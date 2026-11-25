The case against Moyano now depends on what prosecutors can show a judge. So far the police have only alleged his role.

Sign of the National Forensic Police Directorate (Dirección Nacional de Policía Científica) in Uruguay (file photo). Photo: Marinna, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Crime: Uruguay

A Montevideo television report said on 25 November 2026 that Uruguay’s courts have charged Luis Dadian “Tato” Moyano Termesano, 34, with organising drug trafficking and laundering the proceeds himself. He was arrested two days earlier, as we reported on 24 November.

The same report says ten people were charged, with seven men and one woman ordered held for 180 days of pretrial detention, meaning custody before trial, another woman placed under house arrest and one juvenile given a youth measure. It does not state Moyano’s own measure, and neither a court order nor a prosecutor’s statement had been published online by midday GMT, so these terms are reported, not confirmed.

Key Facts Charge. Reportedly organising drug trafficking and laundering his own proceeds; he is a suspect, not convicted.

Detention. Ten people reportedly charged; seven men and one woman face 180 days of pretrial detention.

Case. Operation Aruba: 11 months of investigation, 25 raids, more than 4,000 pages of evidence.

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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The case against Moyano now depends on what prosecutors can show a judge. So far the police have only alleged his role.

Operation Aruba, as police call it, ran for about 11 months and handed the Fiscalía, Uruguay’s prosecutor’s office, more than 4,000 pages of evidence. On 23 November officers carried out 25 raids and held 13 people, with three more wanted, the Interior Ministry said, and the main suspect was held for drug trafficking, arms trafficking and money laundering.

Interior Minister Carlos Negro, a former prosecutor, called Moyano “a true supplier of suppliers” at a press conference. “Whoever falls, we will keep doing it,” Negro said.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Police seized five firearms, 228 rounds of ammunition, 26 mobile phones, three vehicles, two computers and nine precision scales, according to the ministry’s 23 November communiqué. Clavijo also said a recently finished, high-value house is believed to have been bought by another person with Moyano’s money, and officers took about 254,000 Uruguayan pesos (about US$6,500 at 0.0254 dollars per peso on 23 November).

National Police director José Manuel Azambuya told the same press conference: “The great advantage of our National Police is that it knows how to work as a team, works professionally and neutralises the threat.” Montevideo police chief Alfredo Clavijo gave the operational details.

File photo, December 2017. The old city and port of Montevideo on the River Plate, seen from the air. Photo: Fedaro, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The ministry says Moyano headed one of the nine main criminal groups it presented to Parliament weeks ago. Negro said seven of those nine had already been hit during his term, and this operation advanced on another.

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Clavijo said the group held sway along the Route 8 highway and west of it towards Camino Maldonado. He added that the main suspect travelled often to Asia, the Middle East and Paraguay.

Clavijo credited the Fiscalía de Estupefacientes de 2.º Turno, a narcotics prosecutor’s office, as the police’s partner in the case. Negro said police now work to identify who might try to take a toppled leader’s place.

A 180-day pretrial detention does not decide guilt. It keeps defendants in custody while the Fiscalía General de la Nación builds its case.

Prosecutors must still turn 4,000 pages of police evidence into a case a court accepts. We found no public statement from Moyano or his lawyer by midday GMT on 25 November.

No trial date or next hearing has been published. Police are still looking for three suspects.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Tato Moyano been convicted?

No. Reports say he has been charged and that others in the case are held in pretrial detention, which is not a verdict.

What does 180 days of pretrial detention mean?

It keeps defendants in custody before trial while prosecutors prepare the case. It is not a sentence.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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