A senior ally of President Milei says his economic plan needs adjusting before the next presidential election, and that waiting for 2028 will not persuade voters.

ARGENTINA · POLITICS

Patricia Bullrich, who leads President Javier Milei’s governing bloc in Argentina’s Senate, said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that the government’s economic programme needs “surgical” changes. She warned that promising better times in 2028 will not be enough, because voters go to the polls first.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The call matters to investors abroad because it comes from inside Milei’s own camp, not from the opposition. Country risk, the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine bonds instead of US Treasuries, was above 1,000 points on 24 November.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Patricia Bullrich, head of the governing bloc in Argentina’s Senate, wants “surgical” economic changes.

Economy September activity fell 1.2% from a year earlier but rose 1.1% from August.

Next Senate vote on suspending party primaries expected Thursday 26 November.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets Polymarket, a US platform, gives Milei 45.5% and Bullrich 3.6% for the 2027 presidency (3:42 p.m. ET, 25 November).

A senior ally of President Milei says his economic plan needs adjusting before the next presidential election, and that waiting for 2028 will not persuade voters.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Argentina Economy Email address Follow

Bullrich first pressed the point on Thursday 19 November 2026, when she asked for relief for small and medium businesses at the Somos Pymes event for small firms in Buenos Aires. She wants value-added tax (VAT) charged only once a firm is paid, faster refunds of tax credits and lower employer social charges, but said this was “not about recreating a plan platita”, a handout scheme, “or changing course”.

At the same event she warned the government that “when the locomotive goes very fast, the carriages at the back derail”. She added that the pace has to be balanced, because a locomotive that goes too slowly gets hit by the carriages behind it.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Bullrich, who was Security Minister from 2023 to 2025 and ran for president in 2023, went further in an interview published on 25 November. She said it is not enough to say that everything will improve in 2028, because “there is an election in between”.

The National Congress in Buenos Aires, where Bullrich leads the governing bloc in the Senate (file photo).

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

She named three measures: more interest-rate cuts, lower taxes for competitiveness and a review of logistics costs. Rates “must keep falling so there is consumer spending and capital investment that lets industries modernise”, she said, because “credit drives the economy and last year we had a very hard crisis and interest rates shot up”.

She said the government still has room to act. “Now we are in a situation where we have time to correct course,” she said.

Official data give her argument some ground. INDEC, Argentina’s national statistics office, said on 24 November that September activity fell 1.2% from a year earlier but rose 1.1% from August, and that the economy grew 1.0% over January to September.

Milei has so far kept Bullrich inside the tent. On 18 November he asked of her, “How are we going to throw her out?”, and called her “the head of the Senate bloc, my political partner”.

Her own ambitions add to the tension. In a streaming interview this week she said: “I see myself as president if I see strong social representation”, though she has not said whether she will run in 2027.

The next dated step is the Senate vote on suspending the PASO, Argentina’s open party primaries, expected on Thursday 26 November. The ordinary session of Congress ends on 30 November.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a US platform where users trade real money on outcomes, the “Argentina Presidential Election Winner” market (about US$1.64 million traded) priced Milei at 45.5%, Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires province, at 29.5%, Sergio Massa, a former economy minister, at 14.3% and Bullrich at 3.6% at 3:42 p.m. ET on 25 November 2026. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Background: Brazil Cuts 2026 Growth Forecast to 1.9%.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Argentina 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Patricia Bullrich?

She leads the governing party’s bloc in the Senate and is a former Security Minister.

Is she breaking with Milei?

Not publicly. She backs the overall direction but wants adjustments, and the president has called her his political partner.

What would “surgical” changes mean?

She points to lower interest rates, lower taxes and cheaper logistics, not a new course.

Sources: INDEC, monthly economic activity estimate, 24 November 2026; Argentine Senate, session agenda; Casa Rosada, presidential office; Polymarket, Argentina Presidential Election Winner market, 25 November 2026

More: Argentina news hub

Related coverage: Caputo on the technical recession label

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error