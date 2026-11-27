The union has set no strike date, so the next step is open. It has called on President Tinubu to intervene personally.

Nigeria: Universities

Lecturers at universities in south-west Nigeria say their patience has run out over pay withheld since 2022. At a press conference at Obafemi Awolowo University, a federal university in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Friday 27 November 2026, the Akure Zone, a south-west grouping of branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the national lecturers’ union, threatened “decisive, collective and appropriate industrial action”.

The union has set no strike date and has not declared a strike. Its zone accused President Bola Tinubu of betraying academics over salaries that the government withheld after the union suspended its 2022 nationwide strike.

Key Facts Who. Akure Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), versus President Bola Tinubu’s government.

What. A threat of industrial action over 3.5 months of salaries withheld after the 2022 strike.

Where and when. Press conference at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Friday.

As of. Friday 27 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

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The union has set no strike date, so the next step is open. It has called on President Tinubu to intervene personally.

The money goes back to the 2022 strike, which ASUU suspended. The union says seven and a half months of salaries were held back during that strike and that only four months have been paid, leaving three and a half months owed.

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The union says Tinubu, before taking office, acknowledged that the crisis could have been avoided with timely intervention and invoked the principle of clemency. The statement, signed by Zonal Coordinator Prof. Adeola Egbedokun on Friday, says that promise has not been kept.

Seven branch chairmen co-signed the statement, and their branches are in Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states. They are Babatunde Amusan of Obafemi Awolowo University, Bamidele Mogaji of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and Sola Afolayan of Ekiti State University in Ado-Ekiti.

The other four are Abayomi Fagbuagun of Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Babatope Ogundare of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology in Ikere-Ekiti, Bosun Ajisafe of Adeyemi Federal University of Education in Ondo, and Abraham Oladebeye of the University of Medical Sciences in Ondo. The statement they signed is blunt.

“For far too long, Nigerian academics have been subjected to governmental insensitivity, broken promises, institutionalised injustice and deliberate disregard for legitimate labour rights,” the zone’s joint statement says. In a later passage it adds: “We have exhausted patience.”

Yet the union keeps a door open. “Let there be no misunderstanding: ASUU’s restraint must not be mistaken for surrender, and our commitment to dialogue must not be interpreted as an absence of resolve,” the statement says.

The Pay Dispute Behind the Threat

The zone also rejects the government’s selective use of “No Work, No Pay”, the rule that staff are not paid for days they did not work. It condemns what it describes as the position of the President’s Chief of Staff, who heads his office, and of the Minister of Education that the government will not pay.

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The union also objects to being refused direct access to the President. Its National Executive Council, the union’s national leadership body, met on 13 and 14 November 2026 at the University of Abuja and demanded immediate payment that is, in its words, “neither negotiable nor subject to indefinite postponement”.

The dispute sits inside a longer pattern of pay fights in Nigeria’s universities, and on 15 September 2026 ASUU branches at three Lagos state universities began an indefinite strike. They want the state to adopt the 2025 national agreement the union reached with the federal government.

The campus of the University of Benin in Benin City, Edo State, one of Nigeria’s federal universities. File photo.

What Is Still Open

The government’s side is missing from the record so far. Neither the Presidency, the President’s office, nor the Federal Ministry of Education had publicly responded by Friday evening.

No date for a strike decision has been announced. A strike would hit federal campuses in Africa’s most populous country.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ASUU threatening to do?

It has warned of “decisive, collective and appropriate industrial action” if the pay is not settled immediately. No strike has been declared and no date has been given.

Who is owed the money?

Lecturers in the Akure Zone say their salaries were withheld after the 2022 strike. The zone has named seven branches, in Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states.

Has the government answered?

Neither the Presidency nor the Federal Ministry of Education had publicly responded by Friday evening. The union has asked President Tinubu to intervene personally.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: joint statement of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Akure Zone, read at Obafemi Awolowo University on 27 November 2026; ASUU National Executive Council demands of 13 to 14 November 2026 · Obafemi Awolowo University

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