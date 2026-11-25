Argentina’s new cabinet chief faces senators just before a week of votes on elections and the budget.

Argentina's National Congress in Buenos Aires, pictured in 2019. Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Argentina

Diego Santilli, Argentina’s Chief of Cabinet, gives his first report to the Senate today, Wednesday 25 November 2026, at 15:00 Buenos Aires time (18:00 GMT). The Senate’s official agenda for the week of 23 to 29 November lists it as report No. 146 of the Chief of Cabinet’s office.

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Santilli has held the post, the president’s top coordinator of ministers, since late June 2026, and this is his first such report to Congress. It opens the last week of the ordinary congressional session, which ends on 30 November.

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Key Facts Who. Diego Santilli, the cabinet chief, gives his first Senate report.

What. Senators question him today; a vote on suspending the PASO primaries is expected Thursday.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market: President Milei 45.5%, Buenos Aires governor Kicillof 29.5% for 2027 (1:30 a.m. ET, 25 Nov).

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

Argentina’s new cabinet chief faces senators just before a week of votes on elections and the budget.

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Article 101 of the Constitution requires the Chief of Cabinet to report to Congress. The Senate’s agenda also lists a plenary of three committees on online-gambling bills at 10:00 today.

A Senate committee meeting in the Eva Perón room of the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, May 2019. File photo. (Photo: Cancillería Argentina, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Argentina’s country risk, the extra yield investors demand on its dollar bonds over US Treasuries, closed at 1,094 points on Tuesday 24 November, briefly topping 1,100. JPMorgan’s EMBI index, a benchmark for emerging-market bond spreads, thus reached its highest level of 2026, as we reported, while the official retail dollar at Banco de la Nación Argentina, the state bank, sold at 1,615 pesos (ARS 1,615 per US$1).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On Thursday 26 November the Senate is expected to vote on a bill that suspends the PASO, the compulsory open primaries in which all voters pick each party’s candidates months before the general election. The Senate’s official agenda, checked on Wednesday morning, does not yet list that session.

The PASO were created by a 2009 law and first used in 2011. The government’s original bill, sent to Congress in April 2026, proposed abolishing them altogether.

The Senate Constitutional Affairs Committee instead signed a majority report on 18 November, with 11 senators signing, that suspends the primaries for 2027 only. The text also adds the Ficha Limpia rule, which bars candidates with a confirmed second-instance conviction for an intentional crime, and drops collective lists known as “colectoras”.

Santilli wrote on the social network X on 18 November: “We have a committee report! Next week the Senate takes up suspending the PASO, which cost Argentines US$200 million.” Patricia Bullrich, the Senate leader of Milei’s party La Libertad Avanza, said the same day that the PASO are “suspended, not eliminated”.

An electoral law needs an absolute majority of all members, which is 37 senators under Article 77 of the Constitution, and then 129 of the 257 deputies. Bullrich said this week: “The votes are there for the electoral reform on Thursday.”

Milei’s party holds about 21 of the Senate’s 72 seats, so it depends on allies. Whether the votes are secured is not confirmed beyond Bullrich’s statement.

Of the 11 senators who signed the committee report, eight backed it, two dissented and one dissented in part. Alejandra Vigo of Córdoba was among the dissenters.

In the Chamber of Deputies, Milei’s party has asked for a special session on Thursday 26 November from 12:00 with the 2027 budget, a reform of the central bank charter and the EFTA trade deal on the agenda, although earlier plans had pointed to Wednesday. EFTA is a bloc of four European countries outside the EU, and the session would be the last of the ordinary period, which ends on 30 November.

The budget committee signed its majority report on Tuesday 17 November, with seven allies of Milei’s party signing, five of them with partial reservations, after the government changed its disability articles in the text. Whether the ruling bloc and its allies can bring the 129 deputies needed for quorum is not yet known.

The government plans extraordinary sessions through December to pass the remaining bills. Whether the Senate has formally convened Thursday’s session is not yet known.

For US investors, the week tests whether the government can pass a budget and an electoral change while country risk sits near its highest level in more than a year. Our Argentina coverage follows each vote.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the PASO?

They are open primaries held before the general election in which all voters choose each party’s candidates. The bill would pause them for one election cycle rather than abolish them.

Why does the Chief of Cabinet report to the Senate?

The Constitution requires it, so legislators can question the government directly on policy. The report is also published in writing.

What happens if the Senate approves the bill?

It then goes to the Chamber of Deputies, which must also approve it before it can become law. Until then the primaries remain in force.

Sources: Senate of Argentina (official agenda, 25 November 2026); Senate Constitutional Affairs Committee report of 18 November 2026; Chamber of Deputies budget committee; public statements by Diego Santilli and Patricia Bullrich; Polymarket market data, 25 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error