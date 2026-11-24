Country risk passed 1,100 points as a Wall Street sell-off in AI stocks hit Argentine bonds, and the retail dollar reached a new high for the year.

File photo, 2012. The headquarters of the Banco Central de la República Argentina in the San Nicolás district of Buenos Aires. Photo: Leandro Kibisz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Argentina

Argentina’s country risk, the extra yield investors demand to hold its dollar bonds instead of US Treasuries (US government bonds), rose to about 1,107 points at midday on Tuesday 24 November 2026. That is the highest reading this year, and a sell-off in AI-linked technology stocks on Wall Street has helped push it there.

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The official retail dollar also hit a new high for the year at Banco de la Nación Argentina, the state bank. Whether the central bank, the Banco Central de la República Argentina (BCRA), will sell dollars to calm the market is not known.

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Key Facts What. Country risk, the extra yield on Argentina’s bonds, hit a 2026 high of about 1,107 points.

Where and when. Argentina, midday Tuesday 24 November 2026; official retail dollar sold at 1,615 pesos.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bettors give Javier Milei a 45% chance to win in 2027 (24 November, 12:57 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, midday Buenos Aires time

Country risk passed 1,100 points as a Wall Street sell-off in AI stocks hit Argentine bonds, and the retail dollar reached a new high for the year.

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The climb began at the end of October. JPMorgan’s EMBI index, the bank’s benchmark for emerging-market bond spreads, put Argentina at 763 basis points on 28 October and 787 on 30 October (100 basis points equal one percentage point).

The same index showed 805 on 2 November and 925 on 5 November, then 848 on 18 November and 931 on 19 November. It closed at 1,070 on Friday 20 November, and at 1,035 on Monday 23 November, although Argentine markets were shut for a bank holiday that day.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

At midday on Tuesday the spread stood at about 1,106 to 1,108, up 71 points on the day. Measured from 30 October, that is a rise of about 319 points, or 40%.

Fernando Camusso, director of the investment firm Rafaela Capital, put the cause abroad on Tuesday: “Profit-taking returned on Wall Street, especially in AI-linked companies” (translated from Spanish). Argentine assets react more, he said, because “its bonds have little depth, a low credit rating and there is still no normal access to international financing”.

File photo. The Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires building in the city’s financial district.

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Economist Martín Polo reads the dollar’s rise as the result of “atraso cambiario”, an accumulated overvaluation of the peso against inflation. He also points to recent currency falls across emerging markets and to lower commodity prices.

Polo adds that the government needs more dollars for next year’s financing programme, and that it “intervenes less and lets the exchange rate run in a controlled way” to avoid losing reserves. The research firm Portfolio Personal Inversiones (PPI) calls the 2027 financial programme “tensionado”, or strained, by country risk above 1,000 points and weak economic activity.

PPI also says the economic team has chosen to minimise the impact on the official dollar. At Banco de la Nación Argentina the official retail dollar sold at 1,615 pesos on Tuesday, up 15 pesos (0.9%) from 1,600 on Friday 20 November.

That is a new high for the year and about 55 pesos (3.5%) above its level on 1 November. The wholesale, or interbank, dollar traded at about 1,590 pesos at midday, its highest nominal level on record in market data.

The central bank’s own reference rate was 1,580 pesos on Friday 20 November. On the street, the informal “blue” dollar sold at 1,690 pesos, up 15 from Friday.

The contado con liquidación (CCL), a dollar bought through stocks and bonds held abroad, was about 1,786 pesos, roughly 12% above the wholesale rate. Sovereign dollar bonds fell on Tuesday, with the Bonares AL29D down by up to 1.5% and the Globales GD35D down by up to 1.4%.

Bonares and Globales are dollar bonds issued under Argentine and New York law. Argentina-linked companies listed in New York mostly fell around midday Buenos Aires time.

The state-linked oil company YPF lost 3.8%, steelmaker Ternium 3.4%, pipe maker Tenaris 2.8% and the bank group Grupo Financiero Galicia 2.3%. Software company Globant went the other way and rose 12.2%, and the material available does not say why.

For US investors, the day shows that Argentine bonds and Argentina-linked shares can move together with New York sentiment. Neither the government nor the economy ministry had commented in the material available at writing.

The day’s close was not yet available, so every Tuesday figure here is a midday reading. We covered the earlier 2026 high on 3 October in Argentina Country Risk Hits 2026 High, Dollar Holds.

Our analysis of what a dollar run would mean for central bank reserves shows what is at stake if the BCRA does step in. No dated official step is announced in the material available.

Tuesday’s closing prices will show whether the midday levels held.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade real money on outcomes, the 2027 “Argentina Presidential Election Winner” market priced Javier Milei at 45.0%, Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires province, at 29.5%, and Sergio Massa, a former economy minister, at 14.3% (24 November 2026, 12:57 p.m. ET). A total of US$1,637,241 had been traded. These prices are bets, not polls, and they can move quickly. Polymarket is not a poll of voters. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is country risk?

It is the extra return investors demand to hold a country’s dollar bonds rather than US government bonds. A higher reading means investors see more danger.

Why does a Wall Street sell-off hit Argentina?

Argentine bonds are thinly traded and the country lacks normal access to international financing, so investors sell them fast when they want less risk. The effect shows up in bond prices and in Argentine shares listed in New York.

Has the government responded?

Officials had not commented in the material available at writing. Whether the central bank will sell dollars is not known.

Sources Banco Central de la República Argentina, principal variables · Banco de la Nación Argentina price board · JPMorgan EMBI index · Polymarket market “Argentina Presidential Election Winner”, 24 November 2026

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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