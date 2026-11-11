Russia, Ukraine Agree Large Prisoner Swap

Europe Intelligence Brief — Thursday, June 25, 2026.

UKRAINE · PEACE TALKS

Russia and Ukraine agreed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday 11 November 2026 to carry out a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war, after two days of talks mediated by the United States. No final number or date was announced, and territory remains the main obstacle to a wider deal.

For US readers, the swap is the one concrete result of talks that Washington is brokering. A wider ceasefire is still priced as unlikely this year by traders on Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Europe and Russia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What Russia and Ukraine agreed on 11 November to a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war.

Open No final number or date is set; Ukrainian President Zelensky has floated 1,000 to 1,500 prisoners per side.

Stuck Territory remains the main obstacle to a wider deal, and no ceasefire has been announced.

Mediator The United States mediated the talks, held on 10 and 11 November in Abu Dhabi.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire by 31 December 2026 about a 10% chance (11 November, 12:44 p.m. ET).

What Was Agreed

Vladimir Medinsky, who leads Russia’s delegation, said the sides had agreed in principle on a new large-scale prisoner exchange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said a day earlier that the proposals under discussion involved 1,000 or even 1,500 prisoners from each side.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s chief negotiator, said the delegations had reached an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange. Jared Kushner, a US envoy, said the sides would finalise the numbers on Thursday 12 November.

File photo: the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, used for state ceremonies by the Ukrainian president. Photo: Roman Naumov, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Ukraine Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

How This Compares With Earlier Swaps

The last exchange took place on 23 October and covered 270 prisoners from each side. Abu Dhabi also hosted a round of talks in February 2026 that produced a swap of 314 prisoners, 157 from each side.

Where the Talks Remain Stuck

Territory remains the main obstacle to a wider deal between Moscow and Kyiv. No ceasefire has been announced.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users trade real-money bets, gave a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire by 31 December 2026 about a 10% chance and by 31 December 2027 about a 47% chance at 12:44 p.m. ET on 11 November. That market has drawn about US$3.6 million in trading across all its deadlines.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

A prisoner swap changes lives for the families involved, yet it does not settle the questions that move energy, grain and sanctions markets. Investors and travellers should read it as a step inside the talks, not as a ceasefire.

Our explainer on the Abu Dhabi talks sets out what each side wants. Our earlier look at peace-talk odds shows how traders have read the process.

What Is Not Known

We found no date or location for the handover, and the final number was still open at the end of the talks. It is also not known whether the talks will produce any agreement on territory.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia and Ukraine agree in Abu Dhabi?

They agreed in principle to a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war after talks on 10 and 11 November 2026. No final number or date was given.

How many prisoners will be freed?

No final figure has been announced, though Zelensky floated 1,000 to 1,500 per side. The previous swap, on 23 October, covered 270 prisoners from each side.

Does the agreement mean a ceasefire?

No. Territory remains the main obstacle, and no ceasefire has been announced.

Who mediated the talks?

The United States mediated the talks. They were held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Sources: statements by Rustem Umerov (Ukraine), Vladimir Medinsky (Russia) and US envoy Jared Kushner in Abu Dhabi, 10 and 11 November 2026; Polymarket market data, 11 November 2026, 12:44 p.m. ET (polymarket.com).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy Sign up another address or choice

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →