Pair a museum with the park today, so rain or shine the plan holds.

Museu do Ipiranga is free on Wednesdays, which makes it the pick of the day.

Wall Street ended mixed, with tech weaker, and most Latin American indices slipped.

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The day in one line: Ipiranga by late morning, Ibirapuera in the afternoon, Pinheiros or Vila Madalena for the evening.

A walking path in Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 164,090 -0.43% USD/BRL 5.9066 -0.40%

Source: market close, 24 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Wednesday 25 November is warm and wet: 21°C to 30°C with showers likely, about 13 mm forecast (Open-Meteo, a free weather-data service, model forecast, 25 November). Thursday is cooler at 18°C to 23°C with 90% chance of rain.

Friday is 17°C to 24°C and drier, with a 45% chance of rain; Saturday brings heavy rain again, about 25 mm. Carry a rain layer and comfortable walking shoes.

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Swap the park for a second museum if the sky turns.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: Museu do Ipiranga is free on Wed 25 November — Venue/time: Museu do Ipiranga, Ipiranga, Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, free on Wednesdays — Markets: see the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES — Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free on Sat 28 November, 10am-6pm — The day for: museum-goers, first-time visitors and anyone on a tight budget A free museum, a long park and an easy evening.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,089.81

-0.43% +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.90 -0.47% EUR / BRL 6.46 -0.97% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 87.50 -4.27% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +1.84% ENEV3 Materials +1.72% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +1.00% ABEV3 Energy +0.28% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -0.11% WEGE3, RENT3 Financials -0.16% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -2.74% AZZA3 Mining -4.23% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,089.81

-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,932.54

+0.83%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,331.15

-1.13%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 — — — USD/BRL 5.90 -0.47% +9.58% 5.93 5.91 5.89 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 40.55 -1.82% +24.62% 41.30 42.25 40.41 89,319,800 VALE3 55.19 -5.51% -15.21% 58.41 58.35 55.05 46,877,800 ITUB4 39.74 +0.03% +2.79% 39.73 40.77 39.69 18,269,700 BBDC4 13.62 -0.66% -27.55% 13.71 14.15 13.58 45,447,300 BBAS3 14.18 -0.14% -35.07% 14.20 14.76 14.17 52,454,300 B3SA3 14.18 +0.14% +1.43% 14.16 14.80 14.18 26,499,200 ABEV3 16.10 +1.00% +16.92% 15.94 16.25 15.96 26,499,800 WEGE3 50.20 +0.58% +16.23% 49.91 50.33 49.19 10,918,200 PRIO3 59.60 +2.37% +54.64% 58.22 60.36 58.22 7,542,000 SUZB3 56.14 +1.72% +17.01% 55.19 56.14 54.64 9,684,600 RENT3 28.51 -0.80% -33.65% 28.74 29.80 28.51 7,626,400 AZZA3 14.18 -2.74% -50.75% 14.58 15.14 14.18 4,667,300 CSNA3 3.24 -6.90% -60.05% 3.48 3.59 3.24 32,399,200 GGBR4 25.27 -0.28% +35.93% 25.34 25.33 24.32 9,162,500 ENEV3 26.55 +1.84% +39.01% 26.07 26.93 26.19 18,737,700 Largest moves today CSNA3

3.24

-6.90% VALE3

55.19

-5.51% AZZA3

14.18

-2.74% PRIO3

59.60

+2.37% ENEV3

26.55

+1.84% PETR4

40.55

-1.82% SUZB3

56.14

+1.72% ABEV3

16.10

+1.00% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,500 Read →

03

What to See & Do

WEDNESDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — FREE MUSEU DO IPIRANGA Spend Wednesday at the Museu do Ipiranga, then walk it off in Ibirapuera Museu do Ipiranga, in the Ipiranga neighbourhood, is free on Wednesdays. It is open Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, last entry 4pm; free tickets are limited and handed out at the box office on the day. Arrive close to 10am and you will have the galleries before the school groups build. From there, head to Parque Ibirapuera, which is free and open from 5am to midnight. It makes a natural afternoon for a long walk. Take the metro for the cross-town leg, since a single journey costs R$5.40. A ride app is the simpler choice after dark.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera is open 5am-midnight every day, and entry is free. It suits an early run or a late stroll equally well. MAC USP, the University of São Paulo’s contemporary art museum, also in Ibirapuera, is open Tue-Sun 10am-9pm and is free. It is a handy shelter if the weather turns.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PINHEIROS & VILA MADALENA Pinheiros and Vila Madalena are the neighbourhoods where most remote workers settle. For a quiet reset between calls, Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia, a cultural centre run by the Sesc network, is free; check its hours on the Sesc website.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — MASP AND PAULISTA If you want a big-name gallery, MASP on Avenida Paulista is open Tuesday to Sunday. Entry is R$85 on Wednesday to Sunday (10am-6pm, until 9pm on Fridays), and free on Tuesdays. Japan House São Paulo, also on Paulista, is free; check its hours before you go. It is a calmer, shorter stop.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM Most museums have closed by now, but MAC USP in Ibirapuera stays open until 9pm and is free. Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. It is best on foot while the street is busy. In Centro around Luz, keep your phone out of sight on the street after dark and use a ride app for the last stretch.

ALSO ON TODAY Pinacoteca de São Paulo — Luz, Centro — Wed-Mon 10am-6pm, R$40, free on Saturday; the city’s main art collection Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz, Centro — Tue-Sun 9am-4:30pm (last entry); a good first stop for Portuguese learners Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — Mon-Sat 6am-6pm, Sun 6am-4pm, free entry; a lunch and people-watching stop Farol Santander — Centro — a viewpoint over the city centre Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — free; a cultural centre in a converted factory

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$5.40. Ride apps are the easier choice late at night.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro is open until 6pm today and is the classic São Paulo lunch stop.

Dinner: Vila Madalena and Pinheiros are the neighbourhoods with the densest choice.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, Pix (Brazil’s instant-payment system) and a little cash. The museum prices above are in reais, and most take cards.

Carry a light rain layer and a charged phone.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Newcomers tend to meet people through free cultural venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo. Both are free and open this week.

Vila Madalena and Pinheiros are the usual bases for expats and digital nomads.

08

Game Day

MATCH WATCH

Palmeiras, São Paulo’s big club, play Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, kicking off at 17:00 Brasília time (CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation, 31 October).

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets ended Tuesday with a split picture (RT, a market-data provider, 24 November close). The Dow Jones finished higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell hardest of the US indices.

In Latin America most indices slipped, with Argentina’s Merval index the weakest on the board. Gold and silver both eased, and the dollar index slipped.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD WED 25 — Museu do Ipiranga (free today, 10am-5pm), then Parque Ibirapuera until midnight. THU 26 — MASP on Paulista, open 10am-6pm, R$85, paired with Japan House São Paulo, free. FRI 27 — Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia, free, then an evening in Vila Madalena. SAT 28 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free today, 10am-6pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open 9am-4:30pm (last entry). SUN 29 — Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open 9am-4:30pm; Mercadão in Centro is open until 4pm.

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Johnny Marr Live.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are free in São Paulo today?

Museu do Ipiranga is free on Wed 25 November, open 10am-5pm. Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo and MAC USP are free every day they are open. MASP is not free today at R$85, and Pinacoteca de São Paulo costs R$40.

How much is a metro ticket?

A single metro journey costs R$5.40.

When is MASP free?