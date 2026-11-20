Brazil's listed companies grew profit by 13% in a year, but the gain came from non-financial firms, not from banks. Here is who earned what and what the number leaves out.

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BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Brazil’s biggest listed companies earned more money in the third quarter than a year earlier, even with interest rates still high. Elos Ayta, a Brazilian financial-data consultancy, counted R$131.9 billion (about US$22.2 billion) in net profit for the third quarter of 2026.

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For US investors, the total matters because several of these companies, such as the oil company Petrobras, the banks Itaú and Bradesco, the miner Vale and the brewer Ambev, trade in New York as American depositary receipts (ADRs), certificates that let Americans hold Brazilian shares. The headline gain hides a split between growing industrial firms and struggling banks.

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Key Facts The total Elos Ayta, a Brazilian data consultancy, counted R$131.9 billion (about US$22.2 billion) in profit, up 13.15%.

The split Non-financial firms earned 20.59% more, while banks and insurers earned 3.77% less.

The leader Oil company Petrobras earned R$39.7 billion (about US$6.7 billion), up 21.5%.

Prediction markets Polymarket bettors give 83% to no change in Brazil’s December rate decision (20 November, 8:13 a.m. ET).

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s listed companies grew profit by 13% in a year, but the gain came from non-financial firms, not from banks. Here is who earned what and what the number leaves out.

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What Happened

Elos Ayta published its survey on Thursday 19 November 2026, covering 309 companies listed on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange. Their combined net profit was R$131.9 billion (about US$22.2 billion), up 13.15% from R$116.5 billion (about US$19.6 billion) in the third quarter of 2025.

The 287 non-financial companies earned R$97.6 billion (about US$16.4 billion), a rise of 20.59%. Their gross margin, the share of sales left after direct production costs, climbed from 26.70% to 28.72%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The 22 financial institutions, mostly banks and insurers, earned R$34.2 billion (about US$5.8 billion), a fall of 3.77%. Non-financial firms therefore produced about 74% of the total.

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Who Earned the Most

Petrobras led the ranking with R$39.75 billion (about US$6.7 billion) in the survey. The company itself reported R$39.7 billion (about US$6.7 billion), up 21.5% from a year earlier, and raised its 2026 oil-output forecast.

The next nine places, in the survey’s order, are shown below. All amounts are converted at 5.94 reais per US dollar, the RT market data market-data rate on 20 November 2026.

Places Two to Ten, Third Quarter 2026 Itaú Unibanco, a leading private bank R$12.16 billion (about US$2.05 billion) Bradesco, another large private bank R$7.10 billion (about US$1.20 billion) Vale, the iron-ore miner R$6.43 billion (about US$1.08 billion) BTG Pactual, an investment bank R$5.09 billion (about US$0.86 billion) Itaúsa, a holding company that owns a large stake in Itaú R$4.95 billion (about US$0.83 billion) Ambev, the brewer behind Brahma and Skol R$4.24 billion (about US$0.71 billion) Motiva, a toll-road and rail operator R$3.42 billion (about US$0.58 billion) Santander Brasil, the local arm of Spain’s Santander R$2.83 billion (about US$0.48 billion) Prio, an independent offshore oil producer R$2.63 billion (about US$0.44 billion)

Itaúsa owns a large stake in Itaú, so those two profits partly overlap and should not be added together.

Why the Banks Fell Behind

Banco do Brasil, a state-controlled bank and a major farm lender, reported adjusted profit of about R$1.3 billion (about US$0.2 billion), down 66.5%. The bank blamed rising loan defaults in agribusiness, and it cut its 2026 profit forecast.

The fall left Banco do Brasil out of the top ten and dragged down the financial total. Itaú, Bradesco and BTG Pactual still earned billions, so the pressure did not hit every lender equally.

A One-Off Behind Motiva’s Jump

Motiva reported net profit of R$3.42 billion (about US$0.58 billion), up 177.9%. About R$2.72 billion (about US$0.46 billion) came from selling its airport business to ASUR, a Mexican airport operator.

Without that sale, Motiva’s adjusted profit was R$750 million (about US$126 million), up 9.8%. Such one-time gains show why a headline profit total can overstate underlying growth.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian ADRs through a US fund, the survey shows earnings holding up under high borrowing costs. It also shows that oil and a few large firms carry the result: Petrobras alone produced about 30% of the total.

Profit growth does not guarantee higher share prices, and banks with farm exposure may stay under pressure. Readers planning to follow the story can watch the next growth and jobs data from IBGE, Brazil’s statistics office.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, shows 83% for no change in Brazil’s interest rate at the December decision, with US$129,948 traded. Its market on Brazil’s 2026 inflation puts 65.2% on a result between 5.00% and 5.49%, with US$251,033 traded (20 November, 8:13 a.m. ET).

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

The survey does not say how much of the 13% gain came from one-time items such as the Motiva sale. It also does not separate profit earned in Brazil from profit earned abroad.

It is also unclear whether the banks’ weaker results will deepen in the fourth quarter. Banco do Brasil’s lower forecast suggests farm-loan stress may last.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Brazil’s stock exchange profit rose 9.9% in the third quarter and the latest Brazil market report.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did Brazil’s Listed Companies Earn?

Elos Ayta found R$131.9 billion (about US$22.2 billion) in net profit for 309 companies in the third quarter of 2026. That is 13.15% above a year earlier.

Which Company Earned the Most?

Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, earned R$39.7 billion (about US$6.7 billion), up 21.5%. It produced about 30% of the survey total.

Why Did Bank Profits Fall?

Financial firms earned 3.77% less in total. Banco do Brasil’s profit fell 66.5% as farm-loan defaults rose.

Which Brazilian Companies Trade in the United States?

Petrobras, Itaú, Bradesco, Vale and Ambev trade in New York as ADRs. Others in the ranking list only in São Paulo.

Sources: Elos Ayta Consultoria, third-quarter 2026 survey of 309 companies listed on B3, 19 November 2026; Petrobras, third-quarter 2026 results filed with the securities regulator CVM, 10 November 2026; Banco do Brasil, third-quarter 2026 results; Motiva, third-quarter 2026 results and material fact; Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in December, 20 November 2026; RT market data, USD/BRL rate, 20 November 2026.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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