Open pits and tailings lake at the Antamina copper and zinc mine in Áncash, Peru, another large Andean mine (file photo, January 2026, not the disputed area). (Photo: Chillka de Huari, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Buenaventura: The Peruvian gold and silver miner fell 0.97% to US$23.49, a six-month low after six straight falls.

The Peruvian gold and silver miner fell 0.97% to US$23.49, a six-month low after six straight falls. Nexa: Nexa Resources, a zinc producer with mines in Peru and Brazil, rose 1.13% to US$10.78.

Nexa Resources, a zinc producer with mines in Peru and Brazil, rose 1.13% to US$10.78. Rates: The 10-year US yield is near 5.1% and the dollar index 103.60, both unfriendly to metals.

The 10-year US yield is near 5.1% and the dollar index 103.60, both unfriendly to metals. Fear: The VIX gauge of expected stock swings rose 11.13% while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%.

The VIX gauge of expected stock swings rose 11.13% while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%. Gold link: Buenaventura earns much from gold and silver; the GLD gold fund closed at US$352.48.

Buenaventura earns much from gold and silver; the GLD gold fund closed at US$352.48. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 93.5% (US$37.3 million traded, 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November).

Today’s Focus Zinc, the grey metal that coats steel to stop it rusting, had a restless Tuesday through the shares of its Latin American producers. Buenaventura, a major Peruvian gold and silver miner, sank to its lowest close in at least six months, while Nexa Resources, the zinc specialist with mines in Peru and Brazil, managed a small rebound. The cause was mostly financial rather than mining. Bond yields and the dollar have climbed for a week, stocks wobbled, and investors are bracing for the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December, which makes metal-linked shares less attractive. For readers in Lima, Mexico City or Sao Paulo, the message is that zinc miners are being priced on global money rather than local mine news. That matters because Peru, Bolivia and Mexico are all major zinc producers. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Zinc miners are trading on interest rates and fear, not on their own mines, so the next Fed signal matters more than the next ore shipment.

01 The session in one read

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 was a day of two directions inside one theme. Nexa Resources rose while Buenaventura fell, but neither move changed the larger picture of a battered group of miners.

Zinc is used mostly to galvanise steel, meaning to give it a rust-proof coating, so its fortunes follow construction and manufacturing. When investors fear higher rates, they tend to sell the shares of companies tied to those cyclical industries.

Assessment — Rates pressure, not zinc weakness MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that higher yields, a firmer dollar and a pending Fed hike are pulling money out of metal shares, while Nexa’s operations remain broadly steady. We are fairly but not fully sure, because zinc’s own price is not in our verified set and Buenaventura is also swayed by gold and silver. The variable to watch is the 10-year Treasury yield: a sustained drop from about 5.1% would be the first sign that the squeeze is easing.

Zinc — the daily wrap.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Latin America markets Email address Follow

02 The board

Nexa gained 1.13% while Buenaventura lost 0.97%, a gap that mirrors their different businesses. Nexa is mainly a zinc and copper producer, whereas Buenaventura leans heavily on gold and silver.

Both prices are those of the shares, which track the metal’s fortunes but are not the metal’s own price. Nexa’s rise after a long slide looks like bargain hunting rather than a change of mood.

Asset Level Change Nexa Resources US$10.78 +1.13% Buenaventura US$23.49 -0.97%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-17. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.16% USD / MXN 18.50 +0.44% USD / CLP 992.33 -0.72% USD / COP 3,305 -0.37% USD / ARS 1,552 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 169,816.64 +0.31% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 70,388.96 -1.15% S&P IPSA Chile 10,477.22 -0.46% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — IPSA 10,477.22 -0.46% — 10,525.26 10,576 10,414 — IPC MEX 70,388.96 -1.15% +13.56% 71,204.98 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.16% +8.27% 5.78 5.78 5.76 — EUR/BRL 6.33 -0.35% +2.57% 6.35 6.35 6.33 — USD/MXN 18.50 +0.44% +0.35% 18.42 18.51 18.40 — USD/CLP 992.33 -0.72% +7.47% 999.55 999.28 990.53 — USD/COP 3,305 -0.37% -11.98% 3,317 3,305 3,300 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.05% +1.52% 3.41 3.45 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,552 -0.02% +11.90% 1,552 1,552 1,552 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.30% +3.45% 39.31 40.61 40.26 — USD/PYG 6,212 +3.32% -10.33% 6,012 6,212 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.64 +3.07% +72.14% 11.29 12.00 11.64 — USD/DOP 60.27 -0.05% -5.09% 60.30 60.42 60.14 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.50% -9.63% 430.94 450.45 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.28% +1.99% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,212 +3.32% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.30% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.28% USD/BOB 11.64 +3.07% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.50% IPC MEX 70,388.96 -1.15% USD/CLP 992.33 -0.72% IPSA 10,477.22 -0.46% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth negative — 0 of 3 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, and the heaviest, is the rates squeeze. The 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark cost of borrowing for the US government, rose from about 4.8% in early November and the dollar index gained 1.34% over the same five sessions, which makes dollar-priced metals dearer for foreign buyers. Reporting on the Fed’s expected December rate hike is feeding this, and a higher rate reduces the appeal of assets that pay no interest, such as gold.

Cause two is fear. The S&P 500 is down 2.40% over five sessions, and the VIX jumped 30.83% over that period, so investors have been cutting risk. Cause three is gold: the GLD fund, which tracks gold, is down 4.57% over five sessions, and commentary this week describes gold bears testing yearly lows, which explains much of Buenaventura’s weakness.

US data were mixed on Tuesday: October industrial production fell 0.4% against a 0.1% rise expected, although it rose 2.15% on the year, while capacity utilisation (the share of factory capacity in use) slipped to 76.4% from 76.8% (RT economic calendar).

The drivers did not fully agree on Tuesday. The 10-year yield was little changed and oil barely moved, yet shares still fell, which suggests selling by funds reducing risk rather than fresh bad news. Confidence in this reading is medium.

Nexa’s own news is mixed. On 29 October it reported a third-quarter net loss of US$47m after a US$124m non-cash writedown on Brazilian units, though revenue rose 23% to US$937m on higher zinc and copper prices.

04 The trend behind it

Buenaventura is 46.2% below its 12-month high of 43.67 reached on 27 February, and it is down 13.26% over five sessions and 33.3% over 60 sessions. Its close sits only 3.1% above the 12-month low of 22.78, so the fall has almost erased a year of gains.

Nexa is 35.5% below its 12-month high of 16.72 from 6 May, down 9.79% over five sessions and 29.2% over 60 sessions. It remains 80.6% above its 12-month low of 5.97 from November 2025.

This is a continuation, not a new phase: both stocks have been sliding since spring. Only Nexa’s one-day gain interrupts the pattern.

05 What it means for Latin America

Peru is the most exposed country, since both Nexa and Buenaventura operate mines there and mining feeds its export earnings and tax revenue.

Mexico and Bolivia gain from firm zinc demand but lose when mining shares and currencies weaken with global risk appetite. For ordinary savers, local mining funds are likely to stay choppy while yields stay high.

06 The names to watch

Nexa raised its 2026 spending plan by 10% to US$420m and expects fourth-quarter zinc output to hold steady after 85,000 tonnes mined in the third quarter. A company spending more while its shares fall will face questions on funding.

Buenaventura is the gold-sensitive name.

07 What would end it

The base rate from our own price history is humbling. Nexa fell 12.4% in 20 sessions and, in 38 earlier cases of such a drop, was higher 20 sessions later in 17, a median change of minus 2.5% and a worst case of minus 58.4%. Buenaventura fell 22.3% in 20 sessions and, in 24 earlier cases, was higher 20 sessions later in 12, with a median of plus 2.4% and a worst case of minus 28.1%; history is not a forecast.

Support for Buenaventura is the 12-month low of 22.78, which sits just below the current close, and a break would open fresh ground. Resistance is far away at its February high, so a lasting recovery needs a calmer bond market, a softer dollar and a Fed that does not tighten in December.

08 What to watch

Fed December meeting: A rate hike, or a signal against one, will move yields, the dollar and metal shares.

A rate hike, or a signal against one, will move yields, the dollar and metal shares. 10-year Treasury yield: A sustained drop from about 5.1% would ease pressure on miners.

A sustained drop from about 5.1% would ease pressure on miners. Buenaventura 12-month low: A close below 22.78 would signal further selling.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$37.3 million traded as of 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 93.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 3.9%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on zinc miners, which depend on cheap capital and global growth.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Buenaventura fall on Tuesday, November 17, 2026?

It lost 0.97% as rising yields, a firmer dollar and weaker gold weighed on a company that earns heavily from gold and silver.

Why does zinc matter to Latin America?

Peru, Bolivia and Mexico are major producers, so zinc supports their exports and mining taxes.

What is zinc used for?

Mostly to galvanise steel, which means coating it so it does not rust, so demand follows construction and manufacturing.

Does the past predict what happens next?

No. After similar falls both stocks were higher 20 sessions later in roughly half of cases.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice