government sent its electoral bill to the Senate on 22 April 2026, proposing to abolish the primaries. The committee now offers a narrower fix that pauses them for one election.
Article 17 of the committee text suspends the primaries only “during the year 2027”. Senator Patricia Bullrich, who leads the governing bloc, said on 18 November: “The PASO are suspended, not eliminated”.
The text also bars from national candidacy anyone with a confirmed second-instance conviction for an intentional crime, a rule called Ficha Limpia. Bullrich said that “colectoras”, parallel candidate lists attached to a main ticket, were dropped.
Senator Alejandra Vigo of Córdoba, who sits on the committee, said this week: “the smallest of this bill’s problems is the suspension of the PASO”. She dissented from the report.
An electoral law needs an absolute majority of all members in each chamber: 37 of 72 senators under Article 77 of the Constitution, then 129 of 257 deputies. Whether the Government has the 37 votes is not yet known.
The rules decide how Milei’s rivals and allies choose candidates for the 2027 presidential election. The suspension would apply to 2027 only.
The next step is the Senate floor session, planned in principle for Thursday 26 November. The calendar of the Chamber of Deputies is not yet known.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the PASO primaries?
They are compulsory open primaries in which all voters pick each party’s candidates months before the general election.
Would the pause become law on 26 November?
No. Even if the Senate votes then, the Chamber of Deputies must also approve it by an absolute majority.
Is the primaries system being abolished?
The committee text suspends it for 2027 only, while the Government’s original bill proposed abolition.
Sources: Senate of Argentina, committee majority report of 18 November 2026 (the Senate’s own page could not be opened for automated reading); statements by Senators Patricia Bullrich and Alejandra Vigo; Constitution of Argentina, Article 77; Polymarket market data, 23 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error