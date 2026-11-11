Russia, Ukraine Agree Large Prisoner Swap

IBOV 172,470.78 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.56▼ 0.39% USD/MXN18.63— 0.00% USD/CLP983.76▼ 0.05% USD/COP3,278▲ 0.13% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.04% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.83▲ 0.71% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.16▼ 0.23% BRENT 93.20 ▲ 1.87% WTI 87.07 ▲ 1.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▲ 1.02% GOLD 4,001 ▼ 0.73% SILVER 52.03 ▲ 1.81% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.57% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.50% WHEAT 598.00 ▲ 0.89% COFFEE 265.00 ▼ 2.36% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▼ 0.41% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,073 ▲ 6.98% BEEF 218.48 ▼ 0.33% CATTLE 327.48 ▼ 0.87% LITHIUM 61.20 ▲ 2.03% PETR4 44.08 ▼ 1.94% VALE3 64.55 ▼ 0.39% ITUB4 41.70 ▲ 1.21% BBDC4 14.52 ▼ 0.14% ABEV3 15.79 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.09 ▼ 0.06% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.84 ▲ 1.75% PRIO3 61.77 ▲ 2.92% SUZB3 54.36 ▼ 0.18% RENT3 30.26 ▲ 1.58% AZZA3 15.17 ▲ 2.99% CSAN3 2.95 ▲ 10.07% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 0.39% GMAT3 4.00 ▲ 4.99% PSSA3 46.10 ▼ 1.22% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.26 ▲ 3.49% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.63 ▲ 1.44% BRKM5 2.91 ▼ 0.34% RANI3 8.46 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 4.43 ▲ 1.14% IBOV 172,470.78 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.08% USD/CLP 983.78 ▼ 0.05% USD/COP 3,273 ▼ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.05% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▼ 0.15% BRENT 93.20 ▲ 1.87% WTI 87.07 ▲ 1.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▲ 1.02% GOLD 4,001 ▼ 0.73% SILVER 52.03 ▲ 1.81% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.57% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.50% WHEAT 598.00 ▲ 0.89% COFFEE 265.00 ▼ 2.36% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▼ 0.41% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,073 ▲ 6.98% BEEF 218.48 ▼ 0.33% CATTLE 327.48 ▼ 0.87% LITHIUM 61.20 ▲ 2.03% PETR4 44.08 ▼ 1.94% VALE3 64.55 ▼ 0.39% ITUB4 41.70 ▲ 1.21% BBDC4 14.52 ▼ 0.14% ABEV3 15.79 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.09 ▼ 0.06% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.84 ▲ 1.75% PRIO3 61.77 ▲ 2.92% SUZB3 54.36 ▼ 0.18% RENT3 30.26 ▲ 1.58% AZZA3 15.17 ▲ 2.99% CSAN3 2.95 ▲ 10.07% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 0.39% GMAT3 4.00 ▲ 4.99% PSSA3 46.10 ▼ 1.22% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.26 ▲ 3.49% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.63 ▲ 1.44% BRKM5 2.91 ▼ 0.34% RANI3 8.46 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 4.43 ▲ 1.14%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Europe Politics & Security Europe and Russia

Russia, Ukraine Agree Large Prisoner Swap

By · · 4 min read
Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti) in Kyiv, Ukraine
Europe Intelligence Brief — Thursday, June 25, 2026.

UKRAINE · PEACE TALKS

Russia and Ukraine agreed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday 11 November 2026 to carry out a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war, after two days of talks mediated by the United States. No final number or date was announced, and territory remains the main obstacle to a wider deal.

For US readers, the swap is the one concrete result of talks that Washington is brokering. A wider ceasefire is still priced as unlikely this year by traders on Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money.

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Key Facts

  • What Russia and Ukraine agreed on 11 November to a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war.
  • Open No final number or date is set; Ukrainian President Zelensky has floated 1,000 to 1,500 prisoners per side.
  • Stuck Territory remains the main obstacle to a wider deal, and no ceasefire has been announced.
  • Mediator The United States mediated the talks, held on 10 and 11 November in Abu Dhabi.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket gives a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire by 31 December 2026 about a 10% chance (11 November, 12:44 p.m. ET).

What Was Agreed

Vladimir Medinsky, who leads Russia’s delegation, said the sides had agreed in principle on a new large-scale prisoner exchange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said a day earlier that the proposals under discussion involved 1,000 or even 1,500 prisoners from each side.

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s chief negotiator, said the delegations had reached an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange. Jared Kushner, a US envoy, said the sides would finalise the numbers on Thursday 12 November.

Mariinskyi Palace, a state residence in Kyiv, Ukraine
File photo: the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, used for state ceremonies by the Ukrainian president. Photo: Roman Naumov, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

How This Compares With Earlier Swaps

The last exchange took place on 23 October and covered 270 prisoners from each side. Abu Dhabi also hosted a round of talks in February 2026 that produced a swap of 314 prisoners, 157 from each side.

Where the Talks Remain Stuck

Territory remains the main obstacle to a wider deal between Moscow and Kyiv. No ceasefire has been announced.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users trade real-money bets, gave a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire by 31 December 2026 about a 10% chance and by 31 December 2027 about a 47% chance at 12:44 p.m. ET on 11 November. That market has drawn about US$3.6 million in trading across all its deadlines.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

A prisoner swap changes lives for the families involved, yet it does not settle the questions that move energy, grain and sanctions markets. Investors and travellers should read it as a step inside the talks, not as a ceasefire.

Our explainer on the Abu Dhabi talks sets out what each side wants. Our earlier look at peace-talk odds shows how traders have read the process.

What Is Not Known

We found no date or location for the handover, and the final number was still open at the end of the talks. It is also not known whether the talks will produce any agreement on territory.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia and Ukraine agree in Abu Dhabi?

They agreed in principle to a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war after talks on 10 and 11 November 2026. No final number or date was given.

How many prisoners will be freed?

No final figure has been announced, though Zelensky floated 1,000 to 1,500 per side. The previous swap, on 23 October, covered 270 prisoners from each side.

Does the agreement mean a ceasefire?

No. Territory remains the main obstacle, and no ceasefire has been announced.

Who mediated the talks?

The United States mediated the talks. They were held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Sources: statements by Rustem Umerov (Ukraine), Vladimir Medinsky (Russia) and US envoy Jared Kushner in Abu Dhabi, 10 and 11 November 2026; Polymarket market data, 11 November 2026, 12:44 p.m. ET (polymarket.com).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Abu Dhabi peace talks Polymarket prisoner exchange prisoners of war Russia Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky Volodymyr Zelensky

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