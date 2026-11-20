Anthropic’s first day was strong in New York and busy in São Paulo, but a BDR carries two risks at once: the share price and the dollar.

Markets: Brazil

Brazilian investors who wanted a piece of Anthropic’s stock market debut did not need a dollar account on Thursday 19 November 2026. B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, listed a real-denominated receipt for the shares of the company behind the Claude AI model on the same day they began trading on the Nasdaq, New York’s technology-heavy stock market.

The receipt is called a BDR (Brazilian Depositary Receipt, a security that tracks a foreign share and trades in reais) and carries the ticker ANTH34. B3 said in a statement that it changed hands for R$460.2 million (about US$78 million at the 19 November rate of R$5.93 per dollar) in its first session, a busy start for a market in which Brazil’s economy buys foreign shares.

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Key Facts What. B3 listed ANTH34, a real-denominated BDR tracking Anthropic’s Nasdaq shares (ticker ANT).

How it works. Eight BDRs equal one share, and Brazilians buy them in reais through local brokers.

Day one in Brazil. B3 says ANTH34 traded R$460.2 million (about US$78 million), 19th busiest of the day.

Day one in New York. Shares closed at US$97.17 on 19 November, about 17% above the US$83 offer price.

As of Friday 20 November 2026, 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Anthropic’s first day was strong in New York and busy in São Paulo, but a BDR carries two risks at once: the share price and the dollar.

File photo: the Praça Antonio Prado building in São Paulo that housed the former BM&F commodities and futures exchange, now part of B3.

The Brazilian listing copies a move B3 made in June, when it launched a BDR for SpaceX, the rocket maker (ticker SPCX34), on the day of that company’s own market debut. Luiz Masagão, B3’s vice president of products and clients, said in its 17 November announcement that this is only the second time B3 has offered a BDR at the same moment as a foreign debut.

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B3 pitched the product as a way for Brazilians to buy the company through local brokers without buying dollars or sending money abroad. That fits a boom already under way: BDR trading reached R$291.6 billion (about US$49 billion) from January to October 2026, 35.7% above the R$214.9 billion (about US$36 billion) traded in all of 2025, B3 reported in November.

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The BDR does not remove currency risk, however. B3 says its price follows both the foreign share and the dollar-to-real exchange rate, so a weaker real lifts the BDR in reais even when the share stands still.

Anthropic priced its offering at US$83 on Wednesday 18 November, above the US$70 to US$78 range it had marketed, Fortune, the US business magazine, reported. The shares opened Thursday at US$111.50 and closed at US$97.17, up about 17% on the offer price, CBS News reported.

B3 said in a 19 November statement, quoted by the Brazilian news site Metrópoles, that ANTH34 traded three times the R$146 million (about US$25 million) that SpaceX’s BDR managed on its first day. Because one BDR is one-eighth of a share, its implied value at the Nasdaq close was about US$12.15, or roughly R$72.

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-0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 27% advancing 4 ▲ advancing 11 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.95 +0.24% EUR / BRL 6.53 +1.27% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 88.83 -3.42% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +0.34% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +0.06% ABEV3 Financials -0.24% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -0.50% SUZB3 Industrials -1.25% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -1.93% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -1.95% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Disc. -7.29% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,713.60

-0.64%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,278.87

-0.53%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

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MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — USD/BRL 5.95 +0.24% +11.64% 5.93 5.95 5.90 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.67 -1.16% +30.01% 43.17 43.60 42.41 39,230,200 VALE3 58.48 -0.88% -9.96% 59.00 59.70 58.25 23,308,200 ITUB4 40.07 -0.30% +3.57% 40.19 40.41 39.69 30,751,700 BBDC4 13.83 -1.78% -26.83% 14.08 14.19 13.77 59,937,800 BBAS3 14.30 +1.27% -33.73% 14.12 14.50 14.02 65,957,800 B3SA3 14.28 -0.14% +3.10% 14.30 14.47 14.17 73,043,000 ABEV3 16.08 +0.06% +19.91% 16.07 16.08 15.85 32,924,600 WEGE3 51.13 -0.49% +17.14% 51.38 52.51 50.47 10,442,000 PRIO3 60.20 -2.70% +52.75% 61.87 62.29 59.59 9,761,900 SUZB3 55.32 -0.50% +14.46% 55.60 55.67 54.03 8,250,200 RENT3 28.86 -2.00% -32.49% 29.45 30.02 28.86 13,812,400 AZZA3 14.63 -7.29% -50.79% 15.78 16.09 14.62 4,647,600 CSNA3 3.43 -6.03% -57.71% 3.65 3.70 3.43 27,646,500 GGBR4 25.86 +1.06% +39.86% 25.59 26.19 25.47 12,833,300 ENEV3 26.22 +0.34% +37.93% 26.13 26.46 25.96 7,640,700 Largest moves today AZZA3

14.63

-7.29% CSNA3

3.43

-6.03% PRIO3

60.20

-2.70% RENT3

28.86

-2.00% BBDC4

13.83

-1.78% BBAS3

14.30

+1.27% PETR4

42.67

-1.16% GGBR4

25.86

+1.06% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 4 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 19 Nov 2026 Polpar S.A. Read →

Not everyone sees room to run. Malik Ahmed Khan, an analyst at the research firm Morningstar, put fair value closer to US$92 per share, below Thursday’s close, Fortune reported.

The bulls point to growth: Anthropic’s revenue was US$33.2 billion in the nine months to 30 September, against US$2.5 billion a year earlier, Fortune reported. Fortune also reported a US$104 billion net loss over the period, which it attributed mostly to how the company accounts for convertible notes.

For US readers, the Nasdaq shares remain the direct route, and the BDR adds a pool of Brazilian retail buyers whose orders are priced off ANT. The mechanism cuts both ways, because a sharp fall in the real would raise the BDR’s price in reais and a rally in the real would trim it.

No investor count for the first day was available at publication. The Monday session on 23 November will show whether ANT holds above its US$83 offer price and whether ANTH34 volume stays near its opening level.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can a Brazilian buy Anthropic shares?

Through a brokerage account that handles BDRs: search the ticker ANTH34 and place the order in reais. B3 says no dollar purchase or transfer abroad is needed.

Is a BDR the same as owning the share?

A BDR is a Brazilian receipt that tracks a foreign share, so its price moves with the share and the exchange rate. Ask your broker what rights it carries.

How do US readers buy the shares directly?

They trade the Nasdaq ticker ANT through any US broker. The BDR is a Brazilian route and adds nothing for US accounts.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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