Brazilians Can Now Buy Anthropic in Reais
Anthropic’s first day was strong in New York and busy in São Paulo, but a BDR carries two risks at once: the share price and the dollar.
Markets: Brazil
Brazilian investors who wanted a piece of Anthropic’s stock market debut did not need a dollar account on Thursday 19 November 2026. B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, listed a real-denominated receipt for the shares of the company behind the Claude AI model on the same day they began trading on the Nasdaq, New York’s technology-heavy stock market.
The receipt is called a BDR (Brazilian Depositary Receipt, a security that tracks a foreign share and trades in reais) and carries the ticker ANTH34. B3 said in a statement that it changed hands for R$460.2 million (about US$78 million at the 19 November rate of R$5.93 per dollar) in its first session, a busy start for a market in which Brazil’s economy buys foreign shares.
Key Facts
- What. B3 listed ANTH34, a real-denominated BDR tracking Anthropic’s Nasdaq shares (ticker ANT).
- How it works. Eight BDRs equal one share, and Brazilians buy them in reais through local brokers.
- Day one in Brazil. B3 says ANTH34 traded R$460.2 million (about US$78 million), 19th busiest of the day.
- Day one in New York. Shares closed at US$97.17 on 19 November, about 17% above the US$83 offer price.
- As of Friday 20 November 2026, 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Anthropic’s first day was strong in New York and busy in São Paulo, but a BDR carries two risks at once: the share price and the dollar.
The Brazilian listing copies a move B3 made in June, when it launched a BDR for SpaceX, the rocket maker (ticker SPCX34), on the day of that company’s own market debut. Luiz Masagão, B3’s vice president of products and clients, said in its 17 November announcement that this is only the second time B3 has offered a BDR at the same moment as a foreign debut.
B3 pitched the product as a way for Brazilians to buy the company through local brokers without buying dollars or sending money abroad. That fits a boom already under way: BDR trading reached R$291.6 billion (about US$49 billion) from January to October 2026, 35.7% above the R$214.9 billion (about US$36 billion) traded in all of 2025, B3 reported in November.
The BDR does not remove currency risk, however. B3 says its price follows both the foreign share and the dollar-to-real exchange rate, so a weaker real lifts the BDR in reais even when the share stands still.
Anthropic priced its offering at US$83 on Wednesday 18 November, above the US$70 to US$78 range it had marketed, Fortune, the US business magazine, reported. The shares opened Thursday at US$111.50 and closed at US$97.17, up about 17% on the offer price, CBS News reported.
B3 said in a 19 November statement, quoted by the Brazilian news site Metrópoles, that ANTH34 traded three times the R$146 million (about US$25 million) that SpaceX’s BDR managed on its first day. Because one BDR is one-eighth of a share, its implied value at the Nasdaq close was about US$12.15, or roughly R$72.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
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Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.69%
166,376.43
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68,713.60
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2,848,945
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|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|166,376.43
|-0.69%
|+7.08%
|167,537.95
|168,498
|165,833
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.95
|+0.24%
|+11.64%
|5.93
|5.95
|5.90
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
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|PETR4
|42.67
|-1.16%
|+30.01%
|43.17
|43.60
|42.41
|39,230,200
|VALE3
|58.48
|-0.88%
|-9.96%
|59.00
|59.70
|58.25
|23,308,200
|ITUB4
|40.07
|-0.30%
|+3.57%
|40.19
|40.41
|39.69
|30,751,700
|BBDC4
|13.83
|-1.78%
|-26.83%
|14.08
|14.19
|13.77
|59,937,800
|BBAS3
|14.30
|+1.27%
|-33.73%
|14.12
|14.50
|14.02
|65,957,800
|B3SA3
|14.28
|-0.14%
|+3.10%
|14.30
|14.47
|14.17
|73,043,000
|ABEV3
|16.08
|+0.06%
|+19.91%
|16.07
|16.08
|15.85
|32,924,600
|WEGE3
|51.13
|-0.49%
|+17.14%
|51.38
|52.51
|50.47
|10,442,000
|PRIO3
|60.20
|-2.70%
|+52.75%
|61.87
|62.29
|59.59
|9,761,900
|SUZB3
|55.32
|-0.50%
|+14.46%
|55.60
|55.67
|54.03
|8,250,200
|RENT3
|28.86
|-2.00%
|-32.49%
|29.45
|30.02
|28.86
|13,812,400
|AZZA3
|14.63
|-7.29%
|-50.79%
|15.78
|16.09
|14.62
|4,647,600
|CSNA3
|3.43
|-6.03%
|-57.71%
|3.65
|3.70
|3.43
|27,646,500
|GGBR4
|25.86
|+1.06%
|+39.86%
|25.59
|26.19
|25.47
|12,833,300
|ENEV3
|26.22
|+0.34%
|+37.93%
|26.13
|26.46
|25.96
|7,640,700
14.63
-7.29%
3.43
-6.03%
60.20
-2.70%
28.86
-2.00%
13.83
-1.78%
14.30
+1.27%
42.67
-1.16%
25.86
+1.06%
Not everyone sees room to run. Malik Ahmed Khan, an analyst at the research firm Morningstar, put fair value closer to US$92 per share, below Thursday’s close, Fortune reported.
The bulls point to growth: Anthropic’s revenue was US$33.2 billion in the nine months to 30 September, against US$2.5 billion a year earlier, Fortune reported. Fortune also reported a US$104 billion net loss over the period, which it attributed mostly to how the company accounts for convertible notes.
For US readers, the Nasdaq shares remain the direct route, and the BDR adds a pool of Brazilian retail buyers whose orders are priced off ANT. The mechanism cuts both ways, because a sharp fall in the real would raise the BDR’s price in reais and a rally in the real would trim it.
No investor count for the first day was available at publication. The Monday session on 23 November will show whether ANT holds above its US$83 offer price and whether ANTH34 volume stays near its opening level.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can a Brazilian buy Anthropic shares?
Through a brokerage account that handles BDRs: search the ticker ANTH34 and place the order in reais. B3 says no dollar purchase or transfer abroad is needed.
Is a BDR the same as owning the share?
A BDR is a Brazilian receipt that tracks a foreign share, so its price moves with the share and the exchange rate. Ask your broker what rights it carries.
How do US readers buy the shares directly?
They trade the Nasdaq ticker ANT through any US broker. The BDR is a Brazilian route and adds nothing for US accounts.
Sources
Published Friday 20 November 2026, 9:30 a.m. ET · Source: B3 statements of 17 and 19 November 2026; Nasdaq trading data; exchange rate from the data provider RT · B3 announcement, 17 Nov · Bora Investir (B3), 17 Nov · Fortune, 18 Nov · CBS News, 19 Nov · B3 results release, 19 Nov · B3 BDR volume note · Metrópoles, 20 Nov
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