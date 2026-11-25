photo. Jemaa el-Fnaa square in Marrakech at dusk, where the festival's free open-air screenings are held, December 2008. Photo: procsilas, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Morocco: Film Festival

Marrakech has had its opening weekend: two American actors honoured, a royal dinner in a 16th-century palace and a nine-member jury now watching 13 first and second films. The festival is on day six of nine, and its top prize is still undecided.

The 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM), Morocco’s biggest film event, opened on Friday 20 November under the patronage of King Mohammed VI. It runs to Saturday 28 November, with 76 films from 39 countries on the programme, including 10 world premieres.

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For a reader in the United States, the draw is the guest list. Jeff Goldblum and John Turturro received career tributes, and the opening film was The Debut, a comedy by Jesse Eisenberg starring Julianne Moore.

Key Facts Dates. Friday 20 to Saturday 28 November 2026; the Étoile d’Or (Golden Star), its top prize, is awarded on 28 November.

Scale. 76 films from 39 countries, including 10 world premieres.

Tributes. Goldblum on Saturday 21 November, Turturro on Sunday 22; Younès Mégri on Wednesday 25 November.

Jury. Marion Cotillard leads a nine-member jury judging 13 first and second feature films.

Why it matters. Hollywood names and Moroccan premieres share one programme in Marrakech.

Marrakech’s film festival is on day six of nine: the Goldblum and Turturro tributes are done, and a jury led by Marion Cotillard names the Étoile d’Or winner on 28 November.

Goldblum Takes the Stage

Goldblum received his tribute on Saturday 21 November after Tilda Swinton introduced him. He opened with a piano medley before the award.

Swinton, the British actress, called him a “unicorn” and an “incomparable presence in cinema”. “I believe that the stories that we tell matter,” Goldblum told the audience.

He said films let us “sit in the dark beside strangers and see the world through somebody else’s eyes”. The festival’s Goldblum retrospective includes The Big Chill, The Fly, Independence Day and Jurassic Park; we found no published screening times.

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A Royal Dinner and a Sunday Tribute

On Saturday night, Prince Moulay Rachid, the king’s brother, and his wife, Princess Lalla Oum Keltoum, hosted a gala dinner at El Badi Palace, a ruined 16th-century Saadian palace in the city. Cotillard, Goldblum and Turturro were among the guests.

Turturro received his tribute on Sunday 22 November. He told the audience he still sees himself as a beginner.

His recent film, The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, screened with the tribute. The third honouree, Younès Mégri, a Moroccan actor and musician, is due to be honoured today, Wednesday 25 November.

What the Jury Is Judging

Cotillard, the French actress, presides over a nine-member jury that includes the actors Emma Mackey, Vicky Krieps, Claes Bang and Gilles Lellouche. The directors Andrew Haigh, Kaouther Ben Hania, Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Saïd Hamich Benlarbi complete the panel.

The Étoile d’Or, the festival’s top prize, is reserved by design for directors at the start of their careers. Three competition films are world premieres: Alkebulan by Yassine Marco Marroccu, Cairo Shadows by Rani Massalha and Salem Massalha, and Waves of Silence by Farzad Samsami, shot in Morocco.

Gala screenings include Artificial by Luca Guadagnino and Paper Tiger by James Gray. Among the Moroccan titles is Strawberries by Laila Marrakchi, Morocco’s national submission for the Oscars.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

For US audiences, the practical hook is timing: Morocco runs on UTC+1, six hours ahead of New York, so an 8 pm screening in Marrakech is 2 pm Eastern. The winner is announced at the closing ceremony on Saturday 28 November.

Until then, the jury’s verdict is not known.

What Is Not Known

We did not find a day-by-day programme for Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November, so we do not report screenings or guests for those days. Earlier announcements counted 14 competition films; a Moroccan report said one film, Chroniques des années de siège, was withdrawn and not replaced, so we count 13.

No prize results, ticket prices or attendance figures are available yet. We checked prediction markets and found none on this festival.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the 2026 Marrakech Film Festival run?

The 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival runs from Friday 20 to Saturday 28 November 2026. The Étoile d’Or, the festival’s top prize, is announced at the closing ceremony on 28 November.

Who is on the jury in Marrakech this year?

French actress Marion Cotillard presides over nine members, including Emma Mackey, Vicky Krieps, Andrew Haigh, Kaouther Ben Hania, Claes Bang, Gilles Lellouche, Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Saïd Hamich Benlarbi.

Who received tributes at FIFM 2026?

Jeff Goldblum was honoured on Saturday 21 November and John Turturro on Sunday 22 November. Moroccan actor and musician Younès Mégri is due to be honoured on Wednesday 25 November.

What opened the festival?

The festival opened on Friday 20 November with The Debut, a comedy by Jesse Eisenberg starring Julianne Moore. It has 76 films from 39 countries, including 10 world premieres.





Sources Marrakech International Film Festival (official programme and press materials) · tribute ceremonies of 21 and 22 November 2026 · royal gala dinner at El Badi Palace, 21 November 2026 · opening ceremony, 20 November 2026.

Connected Coverage Marrakech International Film Festival 2026: the full guide

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