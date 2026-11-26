A council near the Lesotho border has no majority and no deal, and the legal deadline for its first sitting falls on Friday.

Politics: South Africa

Talks between the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s biggest party and a member of the national government, and a new party led by Hlaudi Motsoeneng have broken down in Maluti-a-Phofung, a Free State municipality near the Lesotho border. Reports say the collapse came on Monday 23 November 2026, leaving the 70-seat council without a governing majority.

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Motsoeneng, a former chief operating officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the public broadcaster, now leads the African Content Movement (ACM). The council’s inaugural sitting had been rescheduled for Thursday 26 November.

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Key Facts Who. The ANC and Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s ACM, a new party, failed to agree a governing deal.

What. Talks reportedly collapsed on Monday 23 November 2026 over council posts in Maluti-a-Phofung.

Deadline. Every council must hold its first meeting by Friday 27 November 2026.

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

A council near the Lesotho border has no majority and no deal, and the legal deadline for its first sitting falls on Friday.

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South Africa held local elections on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Mosotho Moepya, chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), declared the results on Sunday 8 November, with national turnout at 52%, up from 45.9% in 2021.

Our earlier reports covered the delayed result (objections and recounts) and what to watch before the vote (preview of 4 November). Maluti-a-Phofung is a council of 70 seats around Phuthaditjhaba, also known as Qwaqwa, and Harrismith.

According to party and media tallies, the ANC holds 21 seats, the ACM 15 and the Democratic Alliance (DA), another national party, 14, with 36 needed for a majority. The two sides reportedly reached a verbal agreement in principle around 15 November, but it was never signed.

Reports say talks collapsed on Monday 23 November after the ANC rejected ACM demands for the speaker, the chief whip, the chair of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC, the oversight committee) and five mayoral committee posts; the ANC has not confirmed this. As of 21 November, the terms described around his address were that Motsoeneng would be speaker, the ACM would chair MPAC and mayoral committee posts, the mayor’s executive team, would be split 50/50.

The speaker is elected at the first council meeting. Motsoeneng, the ACM’s president, addressed ACM coordinators at Selelekela Secondary School Hall in Phuthaditjhaba on 21 November.

“I asked the people of Maluti-a-Phofung to give us an outright majority, but that did not happen,” he said.

Harrismith, one of the towns of Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in the Free State (file photo, JMK, CC BY-SA 3.0).

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He added: “The DA can continue doing its own political business elsewhere,” and said he has “no political business with the DA”.

The ANC is reported to be talking to the DA and to smaller parties, but the DA says it is not negotiating with any party in the municipality. On the reported tallies, the ANC and the DA together would hold 35 seats, one short of the 36 needed.

On 18 November 2026 Velenkosini Hlabisa, national Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), said: “Municipalities must convene their councils within 14 days of publication, and no later than 27 November 2026.” The municipal manager convenes the first meeting, which elects the speaker.

Hlabisa also urged parties to follow the Guidelines for Stable Coalitions in Local Government, which his department issued to provinces and municipalities on 11 November 2026. The guidelines are meant to promote effective coalition governance, institutional stability and uninterrupted service delivery.

We have not seen the IEC’s seat table for Maluti-a-Phofung or the ACM’s national results, so the seat figures above are unverified. The record we found is silent on what happens to a council that misses the deadline.

We have not seen the outcome of Thursday’s sitting. The next fixed date is Friday 27 November 2026, the legal deadline for every council to hold its first meeting.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Maluti-a-Phofung?

Talks between the ANC and the ACM were reported to have broken down over council posts. The council still has no governing majority.

Why does the deadline matter?

The Cogta minister has set a legal deadline for councils to hold their first meetings, and it falls on Friday. The record we found does not say what follows a missed deadline.

Who is Hlaudi Motsoeneng?

He is a former chief operating officer of the SABC, the public broadcaster. He now leads the ACM, a new political party.

Sources Electoral Commission of South Africa (results declaration, 8 November 2026); Cogta Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa (18 November 2026); public remarks by the African Content Movement leader (21 November 2026)

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