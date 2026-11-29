IMF Nears US$900 Million Payout to Argentina
The Fund's board has yet to vote, and its staff report is unpublished. Argentina's reserves and its 2027 election frame the talks.
Economy: Argentina
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender behind Argentina’s economic programme, is poised to release about US$900 million to the government of President Javier Milei. IMF staff and Argentina’s authorities reached a staff-level deal, an agreement subject to board approval, on Tuesday 27 October 2026, and the IMF Executive Board, the directors who approve loans, is expected to vote in early December.
The money arrives as Argentina heads into an election year, with a presidential vote due in October 2027. The question for investors abroad is how hard the Fund will press Milei’s government meanwhile.
Key Facts
- What. IMF staff and Javier Milei's government agreed the third review of the 48-month IMF loan programme.
- When. Board vote expected early December; presidential election Sunday 24 October 2027.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction exchange, prices Milei at 47% to win the October 2027 presidency (13:08 ET).
- Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 29 November 2026, 18:08 GMT
The Fund’s board has yet to vote, and its staff report is unpublished. Argentina’s reserves and its 2027 election frame the talks.
Argentina’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), the IMF’s medium-term loan programme, was approved on 11 April 2025 for 48 months and about US$20 billion. The Board completed the second review on Thursday 21 May 2026, releasing about US$1 billion, the IMF said.
In its release of Tuesday 27 October, the IMF said the central bank (BCRA) has bought about US$16 billion in 2026. It keeps a primary fiscal surplus, the budget balance before interest payments, of 1.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026 at the centre of the plan.
The IMF expects a similar fiscal effort in 2027, as the 2027 budget bill sent to Congress reflects. The size of any waiver and the date of the Board meeting are not yet known.
José Luis Daza, Argentina’s vice minister of economy, welcomed the deal in the days after the 27 October announcement. He said: “The stabilisation programme is advancing, creating solid foundations for sustained growth, without imbalances, to help the whole population” (translated from Spanish).
Claudio Loser, who ran the IMF's Western Hemisphere Department, the unit in charge of Latin America, said on Sunday 29 November that the Fund is likely to ease its demands. He said: “My impression is that, given the 2025 fiscal and balance-of-payments achievements, the programme will be somewhat less harsh” (translated from Spanish).
Loser also expects the Fund to keep asking for easier monetary policy so that credit and activity can recover. “I think it will be asked that monetary policy be loosened a little to promote credit and so activity,” he said (translated from Spanish).
In Loser's reading the Fund will not be too demanding and can grant waivers, formal exceptions to missed targets, as long as deviations are small or justified. That is his view of Fund practice rather than an IMF commitment, and the size of any waiver is not known.
Since the programme began, the Fund has pressed for a more flexible exchange rate and for building reserves, while the peso trades inside a band that widens over time. Our earlier report covers the four growth measures an IMF spokesperson set out on Thursday 29 October.
Argentina's next presidential election falls on Sunday 24 October 2027, because Article 53 of the National Electoral Code sets it for the fourth Sunday of October in the year a term ends. Our explainer on the 2027 race sets out the main contenders.
Argentina’s open primaries, known as PASO, are a compulsory first round in which parties settle their candidates. Whether they are held in 2027 is undecided, because the government wants Congress to suspend them.
For US holders of Argentine bonds and shares, reserves are the figure to watch, and the IMF says the central bank has bought about US$16 billion in 2026. Our report of Saturday 21 November on country risk and the peso shows how closely markets follow the story.
The IMF has given no exact date for the Board meeting, and the staff report has not been published. The only fixed date in this story is the presidential election in October 2027.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, an exchange where users trade on outcomes with real money, priced Milei, the president, at 47.0% in its “Argentina Presidential Election Winner” market at 13:08 ET on 29 November 2026. Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires province, stood at 26.5%, Sergio Massa, a former economy minister, at 17.7% and Patricia Bullrich, a former security minister, at 4.1%, with US$1,666,735 traded.
These prices are bets, not polls. Source: Polymarket.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happens next with the IMF money?
The Executive Board must approve the review before funds are released. Until then the money stays with the Fund.
Why does the deal matter to investors outside Argentina?
It signals that the programme is on track and that reserves are being rebuilt, which is what holders of Argentine debt follow. It does not remove the political risk of the 2027 election.
Will the Fund be tougher or softer this time?
Claudio Loser, a former senior Fund official, expects a somewhat softer programme with more room for credit. Nothing is confirmed until the staff report is published.
Sources
IMF press release on the staff-level agreement, 27 October 2026 · Statements of Claudio Loser, 29 November 2026 · National Electoral Code, Article 53 · Polymarket, Argentina Presidential Election Winner, 29 November 2026
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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