Lagos Expands Electric Bus Fleet With Oando

Lagos State has received 11 new electric buses from Oando Clean Energy Limited, the clean-energy arm of Oando, a Nigerian oil and gas group, according to a video the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) shared this week. LAMATA is the Lagos state agency that oversees public transport in the city.

For foreign readers, this is a Nigerian company and a Lagos state agency trying to move commuters in Africa’s biggest city onto electric buses. Hadiza Adukonu, Oando Clean Energy’s Vice President for Opportunity, Maturation and New Ventures, said the buses are the first step towards a much larger fleet.

Key Facts Oando Clean Energy has delivered 11 electric buses to LAMATA, the Lagos state transport agency.

With two pilot buses from May 2023, Oando’s supply to Lagos reaches 13.

Oando’s stated long-term goal is 552 fully electric buses in Lagos State.

Each Yutong bus, from a Chinese maker, holds 39 seated and 40 standing passengers.

What Happened

Adukonu said the company is launching a first set of 11 buses and will then add 39 more. That implies a first phase of 50 buses, by simple arithmetic.

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File photo. The Lagos bus rapid transit (BRT) park at Igando, Lagos, photographed by Gabriel601 on 9 June 2024. Wikimedia Commons, CC0 (public domain).

She also said the company’s longer-term aim is 552 fully electric buses in Lagos State. No date for reaching that number has been given.

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The buses are made by Yutong, a Chinese bus maker, and each can carry 39 seated and 40 standing passengers. The buses include air conditioning, onboard Wi-Fi, 360-degree cameras and wheelchair access.

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What the Pilot Showed

Two pilot buses have run in Lagos since May 2023, which is why the 11 new buses lift the total to 13. Oando says those two buses have carried about 788,000 passengers and covered about 433,000 km.

The company also says they avoided about 216,000 litres of diesel. Adukonu said the pilot buses have had very little downtime, and all of these are the company’s own figures.

What Happens Next

The first checkpoint is the remaining 39 buses of the 50-bus first phase, for which Oando has given no delivery date. The second is the 552-bus target, which has no date either.

For context on the group behind the project, see our report on Oando’s nine-month results, and our Nigeria coverage will track the rollout. Other cities are moving the same way, as in Panama’s Casco Antiguo, the old quarter of Panama City.

What Is Not Known

Oando and LAMATA have not said when the 11 buses enter paid service, how many chargers will be built or what the buses cost. They have also not said who will own them or who pays for them.

The timetable for the 552 target is unknown. Until it is published, the plan is an ambition, not a schedule.

What It Means for You

No official figure on Lagos bus emissions or fares was available for this report. Oando’s diesel and passenger numbers are therefore company claims awaiting outside confirmation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many electric buses has Oando delivered to Lagos?

Oando Clean Energy has delivered 11 new buses, according to its vice president Hadiza Adukonu. With two pilot buses from May 2023, that makes 13, by simple arithmetic.

What is the long-term target?

Adukonu said the company’s aim is 552 fully electric buses in Lagos State. No timetable has been given.

What can each bus carry?

Each Yutong bus has 39 seats and room for 40 standing passengers, so up to 79 people. The buses include air conditioning, Wi-Fi, 360-degree cameras and wheelchair access.

What did the pilot buses achieve?

Oando says its two pilot buses carried about 788,000 passengers and covered about 433,000 km since May 2023. It also says they avoided about 216,000 litres of diesel.

Sources: Oando Clean Energy Limited and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, video statement by Hadiza Adukonu shared on LAMATA’s X account, November 2026.

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