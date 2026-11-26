São Paulo Daily Brief — Thursday, November 26, 2026
No verified forecast reached this edition, so check a weather app before you commit to a park or a museum.
The sure thing on Thursday 26 November is culture: MASP, Japan House, Pinacoteca and Sesc Pompeia are all open.
On the business side, Brazil’s real strengthened on Wednesday and the Ibovespa rose, while Wall Street ended mixed with the Nasdaq lower.
The day in one line: a museum day on Avenida Paulista, then Ibirapuera if the sky allows.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|166,685
|+1.58%
|USD/BRL
|5.8213
|-1.44%
Source: market close, 25 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
We could not verify a forecast for Thursday 26 November, so this edition gives no temperatures or rain odds. Carry a light umbrella and a layer, as São Paulo weather can change within hours.
Check the city’s official forecast before you head out for the weekend.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A day for galleries first and the park second.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.58%
166,684.61
+1.58%
69,438.37
+0.20%
10,416.21
+0.82%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|166,684.61
|+1.58%
|+6.91%
|164,089.81
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.82
|-1.41%
|+8.25%
|5.91
|5.82
|5.82
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|41.36
|+2.00%
|+28.13%
|40.55
|41.51
|40.41
|64,224,600
|VALE3
|56.90
|+3.10%
|-13.26%
|55.19
|57.30
|54.61
|37,912,900
|ITUB4
|40.01
|+0.68%
|+3.26%
|39.74
|40.49
|39.27
|31,775,400
|BBDC4
|14.19
|+4.19%
|-25.12%
|13.62
|14.23
|13.61
|60,021,200
|BBAS3
|14.69
|+3.60%
|-33.14%
|14.18
|14.79
|14.06
|45,676,300
|B3SA3
|14.58
|+2.82%
|+2.89%
|14.18
|14.65
|14.19
|34,557,700
|ABEV3
|15.81
|-1.80%
|+15.07%
|16.10
|16.22
|15.81
|44,747,900
|WEGE3
|49.65
|-1.10%
|+15.57%
|50.20
|50.36
|48.57
|11,550,900
|PRIO3
|60.50
|+1.51%
|+61.25%
|59.60
|61.11
|59.33
|7,583,300
|SUZB3
|55.40
|-1.32%
|+15.90%
|56.14
|56.14
|55.24
|6,803,800
|RENT3
|29.32
|+2.84%
|-32.61%
|28.51
|29.34
|28.55
|7,889,800
|AZZA3
|15.33
|+8.11%
|-46.19%
|14.18
|15.34
|14.20
|5,722,000
|CSNA3
|3.45
|+6.48%
|-58.48%
|3.24
|3.48
|3.25
|30,141,700
|GGBR4
|25.86
|+2.33%
|+37.85%
|25.27
|26.22
|24.81
|15,153,700
|ENEV3
|27.53
|+3.69%
|+41.83%
|26.55
|27.85
|26.57
|26,225,500
15.33
+8.11%
3.45
+6.48%
14.19
+4.19%
27.53
+3.69%
14.69
+3.60%
56.90
+3.10%
29.32
+2.84%
14.58
+2.82%
03
What to See & Do
THURSDAY IN SÃO PAULO
Two museums, one avenue
Start at Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista. It opens at 10am, closes at 6pm on weekdays and is free.
Walk or take a short ride to MASP, also on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista. It is open Tuesday to Sunday, usually 10am-6pm, and tickets cost R$85 (free on Tuesdays).
Both sit close to the Paulista and Consolação stations. A single metro journey costs R$5.40.
We have not verified the current exhibitions at either venue, so look at each museum’s website before you go.
Parque Ibirapuera, in Ibirapuera, is open from 5am to midnight every day and is free.
With no verified forecast, make this your choice only if the sky looks settled when you step outside.
Sesc Pompeia, in Pompeia, is open Tuesday to Friday 10am-7pm and entry is free. It is a good place to spend part of the day.
We have not verified wifi or café details there, so treat it as a place to visit rather than a guaranteed workspace.
For a livelier mood, go to the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro. It is open Monday to Saturday 6am-6pm and entry is free.
Pinacoteca de São Paulo, in Luz, is open 10am-6pm and charges entry on Thursdays (free on Saturdays). Museu da Língua Portuguesa is nearby, open 9am-4:30pm with paid entry.
MAC USP, in Ibirapuera, stays open until 9pm and is free. Farol Santander, in Centro, closes at 8pm and charges entry.
Sala São Paulo, in Luz, sells tickets for its concerts. We have not verified tonight’s programme, so check the hall’s website.
Beco do Batman, in Vila Madalena, is an open-air street that is always open and free.
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, paid entry.
Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tue-Sun 9am-4:30pm, paid entry.
Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — open-air street art, always open, free.
Sala São Paulo — Luz — guided visits are free; concerts are ticketed.
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
A single metro journey costs R$5.40. Lines serving Paulista, Consolação and Luz reach most of today’s venues.
We could not verify disruptions on Metrô or CPTM, nor today’s rodízio plates and hours. Check the city’s traffic authority before you drive.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open from 6am to 6pm, for a market lunch. We have not verified prices, so budget on arrival.
Dinner: Vila Madalena, near Beco do Batman, is a sensible area for dinner after an evening walk. We have not verified specific restaurants for this edition.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a light umbrella, a card and some Pix access, since most venues take cards. Museum prices are in reais and the cheapest option today is free entry at Japan House, Sesc Pompeia and MAC USP.
Stay alert for phone snatching on Avenida Paulista and around Luz station, especially after dark, and keep your phone away from kerbside.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We could not verify any expat or digital-nomad meetups for Thursday 26 November. Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House are easy places to meet people in daylight.
08
Game Day
NO CONFIRMED FIXTURE
We could not verify any major football fixture for Thursday 26 November, so this edition names no kickoff times or bars. Check the official club and league pages for the weekend round.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Markets closed on Wednesday with a mixed picture: Brazilian stocks rose and the real strengthened against the dollar. Wall Street ended mostly lower on the tech side, and the volatility gauge rose.
Argentine stocks fell sharply, while Colombia’s peso weakened. The full figures are in the table at the top.
We have not verified the business stories behind the moves. Check the central bank and exchange for any release due later this week.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
THU 26 — MASP (usually 10am-6pm, R$85) and Japan House (10am-6pm, free) on Avenida Paulista.
FRI 27 — Sesc Pompeia, Tue-Fri 10am-7pm, free; Farol Santander in Centro open until 8pm.
SAT 28 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free on Saturdays, 10am-6pm; Sesc Pompeia closes at 5pm.
SUN 29 — Parque Ibirapuera from 5am; MASP open 10am-6pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa open.
MON 30 — MASP is closed; Pinacoteca (10am-6pm) and Mercadão (6am-6pm) are open.
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: New Order Sold Out.
Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
How much is a metro ticket in São Paulo?
A single journey costs R$5.40.
Check the operators’ websites for the current ticketing options.
Which museums are free today?
Japan House São Paulo, Sesc Pompeia and MAC USP are free on Thursday 26 November.
MASP costs R$85 today.
Is Parque Ibirapuera open late?
Yes. Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight every day and entry is free.
Visit in daylight if you are new to the city.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.
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