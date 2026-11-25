Investigators are working out why a loaded truck lost control on one of Egypt’s busiest roads, and officials say the death toll could still change.

The Nile and the skyline of Cairo in the haze, in an undated photo. The photo shows the city only; the investment plan covers Cairo's Nile front and new cities east of the capital. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

EGYPT · DISASTER

A truck exploded on Cairo’s Ring Road, the motorway that circles the Egyptian capital, on the evening of Wednesday 25 November 2026. Egypt’s Health and Population Ministry says at least 30 people died and at least 15 were injured, and it calls that toll initial.

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The blast and the fire that followed struck near Tunnel 10 in Warraq, a district of northern Giza, and set more than 20 nearby vehicles ablaze. Cairo is a major business and tourist hub, so a disaster on its main road reaches well beyond Egypt.

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Key Facts What A truck exploded on Cairo’s Ring Road near Tunnel 10 in Warraq.

Toll At least 30 dead, at least 15 injured, an initial Health Ministry count.

Cause Not officially confirmed; initial findings point to a loss of control and a crash.

When Evening of Wednesday 25 November 2026.

As of 25 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

Investigators are working out why a loaded truck lost control on one of Egypt’s busiest roads, and officials say the death toll could still change.

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Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the fire broke out near Tunnel 10 in Warraq. The ministry said 39 ambulances took part in the rescue and carried the injured to several hospitals.

Civil protection teams, Egypt’s fire and rescue service, brought the flames under control. By then the blaze had spread from the truck to more than 20 vehicles caught nearby.

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The cause has not been officially confirmed. Initial findings show that the driver lost control and the truck hit a concrete barrier, which set off the explosion and the fire.

Early reports said the truck carried gas cylinders, which exploded and fed the flames. Local media also reported that a power cable may have fallen in front of the truck, a claim officials have not confirmed.

A downtown Cairo street (file photo). photo. Muhammad Farid Street in downtown Cairo, 2019. Photo: R Prazeres, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The ministry has not said how many of the injured remain in serious condition. That detail will decide whether the toll of at least 30 rises in the coming days.

Officials have not said whether the truck had permission to carry its load on the Ring Road in the evening traffic. The question is open, and it bears directly on who may be held responsible for the deaths.

The disaster comes as Egypt’s roads grow deadlier. CAPMAS, Egypt’s national statistics agency, counted 5,829 road deaths in 2025, up 10.8% from 5,260 in 2024, in its annual bulletin published in June 2026.

Cairo recorded the most road deaths of any governorate that year, at 779, and pedestrians were the largest group of victims nationwide. Wednesday’s toll of at least 30 equals roughly four per cent of the capital’s whole 2025 total, taken in a single evening.

For readers in the United States, Giza governorate also holds the pyramids that draw many American visitors. Visitors should follow guidance from Egyptian authorities and their own government.

The ministry says its figures are initial, so the toll may change as hospitals complete their counts. The cause of the crash is the next question to be answered, and no date has been given for the findings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Cairo Ring Road explosion?

The cause is not officially confirmed. Initial findings point to a driver who lost control and hit a concrete barrier, while local media also mention a fallen power cable.

Is the death toll final?

No. Egypt’s Health Ministry calls it an initial count, so it may change as hospitals finish their work.

Does this affect travellers to Egypt?

The accounts available do not describe any wider disruption beyond the burned-out stretch near Tunnel 10. Visitors should follow guidance from Egyptian authorities and their own government.

Sources: Egypt Ministry of Health and Population, statements of 25 November 2026; CAPMAS, Annual Bulletin of Vehicles and Trains’ Accidents 2025

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