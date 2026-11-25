São Paulo Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 25, 2026
Pair a museum with the park today, so rain or shine the plan holds.
Museu do Ipiranga is free on Wednesdays, which makes it the pick of the day.
Wall Street ended mixed, with tech weaker, and most Latin American indices slipped.
The day in one line: Ipiranga by late morning, Ibirapuera in the afternoon, Pinheiros or Vila Madalena for the evening.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|164,090
|-0.43%
|USD/BRL
|5.9066
|-0.40%
Source: market close, 24 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Wednesday 25 November is warm and wet: 21°C to 30°C with showers likely, about 13 mm forecast (Open-Meteo, a free weather-data service, model forecast, 25 November). Thursday is cooler at 18°C to 23°C with 90% chance of rain.
Friday is 17°C to 24°C and drier, with a 45% chance of rain; Saturday brings heavy rain again, about 25 mm. Carry a rain layer and comfortable walking shoes.
Swap the park for a second museum if the sky turns.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A free museum, a long park and an easy evening.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.43%
164,089.81
-0.43%
69,932.54
+0.83%
10,331.15
-1.13%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|164,089.81
|-0.43%
|+5.67%
|164,796.05
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.90
|-0.47%
|+9.58%
|5.93
|5.91
|5.89
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|40.55
|-1.82%
|+24.62%
|41.30
|42.25
|40.41
|89,319,800
|VALE3
|55.19
|-5.51%
|-15.21%
|58.41
|58.35
|55.05
|46,877,800
|ITUB4
|39.74
|+0.03%
|+2.79%
|39.73
|40.77
|39.69
|18,269,700
|BBDC4
|13.62
|-0.66%
|-27.55%
|13.71
|14.15
|13.58
|45,447,300
|BBAS3
|14.18
|-0.14%
|-35.07%
|14.20
|14.76
|14.17
|52,454,300
|B3SA3
|14.18
|+0.14%
|+1.43%
|14.16
|14.80
|14.18
|26,499,200
|ABEV3
|16.10
|+1.00%
|+16.92%
|15.94
|16.25
|15.96
|26,499,800
|WEGE3
|50.20
|+0.58%
|+16.23%
|49.91
|50.33
|49.19
|10,918,200
|PRIO3
|59.60
|+2.37%
|+54.64%
|58.22
|60.36
|58.22
|7,542,000
|SUZB3
|56.14
|+1.72%
|+17.01%
|55.19
|56.14
|54.64
|9,684,600
|RENT3
|28.51
|-0.80%
|-33.65%
|28.74
|29.80
|28.51
|7,626,400
|AZZA3
|14.18
|-2.74%
|-50.75%
|14.58
|15.14
|14.18
|4,667,300
|CSNA3
|3.24
|-6.90%
|-60.05%
|3.48
|3.59
|3.24
|32,399,200
|GGBR4
|25.27
|-0.28%
|+35.93%
|25.34
|25.33
|24.32
|9,162,500
|ENEV3
|26.55
|+1.84%
|+39.01%
|26.07
|26.93
|26.19
|18,737,700
3.24
-6.90%
55.19
-5.51%
14.18
-2.74%
59.60
+2.37%
26.55
+1.84%
40.55
-1.82%
56.14
+1.72%
16.10
+1.00%
03
What to See & Do
WEDNESDAY IN SÃO PAULO
Spend Wednesday at the Museu do Ipiranga, then walk it off in Ibirapuera
Museu do Ipiranga, in the Ipiranga neighbourhood, is free on Wednesdays. It is open Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, last entry 4pm; free tickets are limited and handed out at the box office on the day.
Arrive close to 10am and you will have the galleries before the school groups build.
From there, head to Parque Ibirapuera, which is free and open from 5am to midnight. It makes a natural afternoon for a long walk.
Take the metro for the cross-town leg, since a single journey costs R$5.40. A ride app is the simpler choice after dark.
Parque Ibirapuera is open 5am-midnight every day, and entry is free. It suits an early run or a late stroll equally well.
MAC USP, the University of São Paulo’s contemporary art museum, also in Ibirapuera, is open Tue-Sun 10am-9pm and is free. It is a handy shelter if the weather turns.
Pinheiros and Vila Madalena are the neighbourhoods where most remote workers settle.
For a quiet reset between calls, Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia, a cultural centre run by the Sesc network, is free; check its hours on the Sesc website.
If you want a big-name gallery, MASP on Avenida Paulista is open Tuesday to Sunday. Entry is R$85 on Wednesday to Sunday (10am-6pm, until 9pm on Fridays), and free on Tuesdays.
Japan House São Paulo, also on Paulista, is free; check its hours before you go. It is a calmer, shorter stop.
Most museums have closed by now, but MAC USP in Ibirapuera stays open until 9pm and is free.
Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. It is best on foot while the street is busy.
In Centro around Luz, keep your phone out of sight on the street after dark and use a ride app for the last stretch.
Pinacoteca de São Paulo — Luz, Centro — Wed-Mon 10am-6pm, R$40, free on Saturday; the city’s main art collection
Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz, Centro — Tue-Sun 9am-4:30pm (last entry); a good first stop for Portuguese learners
Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — Mon-Sat 6am-6pm, Sun 6am-4pm, free entry; a lunch and people-watching stop
Farol Santander — Centro — a viewpoint over the city centre
Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — free; a cultural centre in a converted factory
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
A single metro journey costs R$5.40. Ride apps are the easier choice late at night.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro is open until 6pm today and is the classic São Paulo lunch stop.
Dinner: Vila Madalena and Pinheiros are the neighbourhoods with the densest choice.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card, Pix (Brazil’s instant-payment system) and a little cash. The museum prices above are in reais, and most take cards.
Carry a light rain layer and a charged phone.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Newcomers tend to meet people through free cultural venues such as Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo. Both are free and open this week.
Vila Madalena and Pinheiros are the usual bases for expats and digital nomads.
08
Game Day
MATCH WATCH
Palmeiras, São Paulo’s big club, play Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, kicking off at 17:00 Brasília time (CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation, 31 October).
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Markets ended Tuesday with a split picture (RT, a market-data provider, 24 November close). The Dow Jones finished higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell hardest of the US indices.
In Latin America most indices slipped, with Argentina’s Merval index the weakest on the board. Gold and silver both eased, and the dollar index slipped.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
WED 25 — Museu do Ipiranga (free today, 10am-5pm), then Parque Ibirapuera until midnight.
THU 26 — MASP on Paulista, open 10am-6pm, R$85, paired with Japan House São Paulo, free.
FRI 27 — Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia, free, then an evening in Vila Madalena.
SAT 28 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free today, 10am-6pm; Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open 9am-4:30pm (last entry).
SUN 29 — Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open 9am-4:30pm; Mercadão in Centro is open until 4pm.
Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Johnny Marr Live.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Which museums are free in São Paulo today?
Museu do Ipiranga is free on Wed 25 November, open 10am-5pm. Sesc Pompeia, Japan House São Paulo and MAC USP are free every day they are open.
MASP is not free today at R$85, and Pinacoteca de São Paulo costs R$40.
How much is a metro ticket?
A single metro journey costs R$5.40.
When is MASP free?
MASP is free on Tuesdays. On Wed-Sun it is open 10am-6pm (until 9pm on Fridays), and the ticket is R$85.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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