A year before Argentines choose a president, their bonds, their peso and their parallel dollar are already trading on the election.

File photo. The headquarters of the Banco Central de la República Argentina, Buenos Aires, September 2012. Photo: Diana2803, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Markets: Argentina

Argentina’s bond and currency markets are pricing the presidential election of October 2027 a year early. On Tuesday 24 November 2026, country risk, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds over US Treasuries, closed at 1,094 basis points, the highest level of the year.

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That matters to US investors who hold Argentine dollar bonds or US-listed shares of Argentine firms, because the peso is also weakening quickly. A second dollar rate, the CCL or contado con liquidación, a legal route for moving dollars abroad, has pulled well away from the official one.

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Key Facts What. Argentina’s country risk, the extra yield on its dollar bonds, closed at 1,094 points on 24 November.

Numbers. The CCL, a market dollar rate, trades about 13% above the official rate.

Prediction markets. Bets on the exchange Polymarket give Milei 45.5% to win in 2027 (05:59 ET, 25 November 2026).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 11:15 GMT.

A year before Argentines choose a president, their bonds, their peso and their parallel dollar are already trading on the election.

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Argentina’s central bank (BCRA) put its wholesale reference rate at 1,592.02 pesos per US$1 on Tuesday 24 November, against 1,540.48 on Monday 26 October, a rise of 3.3% in about a month, in its published series. The national statistics institute INDEC said on 12 November that consumer prices rose 2.2% in October, a pace the peso’s fall over the past month has now exceeded.

Country risk, known in Spanish as riesgo país, is measured by the EMBI, a bond index run by J.P. Morgan, and 100 basis points equal one percentage point of extra yield.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

It closed at 939 on Friday 6 November and has climbed since.

The Buenos Aires stock exchange building (file photo).

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The CCL works by buying a bond in pesos and selling it abroad for dollars. On Tuesday 24 November it closed near 1,800 pesos per dollar, against a gap of about 8% on 11 November.

Argentina holds the first round of its presidential election on Sunday 24 October 2027, the fourth Sunday of October under Article 53 of the National Electoral Code. A government bill would suspend the PASO, the compulsory open primaries held before the general election, for 2027, and the Senate’s constitutional affairs committee signed its report on 18 November.

Economy Minister Luis “Toto” Caputo told a Sociedad Rural Argentina event, a farming-sector association, on 6 November: “What some people fear is that President Milei will not be there.” Javier Milei, in office since December 2023, is the president he meant.

On Monday 16 November, in a radio interview, Caputo said of that fear: “I think that fear is exaggerated.” Finance Secretary Federico Furiase said on 22 October that “sooner rather than later” the market would price in that Milei will “win walking”, Argentine slang for winning without effort, and that he expects no big swings in the dollar in 2027.

Caputo and Furiase call the fear overdone, yet country risk and the CCL gap both widened over the same weeks. The central bank has not said whether it will let the peso move faster, and nobody has shown whether the gap is temporary.

The central bank’s gross international reserves stood at US$49.44 billion on Thursday 19 November, according to the central bank’s own series. That gross figure counts everything the bank holds before subtracting what it owes.

For US investors, Argentine dollar bonds and American depositary receipts, the US-traded shares of firms such as the oil company YPF and the lender Galicia, now carry election risk a year ahead of the vote. For US travellers, the spread between the two dollar rates shows why spending power depends on which rate applies.

INDEC publishes November consumer prices in mid-December, date not confirmed, the next test of whether prices run ahead of the peso. The full Senate is expected to take up the PASO suspension on Thursday 26 November, a date not yet confirmed, and the first round follows on Sunday 24 October 2027.

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What Prediction Markets Say

Prediction-market prices are real-money bets, not polls. On Polymarket, a prediction-market exchange, traders had put US$1,638,880 into the Argentina Presidential Election Winner market by 05:59 ET on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

They priced Milei at 45.5%, Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires province from the Peronist movement, Argentina’s largest political tradition, at 29.5%, and Sergio Massa, a former economy minister, at 14.3%. Prices move with the news, so these figures are a snapshot of the morning of 25 November.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does a vote in 2027 move markets now?

Investors price what they expect for policy and the peso, and the government and the market disagree about the outcome. The moves show that disagreement, not a forecast.

What does the CCL dollar tell a reader?

It shows how much more a dollar costs outside the official market. A wider gap means dollars are dearer through that legal route.

Does the government expect trouble?

Economy Minister Caputo calls the fear exaggerated, and Finance Secretary Furiase does not expect big dollar swings next year. Markets are pricing a different view.

Sources BCRA exchange-rate series, 24 November 2026 · INDEC consumer price index, 12 November 2026 · J.P. Morgan EMBI country risk index, 24 November 2026 · Argentina’s National Electoral Code, article 53 · Polymarket Argentina markets, 25 November 2026

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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