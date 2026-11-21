Zambia Church Council Voices Rights Concern
Zambia’s Council of Churches has urged the government to respect constitutional freedoms.
Politics: Zambia
The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), an ecumenical (multi-denomination) council of church bodies, voiced concern at a press briefing on Friday 20 November 2026. It said the country faces political intolerance, arbitrary arrests and selective application of the law.
Acting president Bishop Juden Siachitema spoke for the council. CCZ also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting dialogue between the opposition and the ruling party.
Key Facts
- Who. The Council of Churches in Zambia, led by acting president Bishop Juden Siachitema.
- What. CCZ voiced concern over intolerance, arrests, detention and uneven application of the law.
- Ask. CCZ urged the government to respect constitutional freedoms and treat all citizens equally.
- Dialogue. CCZ reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue between the opposition and the ruling party.
- As of. 21 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.
Zambia’s Council of Churches has urged the government to respect constitutional freedoms.
“We express concern over political intolerance, restrictions on civic space, reports of arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention and selective application of the law,” CCZ said. Civic space means the freedom of groups and citizens to organise and speak.
“We call upon the government to respect constitutional freedoms, uphold the rule of law and ensure equal treatment of all citizens,” the council said. Siachitema said peace must never be confused with silence.
The council named no specific cases as reported, and no government response or dialogue date had been reported at the time of writing. For related coverage, see Zambia Police Urge Halt to Term-Limit March.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did the Council of Churches in Zambia say?
It said it is concerned about political intolerance, restrictions on civic space, reports of arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention and selective application of the law. It asked the government to respect constitutional freedoms and treat all citizens equally.
Has the government responded?
No government response had been reported at the time of writing. The statement as reported names no specific cases.
Sources
Council of Churches in Zambia press briefing, 20 November 2026
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