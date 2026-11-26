A hot, moist summer atmosphere is feeding intense storms over Gauteng, even though the seasonal outlook pointed to a drier than normal season.

Weather: South Africa

Gauteng, South Africa’s economic heartland and home to Johannesburg and Pretoria, was hit by violent thunderstorms on Wednesday 25 November 2026. A road collapsed, homes flooded and a motorist was swept off Witkoppen Road in Fourways before being rescued.

No storm deaths were reported in Gauteng that day, but the downpours cut roads and rail lines across the province. The South African Weather Service (SAWS), the national forecaster, says the cause is simple summer physics and the storms are not over.

Key Facts Who. Johannesburg and Pretoria, the two big cities of Gauteng province in South Africa.

What. Johannesburg got 44 mm and Pretoria 36 mm of rain in the 24 hours to 8am Thursday.

Next. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into early next week.

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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A hot, moist summer atmosphere is feeding intense storms over Gauteng, even though the seasonal outlook pointed to a drier than normal season.

SAWS recorded 44 mm of rain in Johannesburg and 36 mm in Pretoria in the 24 hours from 8am on Wednesday 25 November to 8am on Thursday 26 November. For US readers, that is about 1.7 inches and 1.4 inches.

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SAWS forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said on 26 November that “there is enough moisture in the atmosphere” in summer, and that moisture plus heat works “like putting water in a kettle and then boiling it.” She explained that high temperatures and an energetic summer atmosphere create strong updrafts and downdrafts, which produce intense thunderstorms.

Flooded land at Three Rivers, Vereeniging, Gauteng (file photo, Kevinpolden, CC0).

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), the city’s road authority, said Nasrec Road in Riverlea collapsed and closed between Main Reef Road and Dunlin Drive. In Witkoppen, near Fourways, Johannesburg’s emergency services rescued a motorist whose vehicle had been swept away.

In Alexandra, a township in Johannesburg, homes on 15th Avenue flooded and parts of the roads were washed away. Ekurhuleni, the municipality east of Johannesburg that includes Springs, recorded 20 storm incidents, including 15 water rescues and 5 fallen trees.

Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, said on 26 November that no injuries were reported in the city. He blamed blocked stormwater drains, mainly in townships: “We saw last night that most of the drainage systems were blocked,” and “People underestimate the current of the water.”

Mulaudzi urged residents not to dump rubbish into drains and warned motorists against driving through flooded roads or crossing low-lying bridges. Visitors should check current notices from the city’s emergency services and the rail operator.

Metrorail, Gauteng’s commuter rail operator, said that from Thursday 26 November a wall collapse at Mayfair means Roodepoort trains turn back at Langlaagte. Naledi to Johannesburg runs on a single line, and there is no service from Koedoespoort to Pienaarspoort or to Mamelodi Gardens until further notice.

Our report of 26 November on storms cutting three Johannesburg train routes has more detail. In Mpumalanga, the neighbouring province, at least two teenage boys drowned near Bethal after the floods.

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One, aged 17, went missing on Tuesday 24 November while fishing, and the other, aged 15, was swept away on Wednesday 25 November crossing a river. Police said the two deaths were separate incidents, both linked to heavy rain and flooded rivers.

Anyone near swollen rivers, dams or low bridges after storms should stay well back. The storms arrive in a season that forecasters expected to be drier.

SAWS announced in September 2026 that below-normal rainfall was most likely over most of South Africa from October to December, with very likely above-normal temperatures. That outlook also expected a very strong 2026/27 El Niño, a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that shifts weather worldwide.

Chiloane said El Niño may contribute indirectly through heat but cannot be blamed directly. Earlier this season, on 17 November, a flash flood in Dobsonville, Soweto, swept away an 11-year-old girl.

The storms of Wednesday came eight days later. No reopening dates for Nasrec Road or Belgrave Bridge appeared in the notices we found.

SAWS says showers and thunderstorms should continue in Johannesburg and Pretoria into early next week, so travellers and freight firms should allow extra time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Gauteng getting so much rain?

Summer heat and moisture feed strong updrafts and downdrafts that build intense thunderstorms, a SAWS forecaster said. The seasonal outlook still favours a drier than normal season overall.

Is it safe to travel in Johannesburg?

Authorities advise against driving or walking through flooded bridges, ramps, underpasses or overflowing streams. Check current notices from the city’s emergency services and Metrorail before you move.

Did the storms kill anyone in Gauteng?

No storm deaths were reported in Gauteng for Wednesday 25 November. Police in neighbouring Mpumalanga reported teenage boys drowned after the floods.

Sources South African Weather Service; Johannesburg Roads Agency and Emergency Management Services; Ekurhuleni; SAPS Mpumalanga; Metrorail

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