Polymarket traders put the chance of Netanyahu leaving office this year at 50.5%, after a 15-point swing in under two days on thin trading and no single reported trigger.

File photo: the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem.

ISRAEL · POLITICS · PREDICTION MARKETS

Traders now price a 50.5% chance that Benjamin Netanyahu is out as Israel’s prime minister by 31 December, up 12 points in 24 hours. On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, a “Yes” share on that outcome cost about 50.5 cents at 1:38 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday 24 November.

The same price touched 35.5% late on Sunday night, so it has swung 15 points in under two days. It matters to US readers because Israel, a major US security partner, still has no new government after its 27 October election.

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Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief who leads the Yashar party and is Netanyahu’s main rival, holds the president’s mandate, the formal task of building a governing majority. Netanyahu stays caretaker prime minister, meaning he keeps running the state, until a new government wins the approval of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

Key Facts Prediction markets Polymarket: 50.5% for Netanyahu out by 31 December 2026, up 12 points in 24 hours (1:38 p.m. ET, 24 November).

Trigger No outlet tied the move to a single event.

Volume About US$44,200 traded on the whole event in 24 hours, so it is thinly traded.

Talks Netanyahu’s Likud and Eisenkot’s Yashar met a third time on Monday evening, 23 November.

Deadline Eisenkot has until 6 December to form a government, extendable by 14 days.

Polymarket traders put the chance of Netanyahu leaving office this year at 50.5%, after a 15-point swing in under two days on thin trading and no single reported trigger.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s event “Netanyahu out by…?” asks whether he leaves the prime minister’s post by a series of dates. Its rules say it resolves “Yes” if he “announces that he will resign as Prime Minister of Israel, or otherwise steps down from/is removed from this position” by the date.

An announcement alone is therefore enough. Traders price the three live date rows as follows.

By 31 December 2026: 50.5%, up 12 points in 24 hours and up 4 points in a week; about US$26,700 traded in 24 hours.

50.5%, up 12 points in 24 hours and up 4 points in a week; about US$26,700 traded in 24 hours. By 31 March 2027: 64.0%, up 10.5 points in 24 hours and up 8 points in a week; about US$6,700 traded in 24 hours.

64.0%, up 10.5 points in 24 hours and up 8 points in a week; about US$6,700 traded in 24 hours. By 30 June 2027: 71.5%, up 7.5 points in 24 hours and up 12 points in a week; about US$10,900 traded in 24 hours.

Across the whole event, about US$44,200 changed hands in 24 hours and about US$125.7 million since it opened. That is below the US$50,000 level we use to call a market liquid, so the market is thinly traded.

Polymarket’s hourly price history for the 31 December row shows a low of 35.5% at 11 p.m. ET on Sunday 22 November. It was 38.5% at 1 p.m. on Monday and 47.0% at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kalshi, the exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), listed no contract on the timing of Netanyahu’s exit when we searched at 1:28 p.m. ET, though it does list one on who will succeed Netanyahu. These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

A price cannot tell us whether Eisenkot will win a Knesset vote, only what a few traders pay today.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the move, and we do not claim one. We found no dated statement from an Israeli authority or named outlet that ties the rise to a specific event.

The background is a coalition standoff. On Sunday 22 November the negotiating teams of Likud, Netanyahu’s party, and Yashar met for more than four hours at a hotel in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, and ended without a substantive agreement, Ynet, the news site of the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, reported.

The two sides issued a brief joint statement saying they had discussed “core issues” and would meet again, the Times of Israel, an Israeli news site, reported at 11:04 p.m. local time that day. They remained divided over whether National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir would sit in the government, and Ynet called a proposed swap of the premiership another major obstacle.

The Jerusalem Post, an Israeli daily, reported on Monday 23 November that the teams met again that evening for a third round in about two weeks. “There is a desire to reach agreements that will put an end to the division among us,” Netanyahu told the Knesset that day, the paper reported.

Monday’s session ended after two hours, with a joint statement that the teams had discussed “the judicial issue” and would meet again, the Times of Israel reported on its live blog at 10:06 p.m. local time. Naftali Bennett, a former prime minister who leads the Together list, said: “We are turning over every stone to establish a Zionist government that will replace the outgoing failed government,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

Two Israeli broadcasters also reported on Eisenkot’s plans, the Times of Israel noted. Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster, said on 23 November that he plans to declare a coalition at a surprise moment and call a quick Knesset vote, and Channel 12, a commercial television channel, said on 24 November that his bloc is weighing a short-lived minority government with a repeat election if others do not join.

Neither report mentions the price, and the live blog does not state a time zone, so we cannot show either moved it.

In plain English Polymarket is a platform where people buy “Yes” or “No” shares on future events. A price of 50.5 cents means traders collectively give the event about a 50.5% chance. Knesset is Israel’s 120-seat parliament. A mandate is the president’s formal task to one politician to build a governing majority within a set time. Likud is Netanyahu’s party; Yashar is Eisenkot’s. Shas and United Torah Judaism are the two ultra-Orthodox religious parties in Netanyahu’s bloc. A minority government takes office with fewer than 61 votes in favour, relying on others to stay out of its way.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 59,730

-2.42% L 59,261 day range H 61,503 -32.33% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 17 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,676 -1.93% Solana 69.09 -4.02% Gold 3,559 -2.54% USD / BRL 5.89 -0.70% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 59,730 -2.42% -32.33% 61,211 61,503 59,261 34,219,474,944 ETH 1,676 -1.93% -43.24% 1,709 1,719 1,665 12,392,077,312 SOL 69.09 -4.02% -50.07% 71.98 72.52 68.70 2,873,740,800 XRP 0.92 -2.28% -58.77% 0.94 0.96 0.91 2,092,377,344 BNB 548.10 -1.39% -36.57% 555.85 560.78 543.90 870,520,512 ADA 0.14 -2.63% -66.25% 0.15 0.15 0.14 257,669,744 DOGE 0.06 -1.96% -63.58% 0.06 0.06 0.05 579,567,296 AVAX 6.55 -3.35% -52.83% 6.78 6.85 6.49 226,036,208 LINK 8.85 -1.64% -31.73% 9.00 9.13 8.75 328,402,560 DOT 0.65 -2.98% -72.00% 0.67 0.69 0.65 61,772,240 LTC 40.77 -1.51% -52.28% 41.39 41.94 39.97 212,826,192 BCH 194.98 -2.61% -64.46% 200.20 203.66 194.92 118,134,648 TRX 0.31 -0.49% +12.06% 0.31 0.31 0.31 437,946,464 XLM 0.12 -4.43% -51.30% 0.13 0.13 0.12 127,277,808 HBAR 0.05 -4.62% -66.30% 0.05 0.05 0.05 53,113,740 NEAR 2.85 -4.60% +49.41% 2.98 3.05 2.80 584,036,224 ATOM 1.26 -2.03% -49.79% 1.28 1.33 1.25 32,025,504 AAVE 93.12 -4.00% -47.87% 97.00 99.04 93.12 214,032,160 Largest moves today HBAR

0.05

-4.62% NEAR

2.85

-4.60% XLM

0.12

-4.43% SOL

69.09

-4.02% AAVE

93.12

-4.00% AVAX

6.55

-3.35% DOT

0.65

-2.98% ADA

0.14

-2.63% The session read The Bitcoin eased 2.42%, with breadth negative — 0 of 17 names higher. TRX led, while HBAR lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 LatAm and Africa Prediction Markets, Week of 23 Nov Read →

How the Clock Runs

President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot the mandate on 8 November, with 28 days to form a government and an optional extension of 14 days, the Jerusalem Post reported. That puts the deadline at 6 December, or 20 December if extended, both before the market’s 31 December cut-off.

In the 27 October election Eisenkot’s bloc won 48 of 120 seats and Netanyahu’s bloc 53, including 13 for the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, the Times of Israel reported. Arab-led parties won 19 more, which would take Eisenkot to 67 if they backed him.

Eisenkot indicated on Friday 20 November that he would move to form a minority government if talks fail, the Times of Israel reported. Ynet said he intends to seek Knesset approval for what he calls an “emergency government”, and that if it lost a confidence vote his mandate would end, with Netanyahu the natural next candidate.

What It Means for US Readers

Israel’s next prime minister decides who speaks for a close US security partner on Iran, Gaza and defence cooperation. For now the story is about vote counting in the Knesset, not a confirmed change in policy toward Washington.

More on this story: our reports on Saturday’s fall in exit odds, the jump before it and Eisenkot’s mandate.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

We found no report on how a change of Israeli prime minister would affect ties with Latin American or African governments. Our earlier report on how the Israeli vote clouded Somaliland recognition covers one open case in Africa.

Follow the region on our Latin America odds page and the Africa odds page.

What Is Not Known

We do not know why traders bought this rise, or whether Eisenkot will call his Knesset vote before 6 December. We also do not know whether Eisenkot can reach 61 seats without Arab-party support, or whether the president would grant the 14-day extension.

More market stories are on our Prediction Markets hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does 50.5% mean here?

Polymarket traders price Netanyahu leaving office by 31 December 2026 at 50.5%, meaning a “Yes” share costs about 50.5 cents. It is a bet, not a forecast, and it was 35.5% on Sunday night.

Why did the odds rise?

No single trigger was reported. Likud and Yashar ended talks on Sunday 22 November without a deal and met again on Monday, but we found no report linking any event to this rise.

How thin is this market?

About US$44,200 traded on the whole event in 24 hours, below the US$50,000 level we use to call a market liquid. The 31 December row saw about US$26,700.

What settles the market?

It resolves “Yes” if Netanyahu announces his resignation, steps down or is removed by 31 December 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET. Official Israeli information and credible reporting decide.

When must Eisenkot form a government?

By 6 December, the Jerusalem Post reported, or 20 December if President Herzog grants the 14-day extension. If he fails, the mandate could pass to Netanyahu.

Sources: Jerusalem Post, 23 November 2026; Ynet, 22 November 2026; Times of Israel, 22 November 2026; Times of Israel live blog, 23 November 2026; Times of Israel live blog, 24 November 2026; Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 24 November 2026, 1:28 p.m. ET).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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