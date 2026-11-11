Russia, Ukraine Agree Large Prisoner Swap
UKRAINE · PEACE TALKS
Russia and Ukraine agreed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday 11 November 2026 to carry out a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war, after two days of talks mediated by the United States. No final number or date was announced, and territory remains the main obstacle to a wider deal.
For US readers, the swap is the one concrete result of talks that Washington is brokering. A wider ceasefire is still priced as unlikely this year by traders on Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money.
Key Facts
- What Russia and Ukraine agreed on 11 November to a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war.
- Open No final number or date is set; Ukrainian President Zelensky has floated 1,000 to 1,500 prisoners per side.
- Stuck Territory remains the main obstacle to a wider deal, and no ceasefire has been announced.
- Mediator The United States mediated the talks, held on 10 and 11 November in Abu Dhabi.
- Prediction markets Polymarket gives a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire by 31 December 2026 about a 10% chance (11 November, 12:44 p.m. ET).
What Was Agreed
Vladimir Medinsky, who leads Russia’s delegation, said the sides had agreed in principle on a new large-scale prisoner exchange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said a day earlier that the proposals under discussion involved 1,000 or even 1,500 prisoners from each side.
Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s chief negotiator, said the delegations had reached an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange. Jared Kushner, a US envoy, said the sides would finalise the numbers on Thursday 12 November.
How This Compares With Earlier Swaps
The last exchange took place on 23 October and covered 270 prisoners from each side. Abu Dhabi also hosted a round of talks in February 2026 that produced a swap of 314 prisoners, 157 from each side.
Where the Talks Remain Stuck
Territory remains the main obstacle to a wider deal between Moscow and Kyiv. No ceasefire has been announced.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users trade real-money bets, gave a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire by 31 December 2026 about a 10% chance and by 31 December 2027 about a 47% chance at 12:44 p.m. ET on 11 November. That market has drawn about US$3.6 million in trading across all its deadlines.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
A prisoner swap changes lives for the families involved, yet it does not settle the questions that move energy, grain and sanctions markets. Investors and travellers should read it as a step inside the talks, not as a ceasefire.
Our explainer on the Abu Dhabi talks sets out what each side wants. Our earlier look at peace-talk odds shows how traders have read the process.
What Is Not Known
We found no date or location for the handover, and the final number was still open at the end of the talks. It is also not known whether the talks will produce any agreement on territory.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Russia and Ukraine agree in Abu Dhabi?
They agreed in principle to a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war after talks on 10 and 11 November 2026. No final number or date was given.
How many prisoners will be freed?
No final figure has been announced, though Zelensky floated 1,000 to 1,500 per side. The previous swap, on 23 October, covered 270 prisoners from each side.
Does the agreement mean a ceasefire?
No. Territory remains the main obstacle, and no ceasefire has been announced.
Who mediated the talks?
The United States mediated the talks. They were held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Sources: statements by Rustem Umerov (Ukraine), Vladimir Medinsky (Russia) and US envoy Jared Kushner in Abu Dhabi, 10 and 11 November 2026; Polymarket market data, 11 November 2026, 12:44 p.m. ET (polymarket.com).
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