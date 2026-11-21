Argentina’s government says global turmoil and doubts about next year’s election pushed its risk index above 1,000, while it insists the peso is not in crisis.

File photo. The headquarters of the Banco Central de la República Argentina, Buenos Aires, September 2012. Photo: Diana2803, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Markets: Argentina

Argentina’s markets endured a bruising Friday on 20 November 2026, and the government blamed the world first and its rivals second. The country-risk index, known locally as riesgo país, closed at 1,070 points, the highest since October 2025.

That index measures the extra yield investors demand on Argentina’s dollar-denominated government bonds over US government bonds, as tracked by the EMBI, the emerging-market bond index of the US bank JP Morgan. It stood at 848 on Wednesday 18 November and 931 on Thursday 19 November.

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Key Facts Who. Argentina’s government, bond investors and the opposition ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

What. Country risk hit a one-year high on Friday 20 November 2026; officials blame world turmoil.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto prediction market, gives Milei 43.5% and Buenos Aires governor Kicillof 29.5% (21 November, 1:17 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

Argentina’s government says global turmoil and doubts about next year’s election pushed its risk index above 1,000, while it insists the peso is not in crisis.

The peso weakened too, though far less sharply than the bonds. The official wholesale rate reached about 1,580 pesos per US dollar (about US$0.00063 per peso), its highest close of 2026, according to RT, a market-data provider, while the Central Bank of Argentina publishes the official series.

Wall Street made the day worse. The Nasdaq Composite, a tech-heavy US index, fell 5.3% to 22,617.73, while the S&P 500, the broad benchmark of large US companies, fell 3.7% to 6,910.39.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Argentina is exposed because its dollar bonds and many company shares are also sold in New York. When US prices fall that fast, emerging markets feel the blow harder.

Officials Blame the World and the Election

Officials of the Casa Rosada, the presidential palace, gave their explanation in background comments on Friday. They pointed to global volatility that hurts emerging markets, in their words, “and Argentina much more”.

They also cited higher oil prices and doubts after the US midterm elections on Tuesday 3 November, which President Donald Trump’s party lost. In their telling, a nervous world market punishes Argentina first.

The same officials admitted that politics at home matters as well. One said: “The local situation touches country risk because economic players are not so sure Milei wins the election.”

The quote went on: “The Peronists matter, Patricia matters.” Peronists are followers of Argentina’s dominant populist movement, and “Patricia” is Senator Patricia Bullrich, the government’s Senate leader, whom officials see as a possible alternative to Milei.

President Javier Milei said in mid-November that he will run again, and the first round of the presidential vote falls on Sunday 24 October 2027. Bullrich also steers a politically sensitive bill through the Senate, which makes her moves matter twice over.

File photo. The Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace, seen from Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires.

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The Senate Vote Investors Are Watching

On Wednesday 18 November the Senate’s constitutional affairs committee signed a report to suspend the PASO, Argentina’s open primary elections, for 2027. It collected 11 signatures, one more than the ten needed, including three signed in dissent, after the government gave way on joint-ticket lists.

The report is not law yet, since it needs a vote in the full Senate, the upper house of Congress, which Bullrich wants to hold soon, and then the lower house. Officials said “it is not yet approved” to explain why the report did not calm markets.

Officials insist the peso is not in crisis. One said the dollar is not rising like country risk because “the fundamentals of the programme are solid”.

A pro-government specialist described the moment as “not a currency crisis, but distrust by bond and equity markets about a possible Peronist government”. The officials’ slogan this week has been “El plan no se toca”, meaning the plan is not touched.

The committee report followed deals among the Senate blocs, and the government dropped the joint-ticket lists that other parties had rejected. Not everyone inside government expects that to work, and one official doubted that a deal with provinces would lower the risk index much.

The opposition is already positioning itself for 2027. Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires province, has taken over the Peronist party’s Buenos Aires branch and is widely seen as a leading opposition figure for 2027, though he has not declared.

The index was far lower earlier this year. It stood at 430 on 16 June and touched its 2026 low of 402 on 10 July, before Argentina’s country risk topped 700 in October.

The climb since then has been uneven. The index read 787 on 30 October, 939 on 6 November and 830 on 13 November, after it had climbed above 900 points in early November.

A high index makes dollar borrowing costlier for the state and companies, which is why US investors who hold Argentine bonds watch it closely. Bonds had already priced doubt about a Milei win, and Friday’s move suggests that doubt has deepened.

How long the sell-off lasts is unknown, and the contest with the opposition is still eleven months away. The next step is the Senate vote on the primaries, which Bullrich wants to hold soon.

Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945

— Market breadth · 11 names 64% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,580 +0.93% Brent crude 89.95 -2.21% Soybeans 1,221 +1.10% Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +2.03% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Utilities +0.76% PAMPA, CEPU Energy +0.29% YPF, TGS Consumer Disc. 0.00% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Technology 0.00% GLOBANT Telecom -0.36% TELECOM ARG Financials -0.59% GGAL, COME, BYMA Mining -3.58% TXAR Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,629.46

-0.12%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,350.51

+0.16%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% +12.26% 1,565 1,580 1,562 — YPF 5,825 +0.43% +4.57% 5,800 5,955 5,645 1,949,024 GGAL 4,560 +0.16% -37.59% 4,553 4,650 4,365 4,121,106 PAMPA 4,405 +1.79% -17.54% 4,328 4,460 4,200 2,391,550 TXAR 700.50 -3.58% -11.90% 726.50 736.50 700.50 1,735,146 ALUAR 865.00 +2.19% -16.49% 846.50 867.00 832.00 904,703 TGS 6,985 +0.14% -23.22% 6,975 7,060 6,555 256,827 CEPU 1,755 -0.28% -19.50% 1,760 1,785 1,721 1,047,038 MIRGOR 1,680 +0.00% -92.90% 1,680 1,730 1,620 18,550 COME 27.43 +0.81% -58.45% 27.21 27.90 26.20 10,099,363 LOMA NEGRA 2,855 +1.87% -16.25% 2,803 2,880 2,700 336,770 BYMA 203.00 -2.75% -29.89% 208.75 218.00 197.50 6,281,827 TELECOM ARG 3,468 -0.36% -3.52% 3,480 3,545 3,328 87,380 GLOBANT 41.63 +0.00% -33.79% 41.63 44.91 39.12 3,946,638 MERCADOLIBRE 1,355 0.00% -30.58% 1,355 1,391 1,334 1,048,067 Largest moves today TXAR

700.50

-3.58% BYMA

203.00

-2.75% ALUAR

865.00

+2.19% LOMA NEGRA

2,855

+1.87% PAMPA

4,405

+1.79% USD/ARS

1,580

+0.93% COME

27.43

+0.81% YPF

5,825

+0.43% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 7 of 11 names higher. Materials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 21 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 21, 2026 Read →

What Prediction Markets Say

These prices are bets, not polls: traders on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, put President Javier Milei at 43.5%, Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof at 29.5% and former economy minister Sergio Massa at 14.8% to win the 2027 presidential election, as of 1:17 p.m. ET on Saturday 21 November 2026. About US$1.63 million has been traded on that market in total.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Argentina’s country risk?

It is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds instead of US government bonds. A higher reading means investors see more danger.

Is the Argentine peso in crisis?

Officials say no and place the stress in bond and share markets. Whether that holds depends on investor confidence in the plan.

What is the PASO?

It is Argentina’s open primary election, held before the main vote to pick party candidates. The Senate is weighing a suspension.

Sources JP Morgan EMBI country-risk series, closes 18–20 November 2026 · RT market data, 20 November 2026 · Argentine Senate constitutional affairs committee report, 18 November 2026 · Casa Rosada officials, background comments, 20 November 2026 · Central Bank of Argentina

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error