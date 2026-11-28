Uruguay · Holidays and Closures

Uruguay has two public holidays between 1 December 2026 and 1 January 2027: Friday 25 December (Christmas Day) and Friday 1 January 2027 (New Year’s Day). Both are paid national holidays that keep their own dates, so neither moves to a Monday.

Thursday 24 December and Thursday 31 December are ordinary working days, though the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Uruguay’s finance ministry, cut its office hours on both in 2024. As of Saturday 28 November 2026 we found no notice for those hours, so every unconfirmed hour below is marked not yet confirmed.

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Key Facts Holidays Friday 25 December 2026 and Friday 1 January 2027, both paid and fixed.

Not holidays Thursday 24 and 31 December are working days; one regional payment system lists them closed.

Stock exchange The Montevideo Stock Exchange (BVM, the national bourse) lists only 25 December as closed.

Not yet confirmed 2026 bank, office and bus hours for 24 and 31 December.

Power Index Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A date-by-date guide to what closes in Uruguay over Christmas and New Year, with the legal status of each day and a clear line between confirmed and unconfirmed hours. Every hour we could not confirm is marked.

Two Paid Holidays and Two Short Working Days

The table separates the two legal holidays from the two eve days. Hours marked not yet confirmed have no 2026 notice that we could open.

Date Day Legal status What closes What stays open or is unconfirmed Thursday 24 December Christmas Eve Working day, not a holiday Regional local-currency payment system (SML) closed. Bank hours not yet confirmed. Stock exchange not on its 2026 closure list. Public offices and buses: not yet confirmed. Friday 25 December Christmas Day National paid holiday, fixed date Regional local-currency payment system (SML) and stock exchange closed. Bank and office hours not yet confirmed. Bus and shop hours not yet confirmed. Thursday 31 December New Year’s Eve Working day, not a holiday Regional local-currency payment system (SML) closed. Bank hours not yet confirmed. Stock exchange not on its 2026 closure list. Offices and buses: not yet confirmed. Friday 1 January 2027 New Year’s Day National paid holiday, fixed date Payment-system and exchange calendars for 2027 not yet published. Bank and office hours not yet confirmed. Bus and shop hours: not yet confirmed.

File photo, 2016. Plaza Independencia in Montevideo, with the Palacio Salvo, a landmark skyscraper, and the monument to national hero José Artigas. Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Law Fixes

Article 18 of Law 12,590 names 1 January and 25 December among five paid days, and says a worker who works that day “recibirá doble paga”, meaning double pay. Article 2 of Law 16,805, as amended by Law 17,414 of 8 November 2001, keeps both holidays on their own weekday.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Labour Ministry (MTSS) explains that a monthly worker who works a paid holiday is owed the full month plus one extra day, worked out as salary divided by 30. A day-rate worker receives a double day’s pay.

Thursday 24 and Thursday 31 December are not on the paid list, so they carry no holiday pay. The ministry adds that a collective agreement can add paid days for a trade, so employees should check their own contract.

Year-End Bank Hours and the Payment System

We found no 2026 notice on year-end bank hours from Uruguay’s central bank (BCU) or from the banks. Bank hours on 24 and 31 December are therefore not yet confirmed.

Argentina’s central bank publishes the closed days of a regional local-currency payment system (SML), including those of Uruguay. Its 2026 list marks 24 and 31 December for Uruguay “by resolution of the Payments System Management” and shows 25 December as Christmas, but it is an Argentine list and we could not open the Uruguayan resolution.

Stock Exchange and Public Offices

The Montevideo Stock Exchange (BVM) publishes a 2026 holiday calendar that lists only Friday 25 December as a December closure. It does not list 24 or 31 December, and it has no 2027 calendar online yet, so 1 January 2027 is not yet confirmed.

For public offices, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a notice dated 17 December 2024 that its offices would serve the public only from 11:00 to 13:00 on 24 and 31 December. We found no 2026 notice from that ministry or any other body, so office hours on those two days are not yet confirmed.

Buses, Malls and Supermarkets

We found no bus schedule for 24, 25 or 31 December 2026 or for 1 January 2027 from Montevideo’s city government or the bus companies. Bus hours on all four dates are not yet confirmed.

Malls and supermarkets set their own hours, and we found no 2026 announcement from any chain. Their hours for the four dates in the table are not yet confirmed.

After 1 January: The Next Holiday

Friday 1 January 2027 is followed by a weekend, so the next regular working day for most employees is Monday 4 January. The next holiday after that is Wednesday 6 January 2027, Three Kings’ Day, which Law 16,805 also keeps on its own date.

Anyone who needs a branch, a government office or a stock-exchange order should treat 24 and 31 December as possibly short or closed days. Deadlines that fall on 25 December or 1 January are best met a day earlier, and our Uruguay Step by Step guide and Montevideo city guide cover the wider move or visit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is closed in Uruguay in December 2026?

Friday 25 December is the only public holiday in the month. A regional payment system also lists 24 and 31 December as closed for Uruguay.

Are 24 and 31 December holidays in Uruguay?

No, both are working days and carry no holiday pay. Their 2026 hours are not yet confirmed, and the Ministry of Economy and Finance cut its office hours on both days in 2024.

Is 1 January 2027 a holiday in Uruguay?

Yes, it is a paid national holiday on its own date, and it does not move to a Monday. The exchange calendar for 2027 is not yet published.

Do workers get double pay on 25 December?

Yes, a worker who works on a paid holiday receives double pay under Law 12,590. Monthly staff receive their full month plus one extra day.