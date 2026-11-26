No verified forecast reached this edition, so check a weather app before you commit to a park or a museum.

The sure thing on Thursday 26 November is culture: MASP, Japan House, Pinacoteca and Sesc Pompeia are all open.

On the business side, Brazil’s real strengthened on Wednesday and the Ibovespa rose, while Wall Street ended mixed with the Nasdaq lower.

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The day in one line: a museum day on Avenida Paulista, then Ibirapuera if the sky allows.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,685 +1.58% USD/BRL 5.8213 -1.44%

Source: market close, 25 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

We could not verify a forecast for Thursday 26 November, so this edition gives no temperatures or rain odds. Carry a light umbrella and a layer, as São Paulo weather can change within hours.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “US may name new tariffs on Mexico this week” Get the brief

Check the city’s official forecast before you head out for the weekend.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: Thu 26 Nov — forecast not verified; check before you leave. — The day’s event: Thu 26 Nov — museum day on Avenida Paulista, MASP and Japan House. — Venue/time: MASP, Bela Vista, Tue-Sun 10am-6pm, R$85 (free Tuesdays); Japan House, Avenida Paulista, 10am-6pm, free. — Markets: Wed 25 Nov close — see the table above. — Weekend/outlook: Sat 28 Nov — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free, open 10am-6pm. — The day for: museums, then an evening walk or a late visit to MAC USP, open until 9pm. A day for galleries first and the park second.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61

+1.58% +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.41% EUR / BRL 6.39 -1.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.09 -3.72% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +8.11% AZZA3 Mining +3.97% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +3.69% ENEV3 Financials +2.82% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Energy +1.76% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials +0.87% WEGE3, RENT3 Materials -1.32% SUZB3 Consumer Staples -1.80% ABEV3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,684.61

+1.58%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,438.37

+0.20%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,416.21

+0.82%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 — — — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% +8.25% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.36 +2.00% +28.13% 40.55 41.51 40.41 64,224,600 VALE3 56.90 +3.10% -13.26% 55.19 57.30 54.61 37,912,900 ITUB4 40.01 +0.68% +3.26% 39.74 40.49 39.27 31,775,400 BBDC4 14.19 +4.19% -25.12% 13.62 14.23 13.61 60,021,200 BBAS3 14.69 +3.60% -33.14% 14.18 14.79 14.06 45,676,300 B3SA3 14.58 +2.82% +2.89% 14.18 14.65 14.19 34,557,700 ABEV3 15.81 -1.80% +15.07% 16.10 16.22 15.81 44,747,900 WEGE3 49.65 -1.10% +15.57% 50.20 50.36 48.57 11,550,900 PRIO3 60.50 +1.51% +61.25% 59.60 61.11 59.33 7,583,300 SUZB3 55.40 -1.32% +15.90% 56.14 56.14 55.24 6,803,800 RENT3 29.32 +2.84% -32.61% 28.51 29.34 28.55 7,889,800 AZZA3 15.33 +8.11% -46.19% 14.18 15.34 14.20 5,722,000 CSNA3 3.45 +6.48% -58.48% 3.24 3.48 3.25 30,141,700 GGBR4 25.86 +2.33% +37.85% 25.27 26.22 24.81 15,153,700 ENEV3 27.53 +3.69% +41.83% 26.55 27.85 26.57 26,225,500 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.33

+8.11% CSNA3

3.45

+6.48% BBDC4

14.19

+4.19% ENEV3

27.53

+3.69% BBAS3

14.69

+3.60% VALE3

56.90

+3.10% RENT3

29.32

+2.84% B3SA3

14.58

+2.82% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Consumer Staples lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 US Oil Fund Rebounds 3.29% After a Month of Losses Read →

03

What to See & Do

THURSDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — AVENIDA PAULISTA MUSEUM DAY Two museums, one avenue Start at Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista. It opens at 10am, closes at 6pm on weekdays and is free. Walk or take a short ride to MASP, also on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista. It is open Tuesday to Sunday, usually 10am-6pm, and tickets cost R$85 (free on Tuesdays). Both sit close to the Paulista and Consolação stations. A single metro journey costs R$5.40. We have not verified the current exhibitions at either venue, so look at each museum’s website before you go.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera, in Ibirapuera, is open from 5am to midnight every day and is free. With no verified forecast, make this your choice only if the sky looks settled when you step outside.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — POMPEIA Sesc Pompeia, in Pompeia, is open Tuesday to Friday 10am-7pm and entry is free. It is a good place to spend part of the day. We have not verified wifi or café details there, so treat it as a place to visit rather than a guaranteed workspace.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO AND THE LUZ For a livelier mood, go to the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro. It is open Monday to Saturday 6am-6pm and entry is free. Pinacoteca de São Paulo, in Luz, is open 10am-6pm and charges entry on Thursdays (free on Saturdays). Museu da Língua Portuguesa is nearby, open 9am-4:30pm with paid entry.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM MAC USP, in Ibirapuera, stays open until 9pm and is free. Farol Santander, in Centro, closes at 8pm and charges entry. Sala São Paulo, in Luz, sells tickets for its concerts. We have not verified tonight’s programme, so check the hall’s website. Beco do Batman, in Vila Madalena, is an open-air street that is always open and free.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, paid entry. Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tue-Sun 9am-4:30pm, paid entry. Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — open-air street art, always open, free. Sala São Paulo — Luz — guided visits are free; concerts are ticketed.

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$5.40. Lines serving Paulista, Consolação and Luz reach most of today’s venues.

We could not verify disruptions on Metrô or CPTM, nor today’s rodízio plates and hours. Check the city’s traffic authority before you drive.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open from 6am to 6pm, for a market lunch. We have not verified prices, so budget on arrival.

Dinner: Vila Madalena, near Beco do Batman, is a sensible area for dinner after an evening walk. We have not verified specific restaurants for this edition.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a light umbrella, a card and some Pix access, since most venues take cards. Museum prices are in reais and the cheapest option today is free entry at Japan House, Sesc Pompeia and MAC USP.

Stay alert for phone snatching on Avenida Paulista and around Luz station, especially after dark, and keep your phone away from kerbside.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We could not verify any expat or digital-nomad meetups for Thursday 26 November. Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House are easy places to meet people in daylight.

08

Game Day

NO CONFIRMED FIXTURE

We could not verify any major football fixture for Thursday 26 November, so this edition names no kickoff times or bars. Check the official club and league pages for the weekend round.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets closed on Wednesday with a mixed picture: Brazilian stocks rose and the real strengthened against the dollar. Wall Street ended mostly lower on the tech side, and the volatility gauge rose.

Argentine stocks fell sharply, while Colombia’s peso weakened. The full figures are in the table at the top.

We have not verified the business stories behind the moves. Check the central bank and exchange for any release due later this week.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD THU 26 — MASP (usually 10am-6pm, R$85) and Japan House (10am-6pm, free) on Avenida Paulista. FRI 27 — Sesc Pompeia, Tue-Fri 10am-7pm, free; Farol Santander in Centro open until 8pm. SAT 28 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free on Saturdays, 10am-6pm; Sesc Pompeia closes at 5pm. SUN 29 — Parque Ibirapuera from 5am; MASP open 10am-6pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa open. MON 30 — MASP is closed; Pinacoteca (10am-6pm) and Mercadão (6am-6pm) are open.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: New Order Sold Out.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

How much is a metro ticket in São Paulo?

A single journey costs R$5.40. Check the operators’ websites for the current ticketing options.

Which museums are free today?

Japan House São Paulo, Sesc Pompeia and MAC USP are free on Thursday 26 November. MASP costs R$85 today.

Is Parque Ibirapuera open late?