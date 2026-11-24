Kinshasa wants to climb the lithium value chain within months. The first export, in July, left as raw concentrate.

File photo, 2006. A shaft headframe and workshops at the Kamoto mine site near Kolwezi, in the copper and cobalt belt of Lualaba province. (Photo: Martin Tuchscherer, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Mining: DR Congo

DR Congo’s mines minister, Louis Watum Kabamba, said in Kinshasa on Monday 23 November 2026 that the country aims to export lithium sulphate by the first quarter of 2027, according to Congolese reporting of his speech. Lithium sulphate is a chemical salt made from lithium ore, one processing step closer to battery material than raw concentrate.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

He spoke at the opening of the 12th Makutano forum, an annual mining and investment gathering that is devoted entirely to mining for the first time. The event runs to 25 November 2026 and focuses on local processing and industrial value chains in Africa.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Louis Watum Kabamba, DR Congo’s mines minister.

What. Target to export lithium sulphate, a chemical lithium salt, by the first quarter of 2027.

Where and when. Kinshasa, at the Makutano mining forum, on Monday 23 November 2026.

Next. The target window runs from 1 January to 31 March 2027.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

Kinshasa wants to climb the lithium value chain within months. The first export, in July, left as raw concentrate.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Africa Critical Minerals Email address Follow

Watum said the country has already started. “Since July 2026, the first production and exports of Congolese lithium have been achieved,” he said, in words translated from French, adding that the aim is to export lithium sulphates by the first quarter of 2027.

The export he meant is the first shipment from the Manono lithium project, run by Manono Lithium, a venture led by China’s Zijin Mining, of spodumene, a lithium ore, in concentrate form. It left Mutowa port near Kalemie on Lake Tanganyika on 22 July 2026 for Kigoma, a Tanzanian lake port, then about 1,250 kilometres by road and rail to Dar es Salaam, with onward sea transport to China expected, according to a Shanghai metals-data firm’s analysis of 30 July 2026.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Dangote refinery share sale reportedly cleared” Get the brief

The sulphate goal is the first rung of a longer ladder. Watum said that from 2028 cobalt would leave Congo at least as hydroxide, a semi-processed form, and that in 2030 copper would be turned into cathodes, the refined plates used by industry, inside the country.

Watum put the end goal at 80% of copper and cobalt processed locally by 2050, arguing that the price of an ore has never enriched a country by itself, and that industries built around it do. He added that the plan needs financing, stable investment rules and Congolese engineers.

On energy, he set a target of 36 terawatt-hours (a measure of electricity output) of renewable electricity a year from 2032, nearly three times today’s level, by his own figure. Current output is therefore about a third of that target, by the same figure.

File photo, 2019. The Inga dam on the lower Congo River in Kongo Central province, the site of the country’s largest hydropower plants. (Photo: Χρίστος Ιμμανοελ, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The push follows a run of state moves. An order of 29 June 2026, signed by Watum, Foreign Trade Minister Julien Paluku and Economy Minister Daniel Mukoko Samba, banned exports of copper and cobalt concentrates, with one-year waivers possible in strategic cases, as reported on 6 August 2026.

On 1 June 2026 Congo’s mines ministry said in a video that lithium joins niobium, tantalum, tungsten and uranium in the higher 10% royalty bracket, a share of mine revenue paid to the state. The royalty change came about seven weeks before the first shipment left Mutowa.

The route is long, the analysts said: about 440 to 500 kilometres by road from Manono via Nyunzu to Mutowa, then lake vessels of roughly 2,000 tonnes across Lake Tanganyika. After Kigoma the cargo moves through Tanzania’s Central Corridor, and the new Tabora-Kigoma standard-gauge railway is still under construction.

The strongest caution comes from the Shanghai analysts, who said the July shipment “confirms the technical feasibility” of the route. They added that it does not yet show stable, large-scale export capacity.

Mutowa port is still under construction, with planned initial capacity of 1 million tonnes a year, the analysts said. The buyer, volume, grade and value of the July cargo have not been disclosed.

In the speech as reported, Watum named no investor, financing or start date for the sulphate target. We found no ministry text of the speech, so its wording rests on Congolese reporting.

For US readers, the only shipment described heads towards China, and no public record shows Congolese lithium reaching US buyers. The number to hold is the planned 1 million tonnes a year at Mutowa port, set against a first cargo whose size nobody has published.

The forum runs until Wednesday 25 November 2026, according to the organisers’ programme. The minister’s window for the first sulphate exports closes on 31 March 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is lithium sulphate?

It is a chemical salt made from lithium ore. It sits one processing step nearer to battery material than raw concentrate, so a country that makes it keeps more of the value at home.

Does Congolese lithium reach US buyers yet?

Not on the public record. The only shipment described was heading towards China, and its buyer has not been named.

Why does Congo want to process minerals at home?

Minister Watum argues that factories, not ore prices, create wealth. His targets run from sulphate in 2027 to cobalt hydroxide from 2028 and copper cathodes in 2030.

Sources Statements of the Minister of Mines at the Makutano Mining forum, 23 November 2026 (as reported; ministry text not found); ministerial order of 29 June 2026 on copper and cobalt concentrates; Mines Ministry video of 1 June 2026; analysis of the first Manono shipment, 30 July 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error