Argentina Peso Weakens Past 1,600 per Dollar
A weaker peso and shrinking reserves are testing a government that still needs to find dollars for 2027, with a presidential election on the horizon.
Argentina: Markets
Argentina’s peso ended the week at 1,600.88 per US dollar on Friday 27 November 2026 on the wholesale benchmark of the central bank (BCRA), after touching 1,608.62 on Wednesday. That Wednesday reading was the first above 1,600 this year.
The dollar now costs 1.6% more pesos than a week earlier and 9.7% more than on 30 December 2025. The move comes as the government still needs to find dollars for 2027.
Key Facts
- Who. The BCRA, Argentina’s central bank; economy minister Luis Caputo; President Javier Milei.
- What. The wholesale rate closed Friday 27 November at 1,600.88 pesos per dollar, 9.7% above the 2025 close.
- Next. No dated step is confirmed; the 2027 financing plan is still open.
- Prediction markets. The Polymarket betting platform gives Milei 46.5% to win in 2027 (28 November, 10:53 p.m. ET).
- As of. 29 November 2026, 04:00 GMT.
A weaker peso and shrinking reserves are testing a government that still needs to find dollars for 2027, with a presidential election on the horizon.
The benchmark is the BCRA’s wholesale reference rate, known as Comunicación A 3500, which banks and companies use for large dollar trades. It stood at 1,575.96 pesos on Friday 20 November, 1,592.02 on Tuesday 24 November and 1,608.62 on Wednesday 25 November.
The rate eased to 1,600.69 on Thursday 26 November and was almost flat at 1,600.88 on Friday. The BCRA’s average retail selling rate, which is what ordinary customers pay, was 1,628.21 pesos on Friday.
The informal “blue” dollar is traded on the street outside the official market and is not set by the central bank. It usually sits above the official rate.
The central bank’s provisional gross international reserves were US$48.748 billion on Wednesday 25 November, the latest published figure, which is US$619 million (1.3%) below the US$49.367 billion of 20 November. It is not known whether the BCRA bought or sold dollars in the official market this week.
Caputo Points to China as a Fallback for 2027
In July 2026 the government announced a US$25 billion financing package for 2027, including US$5 billion of Bonares, which are dollar bonds sold at home under Argentine law. Economy minister Luis Caputo paused Bonar issuance in mid-August amid high US Treasury yields.
In August 2026 the BCRA renewed its swap line, a currency-exchange credit between central banks, with China’s central bank for five years. The line is worth 130 billion yuan (about US$19 billion) and includes an “activated” portion of US$5 billion, the same amount as the planned Bonar issue.
On 14 October in Bangkok, after meeting investors at an event hosted by the US bank JPMorgan on the sidelines of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and World Bank meetings, Caputo said that if the Bonar refinancing fails, there is a fallback. He said: “We explained that in that case we could use the China swap.”
Caputo added that investors “asked about the financial programme for 2027, in the eventual case that the Bonares refinancing isn’t possible”, and that there was “a lot of focus on the political aspect” ahead of Milei’s re-election bid next year. He also said a separate US$20 billion swap line with the United States remains an option for next year.
Country risk is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine rather than US government debt. No dated current figure could be confirmed, so none is given here.
For US holders of Argentine bonds and ADRs, which are US-traded shares of foreign companies, the 2027 financing plan is the pressure point. The reasons behind the peso’s latest slide are not settled, and the BCRA has published no explanation.
It is not known whether the dip from Wednesday’s peak is a turning point. Caputo has not given a dated step for the 2027 financing plan.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, priced Javier Milei at 46.5% to win the 2027 presidential election on 28 November 2026 at 10:53 p.m. ET, ahead of Axel Kicillof, the opposition governor of Buenos Aires province, at 26.5%. Sergio Massa, a former economy minister, stood at 17.7% and Patricia Bullrich, a former security minister, at 5.5%, with US$1.66 million traded, and these prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the Argentine peso weakening?
No official explanation has been published. Economy minister Luis Caputo has said the 2027 financing plan has a fallback in the China swap.
What is the blue dollar?
It is the informal street-market dollar rate, quoted by dealers and not set by the central bank. It usually sits above the official rate.
Sources
Published Sunday 29 November 2026 · Source: BCRA statistics series (Comunicación A 3500, retail rate and reserves), read 29 November 2026; statement of Luis Caputo (14 October 2026); BCRA swap renewal announcement (August 2026); Polymarket market data (28 November 2026); BCRA main variables · Polymarket
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