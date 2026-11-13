Americanas Posts US$62M Loss as Sales Rise

File photo: Lojas Americanas, Laranjeiras. Photo: Eduardo P, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

BRAZIL · COMPANY NEWS

Americanas, a major Brazilian retail chain, lost R$352 million (Brazilian reais; about US$62 million) in the third quarter of 2026 even though sales rose 10.3%. The result, reported this week, came three weeks after a Rio de Janeiro court ended the company’s court-supervised restructuring.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Result Net loss of R$352 million (US$62 million), against a R$367 million (US$65 million) profit a year earlier.

Sales Net revenue rose 10.3% to R$2.966 billion (US$525 million).

Earnings Adjusted EBITDA, an operating cash-profit measure, fell 90.7% to R$52 million (US$9 million).

Shares Shares closed down 20.1% at R$4.05 (US$0.72) on Thursday 12 November.

Outlook The finance chief said in an interview that 2027 will be “very, very challenging”; unconfirmed.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Americanas is selling more to Brazilian shoppers but keeping almost none of it as operating profit, and its finance chief expects no help from the economy next year.

What Americanas Reported

Net revenue rose 10.3% to R$2.966 billion (about US$525 million) in the quarter, according to the company’s results. Adjusted EBITDA fell 90.7% to R$52 million (about US$9 million), from R$558 million (about US$99 million) a year earlier.

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The company reported a negative net financial result, meaning interest and other financing costs net of income, of R$190 million (about US$34 million), against a positive R$88 million (about US$16 million) a year earlier. Conversions use about R$5.65 per US$, the spot rate on 13 November 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In Plain English R$ is the symbol of the Brazilian real, the national currency.

is the symbol of the Brazilian real, the national currency. Court-supervised restructuring is the Brazilian process, similar to Chapter 11 in the United States, that Americanas entered in January 2023 after an accounting scandal.

is the Brazilian process, similar to Chapter 11 in the United States, that Americanas entered in January 2023 after an accounting scandal. Adjusted EBITDA is a rough measure of operating cash profit before interest, tax and depreciation.

is a rough measure of operating cash profit before interest, tax and depreciation. CFO means chief financial officer, the executive in charge of the company’s finances.

File photo: an Americanas Local, the chain’s small-format store, in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Donnie28, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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A Cautious Finance Chief

Sébastien Durchon, the chief financial officer, said in an interview published on 13 November, translated here from Portuguese, that 2027 would be “very, very challenging” and that he expects no help from the economy. He said Americanas has not seen fewer customers and that the average basket still grows with inflation, but that shoppers “do not have much more to spend”, in the interview’s wording.

The company has not confirmed these remarks in a filing, so they stand as his words as reported in one interview. Durchon has run finance and investor relations at Americanas since December 2025.

Shares and Background

Americanas shares closed 20.1% lower at R$4.05 (about US$0.72) on Thursday 12 November, the session after the results came out. Our reports on the court ruling that ended the restructuring and on the testimony of Sergio Rial to Brazil’s Senate, a former Americanas chief executive explain how the company got here.

What It Means for You

For investors, the 20% fall shows how hard the market punished a swing from profit to loss at a company that has only just left court protection. Americanas shares trade on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange in São Paulo, under the ticker AMER3.

The finance chief’s message is that the company plans for 2027 without help from the economy, so cost control matters more than sales growth. That is his view in one interview, not a company forecast.

What Is Not Known

Americanas has not published a 2027 forecast, and the finance chief’s remarks are not confirmed by a company filing. The company has not explained the 20% share-price fall, which came in the first session after the results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Americanas lose in the third quarter of 2026?

Americanas lost R$352 million (about US$62 million), against a R$367 million (about US$65 million) profit a year earlier. Net revenue rose 10.3% to R$2.966 billion (about US$525 million).

What did the Americanas finance chief say about 2027?

Sébastien Durchon said in an interview published on 13 November, translated from Portuguese, that 2027 will be “very, very challenging” and that he expects no help from the economy. The remarks are not confirmed by a company filing.

Is Americanas still in court-supervised restructuring?

A Rio de Janeiro court ended it on 19 October 2026, and an appeal is still possible. The company has since reported its first quarterly results after the ruling.

How did Americanas shares react?

They closed down 20.1% at R$4.05 (about US$0.72) on Thursday 12 November. The company has not given a reason for the fall.

Sources: Americanas, third-quarter 2026 results, 11 November 2026; interview with chief financial officer Sébastien Durchon, published 13 November 2026; B3 share price data for 12 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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